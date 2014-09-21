Pan-fried Pork Buns is known as Sheng Jian Bao in Chinese, meaning pan-fried directly without steaming. This is a very popular Chinese street snack across the whole county. However Shanghai style might be the most famous version. If you love Chinese dumplings, check Xiao Long Bao too.

I have posted lots of Chinese bun recipes from basic mantou to homemade red bean buns, from BBQ pork buns to steamed soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao). I am just addictive to the dough and the yummy final buns.

The first step is to make the basic dough for Chinese buns; The time needed for the fermentation process depending on the temperature and the amount of yeast. I have introduced the detailed process and tips in this post: Chinese steamed buns.

To Make the Filling: Finely chop the green onions and ginger. Transfer to a small bowl. Add around 2 tablespoons hot water to soak for around 10 minutes. In a large mixing bowl, pour the ginger and green onion water prepared in last step into the minced pork by three batches. Stir within one direction until the water is well absorbed by the pork after each batch. Add all the seasonings and combine all the ingredients well to make the filling. You can replace cabbage with mushroom or skip it.

To make the wrapper: transfer the dough to a floured board, and then knead the dough for around 5 minutes to pinch all the air out. Roll the dough into a long log. Cut into 12 equal portions. Take one portion and roll it to a around wrapper (the edges should be thinner than the center). You can press the edges a little bite with hands.

Assemble the buns one by one. Direction are showed here: How to fold Baozi.

Brush some oil on your pan firstly and transfer the assembled buns to the pan. Remember to leave some space between each one. Fry for around 2 minutes until the bottom is crispy. Use medium fire and keep moving the buns during the process to avoid getting burnt.

Pour starch water and cover the lid to cook for around 3-5 minutes until the water are completely evaporated so that the buns will be cooked thoroughly.

Sprinkle roasted black sesame seeds and green onions.

If you do not like the frost flowers texture, just add water instead of starch water.