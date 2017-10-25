China Sichuan Food

Chongqing Mala Chicken

Learn how to make crispy, hot and numbing chongqing style dry-fried chicken with dried chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorn.

First of all: Do not eat the peppers. 

Chongqing Mala Chicken usually refers to Chongqing chicken with chili peppers  the spicy taste) and Sichuan peppercorns (numb feeling ). In Chinese, we call the dish La-zi-ji, which mainly mean dried chili pepper chicken. Some restaurants may call it Chongqing Chicken since it is thought to be quite popular in Geleshan (歌乐山) area in the city of Chongqing. Although this one is less famous outside Sichuan, it is considered even better than Kung Pao chicken for many Szechuan people.

There is a lovely description of the dish saying that you need to find chicken among chili peppers, which show people’s love toward those savory chicken cubes and also how many chili peppers will be used in this dish. That’s 100% true in restaurant versions. For homemade mala chicken, I adjust the amount of the chili peppers so that we do not need to work so hard to finding the meat. It gets another lovely name in my family called “mangrove forest”.
In general, this dish is a dry fried dish. Higher oil temperature helps to remove the extra water content inside the chicken, which further allow the mala flavor permeating better. This is a very popular Sichuan style cooking method and there are a group of dishes share the same theory including dry-fried beef shreds and dry-fried green beans with minced pork.

 About the ingredient: chicken

We usually use chicken thigh for this dish because of the higher muscle content. Chicken breast is not recommended. We cook this with bones. So it is ok to cut the thighs into small bites directly. But it is also quite caring to remove the bones for your guest.

How to remove the bones of a chicken thigh:

  1. Prepare a kitchen scissor, find the loose side of the chicken thigh, and cut it apart.
  2. Then cut all the other connections on the bottom of the chicken thigh.
  3. Hold the thigh with one hand and then push all the meat down. And then use scissor to cut the left meat on the bone.

Some tips for controlling the spicy taste:

  1. Cut only part of the dried peppers into sections and keep the remaining as whole ones. Or you can use milder peppers directly
    Remove the seeds after cutting the dried peppers apart
  2. Soak the peppers with water and then fry over slow fire for a short time can greatly reduce the raw spiciness and improve the aroma.

Can I reduce the amount of dried chili peppers used?

Absolutely yes! I am reproducing the authentic Chongqing style mala chicken, so a large amount of peppers are needed. You can reduce the hot peppers and use only 15 to 20 dried peppers.  Reducing the amount of chili peppers will not influence the taste very much, but can save lots of money if dried peppers are quite expensive.

  • 4 chicken thighs
  • cook oil for frying
  • 1 and 1/2 cup of chili peppers
  • 1 and 1/2 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 root ginger, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 scallions, white part and green part separated andcut into small sections
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. sesame seeds, or as needed
  • pinch of salt
Marinating
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. rice wine
  • ¼ tsp. white pepper powder
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch (optional)
  • small pinch of salt

Steps

Cut the dried chili peppers and then soak the peppers in water for 15 minutes. We are doing this so we can fry the peppers later and prevent burn the peppers.

Remove the bone of the chicken thighs and then cut into small cubes. In a large bowl, marinade the chicken cubes with all the marinating sauce. Mix well and set aside for around 10 minutes.

Heat up oil in wok or pan for deep-frying. Heat until really hot (you can see bubbles when you put a chopstick in). Add the chicken cubes in and fry until golden brown.  Transfer out. I recommend using a pan and fry the chicken by batches. On one side, it uses less oil and on the other side, the chicken is widely touched with the bottom of the pan, which can speed up the process greatly. After add the chicken cubes, let it stay for a short time (possible about 40 seconds to 1 minute) until one side is browed and then slightly stir the chicken and fry the other side.

Get a clean wok and add only 1/2 tablespoon of oil and then fry the peppers for 1-2 minutes over slowest fire until most of them becomes dark red. Add Sichuan peppercorn in and continue frying for another 1 minute over slowest fire.

