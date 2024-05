0 shares





I always loved jasmine bubble tea. It is one of my favorite bubble tea bases.

Traditional Milk Tea uses strongly brewed black tea, milk, and boba pearls. But jasmine bubble tea uses jasmine green tea. It tastes lighter and fresher than traditional bubble tea. By the way, if you are a bubble tea lover, remember to check out our bubble tea recipes, including tiger bubble tea, mango bubble tea, oolong bubble tea, and brown sugar bubble tea.

Jasmine Green Tea

Tea lovers, including me, widely love Jasmine green tea. It is a scented tea blend that combines jasmine flowers and green tea. In that combination process, jasmine flowers are added during the traditional drying process of green tea so the flavors and aroma can be combined.

I love the taste of jasmine flowers with a lovely, sweet, but highly fragrant freshness. It is my favorite green tea. When you buy jasmine green tea at the store, there might not be any jasmine flowers left in the tea leaves. Some brands will add extra dried jasmine blossoms as a decoration.

The jasmine green tea base has a lovely light yellow color, unlike the black tea. So it won’t change the color of the bubble tea.

Boba Pearls

Another essential ingredient for bubble tea is boba pearls. You can make your own boba pearls at home with several basic steps or use store-bought boba pearls. I recommend choosing quick boba pearls for bubble tea lovers, as they only require 5 minutes of cooking and soaking.

The first step of making bubble tea is to cook the boba pearls. I have shared a detailed guide about how to cook boba pearls. The process usually includes 3 steps:

Cook the boba pearls in a large amount of water (at least ten times) for the required time on the package. Soak it in the water. Turn off the fire and cover the lid. Let them stay for the required time (usually the same as the cooking time). Rinse in running water to remove the stickiness, then mix with syrup or sugar. You can also simmer the boba pearls with brown sugar for a caramelized taste.



How to make jasmine bubble tea

Making a jasmine bubble tea at home with just several steps is easy.

Cook the boba pearls Steep jasmine green tea Assemble your jasmine bubble tea

I love the assembling process the most because it looks so casual and beautiful when milk and tea combine. Place cooked boba pearls first and then add ice cubes if using. Add jasmine green tea base and then pour in the milk of choice.