China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Quick Fry Bok Choy

15 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Bok Choy is one kind of Chinese cabbage. They have dark green leaves and white stems. It is known as Shanghai Green cabbage (上海青) in Chinese. If you ever visit Chinese restaurant, I believe you have meet or heard about it.

Quick fry bok Choy

Making a Chinese restaurant like quick fry baby bok Choy at home is a simple process. If you heard something about Chinese editing culture, then you might find that Chinese cooking emphasizes on the balance among different ingredients especially between veggie and meat dishes. On daily meal plan, we always have one meat dish, one veggie and one soup with some other pickled vegetables or salad. If you want a healthier life, eating veggie on a regular basis might help.
Bok Choy or other vegetables are suitable for quick fry or quick stir fry. Those vegetables should not be over cooked; otherwise the vitamin C contained might lose. Besides for a healthy consideration, we should also control the temperature of oil.

Quick fry bok Choy

Since the white part of bok Choy requires long time cooking, we need to blend the vegetables before frying. And we place the white part underneath and keep the green leaves on top possibly.

Here are some important tips for making your own quick fried bok choy.

1. For the choosing better bok choy, we should choose the smaller ones rather than larger ones. You may wonder why? That’s because smaller ones are much tender than larger ones.

2. You can separate each leave or cut from the center like me. If you choose the later method for a better looking for the finial dish, do remember to wash it under running water and guarantee there is no sand inside.

Quick fry bok Choy

Quick fry bok Choy

5 from 2 votes
Print
Quick Fry Bok Choy
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Healthier quick stir-fry Chinese bok Choy
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Bok Choy, stir fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 97 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 8 oz bok Choy
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 1 dried chili pepper , optional
Stir Fry Sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons water
Instructions
  1. Wash the bok Choy and blend in boiling water for around 2 minutes. Move out and drain. Make sure three is no extra water on the surface.
  2. In a small bowl, add oyster sauce, salt, cornstarch and water to make the stir-fry sauce.
  3. Heat up cooking oil and add chopped garlic and chili peppers into stir fry for 1 minute.
  4. Add blended bok Choy to wok and stir-fry sauce. Do a quick stir fry. Transfer out and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
Quick Fry Bok Choy
Amount Per Serving
Calories 97 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Sodium 1484mg 62%
Potassium 333mg 10%
Total Carbohydrates 7g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 2g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 109.3%
Vitamin C 64.3%
Calcium 12.8%
Iron 5.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Quick fry bok Choy

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Elaine – tagging this as vegan is inaccurate. Vegan means no animal products at all. If you use oyster sauce, the dish can’t be considered vegan.

    Reply

    • Hi Dagny,

      Thanks for pointing that out. But I know that there are oyster sauce made from oyster mushrooms. I will correct the recipe soon.

      Reply

  2. Nice easy recipe, thanks. I think the word for boiling quickly is “blanch”, not “blend”. Blend means mix.

    Reply

  4. Hi Elaine,

    thank you so much. This is a super tasty and easy to make side dish. I really love to make this for my guests when the other dishes require a lot of work and attention because it’s so simple. In my opinion it really shines along pork dishes and/or the ones that are very spicy.

    Reply

  6. I’m an American living in a China and I’m so excited to have found your blog so that I can learn to cook with so many of the unfamiliar ingredients here, although Bok Choy isn’t one of them! 🙂

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。