Push the spices to one side and add 1/2 tablespoon of oil in wok and fry ginger, scallion white and garlic until aromatic.

Return the chicken cubes, add roasted white sesame seeds, sugar, salt and scallion green sections. Mix well and serve immediately.

Ingredients
  • 4 chicken thighs
  • cook oil for frying
  • 1.5 cup chili peppers
  • 1.5 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 root ginger ,sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 scallions ,white part and green part separated andcut into small sections
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. sesame seeds ,or as needed
  • pinch of salt
Marinating
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. rice wine
  • ¼ tsp. white pepper powder
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch ,optional
  • small pinch of salt
Instructions
  1. Cut the dried chili peppers, discard the seeds and then soak the peppers in water for 15 minutes. We are doing this so we can fry the peppers later and prevent burn the peppers.
  2. Remove the bone of the chicken thighs and then cut into small cubes. In a large bowl, marinade the chicken cubes with all the marinating sauce. Mix well and set aside for around 10 minutes.
  3. Heat up oil in wok or pan for deep-frying. Heat until really hot (you can see bubbles when you put a chopstick in). Add the chicken cubes in and fry until golden brown. Transfer out. I recommend using a pan and fry the chicken by batches. On one side, it uses less oil and on the other side, the chicken is widely touched with the bottom of the pan, which can speed up the process greatly. After add the chicken cubes, let it stay for a short time (possible about 40 seconds to 1 minute) until one side is browed and then slightly stir the chicken and fry the other side.
  4. Get a clean wok and add only 1/2 tablespoon of oil and then fry the peppers for 1-2 minutes over slowest fire until most of them becomes dark red. Add Sichuan peppercorn in and continue frying for another 1 minute over slowest fire.
  5. Push the spices to one side and add 1/2 tablespoon of oil in wok and fry ginger, scallion white and garlic until aromatic.
  6. Return the chicken cubes, add roasted white sesame seeds, sugar, salt and scallion green sections. Mix well and serve immediately.
The cornstarch used to marinade chicken can separate water and oil. So the chicken meat will be tender and simultaneously it can reduce the oil absorbed by chicken during deep-frying process.

Recipe is firstly published in 2013 and updated with new details and pictures in 2017

Comments

  1. Recipe was quick and easy to follow. End result was soo delicious. I’ll definitely file this one away for repeat cooking.

    Reply

  2. Hi,
    I am regular visitor your blog and subscribed to your Youtube channel.
    Can you please do Laziji Youtube video as well?

    Thanks

    Reply


  3. Very spicy ,very good. Thank you for your great, authentic recipes. There are so many Chinese cookbooks out there, and most of them I have found disappointingly overly Americanized or just plain not good. It’s great to finally have a collection of Chinese recipes that is reliable, tasty, and easy to cook at home. Thank you for your excellent website.

    Reply

  4. I am so glad I found your blog and this recipe. It was our favourite at a restaurant in Singapore, however we never knew what it was called. I tried making it with the red chillies and green peppercorns (did not know about schechuan peppers then) and the chicken did not have that ‘numbing’ effect. Have bought all the ingredients and going to give this a try.

    Reply

    • Hi Kamila,
      If the dish tastes not numbing, purchase fresh dried Sichuan peppercorn. Hope it work fine next time.

      Reply

  7. This is one of my favorite dish. Unfortunately, last time I made it for friends (during NY eve) I left seeds of pepper and we all had hell in our mouths. For the first time we did not finish all dish. Naturally the amount of peppers were far smaller then in recipe. Anyway, hot experience. BTW, I used dry chili I bought in India.

    Reply


  10. Love this.

    If cooking as part of a Sichuan feast do you think its ok to fry the chicken in advance and finish with chillies etc later?

    Thanks

    Reply

    • It might be possibly but you have to re-heat the chicken firstly, otherwise it can’t absorb the flavor well. Fresh made chicken meat can absorb the flavors much better.

      Reply

