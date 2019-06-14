Learn how to make authentic Chinese chili oil from whole dried red pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. This method produces a dark right color but the strongest aroma so it is extremely popular in Szechuan restaurants.





In different Chinese cuisine especially Sichuan cuisine, condiments and seasonings are quite important. Since chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn are the most two important condiments in Sichuan cuisine. Besides, combined Szechuan style chili oil is also an important seasoning, not shining but indispensable to your kitchen.

I have made a similar version long time ago, using pepper flakes directly. Then when I was browsing a picture introducing Sichuan style fried dried pepper, suddenly I realized the types of pepper flakes might influence the taste a lot. The Sichuan style pepper flakes we bought here in China are all fried before ground. By following this recipe, you can approach the real Sichuan Restaurant flavor maximumly. But the oil is actually “dark red” instead of “bright red”.

We usually use at least two types of dried whole peppers for red oil because some of them have strong aroma, some with great red color while others are spicy enough. For me, I love to mix Er Jing Tiao (aroma and color), Bullet Head (aroma) and Facing heaven(hotness). If you are in US, you can go this shop and find those ingredients. Or use dried whole peppers from amazon.

Ingredients

100g dried chili peppers (cut into small pieces)

1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn

1 tbsp. white sesame seeds

2 cups oil (recommend colleseed oil )

) 2 green onion, white parts only

1 thumb ginger, sliced

Spices

2 star anises

2 bay leaves

1 small piece of Chinese cinnamon

1 tsaoko (optional)

1 fructus amomi, 砂仁 (optional)

Instructions

make the pepper flakes

Cut the dried whole chili peppers. If you want to reduce the hotness, discard part of the seeds to reduce the hotness. Fry the pepper sections over slow fire until they turn dark red (the purpose of this step is to stimulate the aroma). Transfer the dried chili peppers into a stone mortar and then crush roughly. Be carefully and protect yourself. Transfer the crushed chili flakes to a bowl, add Sichuan peppercorn and toasted sesame seeds. Add oil in wok and cut the spring onion into one inch sections and slice ginger. Fry over slow fire until they becomes brown. Transfer them out and then add dried spices. Continue fry over slow fire until aromatic. Move the spices out. Pour around 1/2 cup of hot oil into the chili fakes. Mix well. At this time, the oil should be quite hot. Wait for around half minutes until the oil is slightly cooled. Pour the remaining hot oil into the chili flakes. Pour to a air-tight container, wait for 1-2 days until the red color is formed.