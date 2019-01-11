China Sichuan Food

Pan-fried Tofu with Black Bean Sauce

Pan-fried crispy tofu with black bean sauce（豆豉豆腐）. It is a very simple tofu dish require any 5 ingredients but taste super yummy. And most important it is super fast, easy, and requiring just basic cooking skills. pan-fried tofu with fermented black beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Fermented Chinese black beans is the underrated star for Chinese cuisine. However in Cantonese cuisine and Sichuan cuisine, it is one of the most ingredients. In Sichuan cuisine, fermented black beans is the key seasoning for lots of famous Sichuan dishes like Mapo tofu, twice cooked pork and other water boiled dishes.  Thousands of miles away, in Cantonese, people love to steam dishes with those yummy beans, like steamed ribs with black bean sauce and steamed chicken feet. With the magic flavors bought by the fermentation process, we can turn regular and plain ingredients like tofu  into yummy stuff in minutes.

Cook’s Note

  1. Don’t cut tofu into too thin slices. An appropriate thickness can help to create a crisp shell and soft inside.  Thin slices usually dry out after pan-frying.
  2. Roughly chopping the fermented black beans can make take full flavors.  For convenience, you can make a sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 block of firm tofu
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. fermented black beans or black bean sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. stock or water
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • a small bunch of garlic sprouts (蒜苗) or scallion

Instructions

Cut tofu into thick slices (around 2 cm thick). salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare a non-stick pan, pour in 2 tablespoons of cooking oil, place the tofu slices in. And fry tofu until crispy one one side and then slow down the fire and fry the other side until crispy and golden brown too.salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer tofu out and leave the oil in. Place garlic and chopped fermented black beans or black bean sauce in and fry for 10 seconds over medium to low fire until aromatic.

pan-fried tofu with fermented black beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Place tofu, light soy sauce, stock or water  and garlic sprouts. Fry and toss until each piece is well coated.

pan-fried tofu with fermented black beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Serve hot!pan-fried tofu with fermented black beans|chinasichuanfood.com

Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 

Super delicious pan-fried tofu with black bean sauce

Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Black bean sauce, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 139 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 box firm tofu
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. fermented black beans or black bean sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic , finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • a small bunch of garlic sprouts (蒜苗) or scallion
Instructions

  1. Cut tofu into 2 cm thick slices.

  2. Prepare a non-stick pan, pour in 2 tablespoons of cooking oil, place the tofu slices in. And fry tofu until crispy one one side and then slow down the fire and fry the other side until crispy and golden brown too.

  3. Transfer tofu out and leave the oil in. Place garlic and chopped fermented black beans or black bean sauce in and fry for 10 seconds over medium to low fire until aromatic.

  4. Place tofu, light soy sauce, stock or water  and garlic sprouts. Fry and toss until each piece is well coated.

Nutrition Facts
Pan-fried tofu with black bean sauce
Amount Per Serving
Calories 139 Calories from Fat 126
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 14g 22%
Saturated Fat 12g 60%
Sodium 414mg 17%
Total Carbohydrates 2g 1%
Protein 1g 2%
Vitamin C 1.1%
Calcium 0.5%
Iron 1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

pan-fried tofu with fermented black beans|chinasichuanfood.com

 

Comments

    • Do you mean the store bought black bean sauce? Usually in fridge no more than 1 month. We use this sauce very quickly in daily cooking.

      Reply


  2. This tastes delicious! My tofu always sticks to the pan and breaks when I turn it over. It is not as pretty in the bowl as yours. Thank you for your wonderful recipes. They are the most authentic to China that I ever see.

    Reply

    • Maureen,
      Easily broken tofu pieces is caused by the extra water in the block. Next time, place a weight on the tofu block and remove water and try again. Thanks so much for the wonderful feedback.

      Reply

  3. I was planning on making this a couple of weeks ago after I cooked your Kung Pao Chicken recipe but just got around to it last night. This was another really good recipe from your site. I will be making it again soon. I may add an extra tablespoon of stock next time just to create a little more sauce but that is just a personal preference. Thanks again for the recipe.

    Robert

    Reply

