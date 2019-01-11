Pan-fried crispy tofu with black bean sauce（豆豉豆腐）. It is a very simple tofu dish require any 5 ingredients but taste super yummy. And most important it is super fast, easy, and requiring just basic cooking skills.

Fermented Chinese black beans is the underrated star for Chinese cuisine. However in Cantonese cuisine and Sichuan cuisine, it is one of the most ingredients. In Sichuan cuisine, fermented black beans is the key seasoning for lots of famous Sichuan dishes like Mapo tofu, twice cooked pork and other water boiled dishes. Thousands of miles away, in Cantonese, people love to steam dishes with those yummy beans, like steamed ribs with black bean sauce and steamed chicken feet. With the magic flavors bought by the fermentation process, we can turn regular and plain ingredients like tofu into yummy stuff in minutes.

Cook’s Note

Don’t cut tofu into too thin slices. An appropriate thickness can help to create a crisp shell and soft inside. Thin slices usually dry out after pan-frying. Roughly chopping the fermented black beans can make take full flavors. F or convenience, you can make a sauce.

Ingredients

1 block of firm tofu

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. fermented black beans or black bean sauce

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

2 tbsp. stock or water

1/4 tsp. sugar

a small bunch of garlic sprouts (蒜苗) or scallion

Instructions

Cut tofu into thick slices (around 2 cm thick).

Prepare a non-stick pan, pour in 2 tablespoons of cooking oil, place the tofu slices in. And fry tofu until crispy one one side and then slow down the fire and fry the other side until crispy and golden brown too.

Transfer tofu out and leave the oil in. Place garlic and chopped fermented black beans or black bean sauce in and fry for 10 seconds over medium to low fire until aromatic.

Place tofu, light soy sauce, stock or water and garlic sprouts. Fry and toss until each piece is well coated.

Serve hot!

Other tofu dishes