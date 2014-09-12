Mustard green is also referred as leave mustard or Chinese leave mustard. I am quite familiar with this green vegetable from childhood.
Sichuan cuisine is famous for its pickled vegetables and dried vegetables. The most common usage in Chinese cuisine is pickled mustard green. Pickled mustard green leaves are overwhelming popular in Sichuan cuisine. There are many popular Sichuan dishes using pickled mustard green like shredded mustard green noodles (suancai rou si), Suancai Yu etc.
In additional to this leave mustard, there are also other varieties cultivated in China. Some with larger stem, which is used to make dried vegetables (zaicai si) or pickled Zhai Cai while others might have smaller lobus apicalis like potherb mustard. Mustard group vegetables are selected as one of the healthiest green vegetables in China due to its capacity of solving constipation, toxicity and anti-infection effects.
I bought around 8 mustard greens in order to make a jar of pickled mustard greens as a further preparation of my Suancai Yu (Boiled fish with Suancai, a sister recipe to Shui Zu Yu recipe). But I finally figure out the glass jar can only hold 6 trees. So I just stir fry the left.
Stir fry mustard green is really simple but taste super fresh. Besides, I do like the pure green color, looking so appealing and inviting. In additional, mustard green can be used in soup recipe for example mustard green tofu soup.
I would love to recommend blending the leave mustard in boiling water firstly before stir-fry which can help from the following perspectives.
1. The blending process can reduce the mustard taste for those who do not like it that much.
2. This helps to shorten the stir fry process, which further helps to remain the pure green color and crispy taste.
When blending the green leaves vegetables, always add pinch of salt and several drops of oil to help remain the green color.
- 2 trees of mustard green , remove the heads and cut into sections
- 2 garlic cloves , finely chopped
- 1 Thai Chili pepper , finely chopped (optional)
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- Salt as needed
In a large pot with boiling water, add several drops of cooking oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Blanch washed mustard greens around tough part for 10 seconds and leaves for 2 ~3 seconds.
Transfer out and soaked the blended mustard green in cold water for around 10 minutes. Move out and drain.
Heat up cooking oil in wok, add garlic and chopped chili pepper, and stir the blended mustard green quickly with salt. Mix well.
Transfer out and serving with steamed rice or other staple food your like.
Comments
Hawwedampknopp says
Greetings from Germany,
i wonder if Mustard Green is also called Bok Choi
(Translated in german as mustard cabbage)
or is this a diffrent kind of vegetable.
We are great fans of the “real” chinese cuisine, and i really appreciate what your are doing on your blog. I have already “recooked” some of your recipes, and tested them at native chinese friends… they love your recipes
Elaine Luo says
Hi there.
Thanks for your trust. I am so honored to hear the nice feedback.
Bok Choy is a different vegetable from Mustard green. You can see from the leaves. Check here https://chinasichuanfood.com/quick-fry-bok-choy/ to see whether you are referring to this one.
Happy cooking ahead.
Jim Hum says
mustard greens are called gai choy,or guy choy
CINAINCUCINA says
apetitosa recipe and very easy to make! … I tried it with the bok choy.
Thank you and congratulations!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for your feedback. Bok choy is also a great green vegetable for stir frying.
Thalia @ butter and brioche says
I always need new ideas and ways to cook and kick up the flavour of greens so thanks for this great recipe. You can definitely consider that I will be recreating it!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Thalia,
Greens are really important to a real Chinese style dinner so we cook a lot. Go ahead and try it. I believe you will love it.
Irene says
You should mean ‘blanch’ instead of ‘blend’.
Elaine says
Thanks Irene for the correctness and updated!
Chris Cote says
Thank you for the recipe. Mustard greens are my favorite.
Maureen says
Now I know what to do with these greens! Very simple recipe and delicious too. Thank you.
Elaine says
Thank you Maureen. Happy cooking!