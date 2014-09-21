China Sichuan Food

Pan-fried Pork Buns is known as Sheng Jian Bao in Chinese, meaning pan-fried directly without steaming. This is a very popular Chinese street snack across the whole county. However Shanghai style might be the most famous version. If you love Chinese dumplings, check Xiao Long Bao too.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

I have posted lots of Chinese bun recipes from basic mantou to homemade red bean buns, from BBQ pork buns to steamed soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao). I am just addictive to the dough and the yummy final buns.

The first step is to make the basic dough for Chinese buns; The time needed for the fermentation process depending on the temperature and the amount of yeast. I have introduced the detailed process and tips in this post: Chinese steamed buns.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

To Make the Filling: Finely chop the green onions and ginger. Transfer to a small bowl. Add around 2 tablespoons hot water to soak for around 10 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, pour the ginger and green onion water prepared in last step into the minced pork by three batches. Stir within one direction until the water is well absorbed by the pork after each batch. Add all the seasonings and combine all the ingredients well to make the filling. You can replace cabbage with mushroom or skip it.

To make the wrapper: transfer the dough to a floured board, and then knead the dough for around 5 minutes to pinch all the air out. Roll the dough into a long log. Cut into 12 equal portions. Take one portion and roll it to a around wrapper (the edges should be thinner than the center). You can press the edges a little bite with hands.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

Assemble the buns one by one. Direction are showed here: How to fold Baozi.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

Brush some oil on your pan firstly and transfer the assembled buns to the pan. Remember to leave some space between each one. Fry for around 2 minutes until the bottom is crispy. Use medium  fire and keep  moving the buns  during the process to avoid getting burnt.

Pour starch water and cover the lid to cook for around 3-5 minutes until the water are completely evaporated so that the buns will be cooked thoroughly.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

Sprinkle roasted black sesame seeds and green onions.

Pan-Fried Pork Buns-8

If you do not like the frost flowers texture, just add water instead of starch water.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns
Pan-Fried Pork Buns-Sheng Jian Bao Recipe
Prep Time
1 hr
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
1 hr 20 mins
 
Chinese Pan-fried pork Buns
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: bun, Pan-Fried
Servings: 12 making 12 small buns
Calories: 130 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
For the dough
  • 200 g all-purpose flour
  • 110 g warm water
  • 1/2 tsp. instant yeast
Fillings:
  • 1/2 pound ground pork
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. salt or more as needed
  • Pinch of pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped cabbage
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 2 green onions , finely chopped
  • 1 inch root ginger , finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp. hot water
Starch water
  • 1/2 cup of water
  • 1 tbsp. starch
Other ingredients
  • 1 tbsp. oil
  • Roasted black sesame seeds for garnish
  • Green onion for garnish
Instructions
For the dough
  1. In a large mixing bowl, mix yeast with flour. Stir in warm water. Combine all the ingredients and then knead into smooth dough. Cover with plastic wrapper and set aside until the dough double in size.
  2. Transfer the dough to a flour board, and then knead the dough for around 5 minutes to pinch all the air out. Roll the dough into a long log. Cut into 12 equal portions. Take one portion and roll it to a around wrapper (the edges should be thinner than the center).
For the filling
  1. Finely chop the green onions and ginger. Transfer to a small bowl. Add around 2 tablespoons hot water to soak for around 10 minutes.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, pour the ginger and green onion water prepared in last step into the minced pork by three batches. Stir within one direction until the water is well absorbed by the pork after each batch. Add all the seasonings and combine all the ingredients well.
Assemble and Frying
  1. Assemble the buns according to this direction one by one. Brush some oil on your pan firstly and transfer the assembled buns to the pan. Do leave some space between each one. Cover with lid or a wet cloth and rest the buns for around 10.
  2. Fry for around 2 minutes until the bottom is crispy; pour starch water and cover the lid to cook for around 3-5 minutes until the water are completely evaporated so that the buns will be cooked thoroughly. Sprinkle roasted black sesame seeds and green onions.
  3. Use a thin slicer to remove the buns from pan to serving bowl. Serve directly or with dip sauce if you prefer.
Recipe Notes

You can only add water without starch if you do not like the frost flowers texture.
Cabbage can be replaced by other vegetables like mushrooms or you can just skip and use meat only.

 

The Nutrition Facts is based on each single pan-fried bun.

Nutrition Facts
Pan-Fried Pork Buns-Sheng Jian Bao Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 130 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 13mg 4%
Sodium 194mg 8%
Potassium 82mg 2%
Total Carbohydrates 13g 4%
Protein 5g 10%
Vitamin A 0.2%
Vitamin C 1.7%
Calcium 0.6%
Iron 5.4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Sheng Jian Bao--Pan-Fried Pork Buns

