Lotus Seed Paste

Lotus seed paste is a sweet and smooth filling paste made from dried lotus seeds. It is usually served as fillings for mooncakes and steamed buns.

Recently, my arm is facing big challenges as I made lots of fillings including red bean paste, mung bean paste, black sesame paste and this lotus seeds paste for the coming mid autumn day (also known as Chinese Mooncake day). There is lots of stir-frying work during the process.

If you plan to use it for mooncakes, remember to fry the paste until very dry.  Following is my batch for the mooncakes of this year.

Lotus Seed Paste
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
1 hr
Total Time
1 hr 10 mins
 
Chinese style lotus seed paste for steamed buns or mooncakes
Course: sauce
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Lotus Seed, Paste
Calories: 368 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 200 g dried lotus seeds ,without skin
  • water as needed
  • 80 g caster sugar
  • 90 g vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons of maltose
  • 1/2 tsp salt
Instructions

  1. Pre-soak the dried lotus seeds for 6-8 hours and remove the cores if there is any.

  2. Transfer the soaked lotus seeds to a stewing pot, add water to cover and stew for around 1 to 2 hours until soft. Or place in high pressure cooker and cook a rice procedure.
  3. Transfer to blender and blend with 1/3 cup of water until really smooth. (Do not add too much water in this step, otherwise you will need quite long stir frying time in next step.)
  4. Transfer the mixture to a non-sticky pan; add vegetable oil by three batches. Each time after adding the oil, stir the paste until all oil is well absorbed.
  5. Stir in salt, sugar and maltose. Continue stir until the water is almost evaporated and the mixture can form a sticky paste texture.
  6. Transfer out and cool down. If you plan to use it later, remember to cover with plastic wrapper to prevent drying out.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

Prepare time do not include the time for soaking the dried lotus seeds.

Nutrition Facts
Lotus Seed Paste
Amount Per Serving (100 g)
Calories 368 Calories from Fat 170
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 18.9g 29%
Saturated Fat 3.7g 19%
Sodium 236mg 10%
Total Carbohydrates 45.2g 15%
Dietary Fiber 0.8g 3%
Sugars 16g
Protein 6.7g 13%
Calcium 5%
Iron 9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

lotus seed paste for Cantonese mooncake

Mooncakes made this lotus seed paste

mooncakes three days after baking

mooncakes three days after baking

Comments

  1. I think mooncakes look so pretty. I adore the different shapes and patterns. I do hope you’ll present the ones you’ll prepare.

    • Thanks Susanne for turning back. I am extremely busy with the mooncakes for this year. After pushing my daughter to kindergarten, I finally get time to make a video for mooncakes and start this year’s mooncake journey. Poor busy mom!

    • Hi Ta,
      Usually I use this for mooncakes or steamed buns. And I keep it in fridge for 1 week. You can freeze in small air-tighter bags if you made a large batch.

  3. Floral cakes by Jessica MV does bean paste work on cakes.
    1) mung bean paste- bows & macrames
    2)kidney bean paste- beads, sequins& embroidery
    flowers
    3)lotus seed paste- David Austin rose

    Do you have a recipe for it?

  4. Once a year I buy a box of moon cake pastry from my Chinese market. The box contains two mung bean paste cakes, two lotus seed paste cakes, and red bean paste. Each has two yolks. The box says “Made in Hong Kong.” Everyone in the family love a slice of variety of flavors.

  5. Thank you for sharing! As my husband is pre diabetic, mooncakes are usually on the sweet side. Now I can follow your recipe and maybe use stevia instead of regular sugar. Will I still get the same results ?

