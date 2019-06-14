Learn how to make authentic Chinese chili oil from whole dried red pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. This method produces a dark right color but the strongest aroma so it is extremely popular in Szechuan restaurants.
In different Chinese cuisine especially Sichuan cuisine, condiments and seasonings are quite important. Since chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn are the most two important condiments in Sichuan cuisine. Besides, combined Szechuan style chili oil is also an important seasoning, not shining but indispensable to your kitchen.
I have made a similar version long time ago, using pepper flakes directly. Then when I was browsing a picture introducing Sichuan style fried dried pepper, suddenly I realized the types of pepper flakes might influence the taste a lot. The Sichuan style pepper flakes we bought here in China are all fried before ground. By following this recipe, you can approach the real Sichuan Restaurant flavor maximumly. But the oil is actually “dark red” instead of “bright red”.
We usually use at least two types of dried whole peppers for red oil because some of them have strong aroma, some with great red color while others are spicy enough. For me, I love to mix Er Jing Tiao (aroma and color), Bullet Head (aroma) and Facing heaven(hotness). If you are in US, you can go this shop and find those ingredients. Or use dried whole peppers from amazon.
You can use this chili oil in following Sichuan style hot dishes.
- Dan dan noodles
- Chongqing noodles
- Mouthwatering chicken
- Red oil wonton
- Cold sesame wonton
- Smashed cucumber salad
Ingredients
- 100g dried chili peppers (cut into small pieces)
- 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- 1 tbsp. white sesame seeds
- 2 cups oil (recommend colleseed oil)
- 2 green onion, white parts only
- 1 thumb ginger, sliced
- 2 star anises
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 small piece of Chinese cinnamon
- 1 tsaoko (optional)
- 1 fructus amomi, 砂仁 (optional)
Instructions
- Cut the dried whole chili peppers. If you want to reduce the hotness, discard part of the seeds to reduce the hotness.
- Fry the pepper sections over slow fire until they turn dark red (the purpose of this step is to stimulate the aroma).
- Transfer the dried chili peppers into a stone mortar and then crush roughly. Be carefully and protect yourself.
- Transfer the crushed chili flakes to a bowl, add Sichuan peppercorn and toasted sesame seeds.
- Add oil in wok and cut the spring onion into one inch sections and slice ginger. Fry over slow fire until they becomes brown.
- Transfer them out and then add dried spices. Continue fry over slow fire until aromatic. Move the spices out.
- Pour around 1/2 cup of hot oil into the chili fakes. Mix well. At this time, the oil should be quite hot.
- Wait for around half minutes until the oil is slightly cooled. Pour the remaining hot oil into the chili flakes.
- Pour to a air-tight container, wait for 1-2 days until the red color is formed.
- 100 g dried chili peppers ,cut into small pieces
- 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
- 1 tbsp. white sesame seeds
- 2 cups oil ,recommend colleseed oil
- 2 green onion ,white parts only
- 1 thumb ginger ,sliced
- 2 star anises
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 small piece of Chinese cinnamon
- 1 tsaoko ,optional
- 1 small fructus amomi ,砂仁 (optional)
-
Cut the dried whole chili peppers. If you want to reduce the hotness, discard part of the seeds.
-
Fry the pepper sections over slow fire until they turn dark red (the purpose of this step is to stimulate the aroma).
-
Transfer the dried chili peppers into a stone mortar and then crush roughly.
-
Transfer the crushed chili flakes to a bowl, add Sichuan peppercorn and toasted sesame seeds.
-
Add oil in wok and cut the spring onion into one inch sections and slice ginger. Fry over slow fire until they becomes brown.
-
Transfer them out and then add dried spices. Continue fry over slow fire until aromatic. Move the spices out.
-
Pour around 1/2 cup of hot oil into the chili fakes. Mix well.
-
Turn up the fire and heat the oil until almost smoky. Pour the remaining hot oil into the chili flakes.
-
Pour to a air-tight container, wait for 1-2 days until the red color is formed.
The Nutrition facts are calculated based on about 1 tablespoon of the chili oil.
Please adjust the amount according to your needs. The chili oil can be kept up to a month in a sealed container.
This is no salt version, if you want your chili oil has some salty taste, add 1 teaspoon of salt with the chili powders.
Comments
Jen says
Thank you for sharing your scrumptious recipes. I am now in the mood to try out some of them. By the way, what is tsaoko,
fructus amomi, 砂仁 & what can I substitute with? Thank you.
Elaine says
Hi Jen,
Check here for tasoko. There is no good substitute for 砂仁. If you cannot find it, just skip this one.
Sky says
Delicious & Healing! I made this last night & it came out wonderful! Sichuan Chile oil has helped w my migraines & to settle my stomach for years, now I can make it anytime for delight & wellbeing ! Thank you so much for posting this. I will be making some of your other recipes this week. Very excited to explore & celebrate ! Thanks again❤🌶🤗
Elaine says
Hi,
Thanks so much for trying and giving me a lovely feedback. A bottle of Sichuan chili oil on hand is really quite comforting. You can use it in lots of famous Sichuan dishes. Welcome aboard and happy cooking.
Sophie says
I love chinese food and cooking. Thanks for the recipe i was really drawn to it. Will now make the same red chilli oil. Will try my level best.
Susana Chu says
AGAIN THANK YOU ELAINE , DONT KNOW WHAT TO DO WITHOUT YOUR RECIPES. I WILL LOVE TO BUY YOUR COOKING BOOOK. PLS DON’T STOP WRITING.
TofuGirl says
I’ve made this now several times. If I don’t have the right Chinese chili peppers I’ve used what I have and it’s turned out differently but still awesomely delicious. This last time I had leftover harissa (a Spanish chili pepper mix) and we love it.
I have gotten so many good recipes from this site. Thank you!
Elaine says
Thank you so much for the wonderful feedback. I am glad it turns out good for you too. I always have one bottom in my kitchen along the year. I use it in salad in summer and noodle soup in winter.
STEVE says
Dear Elaine,
Since writing you last year, I have made this oil five times. I am ready to make it again but this time I like to triple the quantities so I don’t have to make quite often.
I keep the oil in a bottle for easy dispensing. The bottle is kept in the refrigerator as I worry about spoilage. Besides hot pots and dishes, I have used this spicy oil to fry eggs and the taste is just awesome.
With respect to optional item, fructus amomi, I have not been successful in finding this item. Do you have an idea where could fructus amomi be bought at?
Elaine, thank you for all the recipes. I have used countless recipes from your website and I can tell you that all members of my family enjoy them. Thank you.
Steve
Alan says
Just made some using Facing Heaven peppers I grow every summer. Can hardly wait to use it!
Elaine says
Wow, growing facing heaven peppers are really lovely experiences. My grandma grow some in the backyard and I love to watch them dancing with wind.
毛周 says
Hi Elaine! Another fantastic recipe!
Question: What does fructis amomi add to the flavor?
Btw, I found both on Amazon just now!
Elaine says
That’s really a question because I can’t describe the flavor. It adds a very unique aromatic to the oil.
Benazir’s Kitchen says
Nice chili oil recipe.
arrow says
This is amazing. I want add toasted cumin also . will it work fine? Btw i have both tsaoko and amomum villosum on hand. If i could give you 7 stars i would. Also i have the stock lao gan ma brand.
Elaine says
Thanks Arrow!! You can add toasted cumin for sure.