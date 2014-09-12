Mustard green is also referred as leave mustard or Chinese leave mustard. I am quite familiar with this green vegetable from childhood.

Sichuan cuisine is famous for its pickled vegetables and dried vegetables. The most common usage in Chinese cuisine is pickled mustard green. Pickled mustard green leaves are overwhelming popular in Sichuan cuisine. There are many popular Sichuan dishes using pickled mustard green like shredded mustard green noodles (suancai rou si), Suancai Yu etc.

In additional to this leave mustard, there are also other varieties cultivated in China. Some with larger stem, which is used to make dried vegetables (zaicai si) or pickled Zhai Cai while others might have smaller lobus apicalis like potherb mustard. Mustard group vegetables are selected as one of the healthiest green vegetables in China due to its capacity of solving constipation, toxicity and anti-infection effects.

I bought around 8 mustard greens in order to make a jar of pickled mustard greens as a further preparation of my Suancai Yu (Boiled fish with Suancai, a sister recipe to Shui Zu Yu recipe). But I finally figure out the glass jar can only hold 6 trees. So I just stir fry the left.

Stir fry mustard green is really simple but taste super fresh. Besides, I do like the pure green color, looking so appealing and inviting. In additional, mustard green can be used in soup recipe for example mustard green tofu soup.

I would love to recommend blending the leave mustard in boiling water firstly before stir-fry which can help from the following perspectives.

1. The blending process can reduce the mustard taste for those who do not like it that much.

2. This helps to shorten the stir fry process, which further helps to remain the pure green color and crispy taste.

When blending the green leaves vegetables, always add pinch of salt and several drops of oil to help remain the green color.