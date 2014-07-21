Bean sprouts have been traditional Chinese ingredients for a long history especially the mung bean sprouts. In Chinese, we call mung bean sprouts green beans because they are green in color. When Elaine was a child, grand mother lived in mountain areas where it was not so easy to purchase fresh vegetables from the market. We were self-sufficient on food and many other things too. As a little girl, growing different types of vegetables, making homemade tofu, sprout bean sprouts at home all seemed as a magic to me. All the memories, I strongly believe, influence my current life. Past shapes today, right?

However my grand mom had a very cool tool for sprouting mung beans at home—a handcraft basket which had enough room for the growth of the mung bean sprouts and also great for the rinsing process. I am not talking about sprout beans in glass gars but traditional Chinese way. I have seen many instructions teaching you how to sprout beans in jars. And we are going to grow some awesome and beautiful sprouts out of the green beans.

Firstly we need to purchase dried organic mung beans. Pick the plump ones and discard any ones that have been broken, or wizened.

Day 1

Wash them careful and then soak the pickled mung beans in clean water for at least 12 hours until they are double in size and the sprouts begin to appear.

Day 2

Discard the soaking water and rinse them in clean water again. I have experienced using two tools this time-a clay pot and a vegetable washing basket. Place one layer of little mung bean sprouts on the bottom of clay pot and cover the lid. For washing basket, firstly layer a wet cloth (cotton cloth will be the best) on the bottom and lay one layer of mung bean sprouts on the surface. Cover with another wet cotton cloth. Place both of them in a dark place to avoid photosynthesis otherwise they will grow green leaves.

Twice per day, in the morning and in the evening, rinse the pot or basket in clean water. For the clay pot, pour the water out. Remember dark and cool places please. Then wait for around 4 days (it grows faster in summer than in winter). In winter, it may need around 7 days.

Day 3

Here we are. Since I photo them from time to time , so there are some fresh green leaves. When you sprout at home and there is no need to take pictures. You can avoid the fresh leaves.

Cut the root and use it in your recipes. If you need to store, place them in a plastic bag, sealed and keep in refrigerator for up to one week. Now I find a new tool, this egg basket, which can function very similar to my grand mom’s handcraft basket. If you have one, I strongly suggest you using something like this.

From the washing basket.



From the clay pot.

Here is a salad recipe for you. Eat it fresh!