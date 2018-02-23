Learn how to make homemade hand-pulled noodles without any pre-trained skilled needed.

Our Chinese are crazy about noodles. As one of the most important staple food in Northern China, noodles can be made with lots of ways and methods.

Traditionally Lanzhou hand-pulled noodle is a secret passed by generations and we are almost impossible to handle it at home (however it is my plan to learn in the next year). But there are always shortcuts and easy for house wife version. We call it the house chef’s intelligence when facing yummy foods: we will finally figure out simple ways and approach the result.

To make a smooth and elastic hand-pulled noodles at home, we only need three quite common ingredients and enough resting time and patience. Even through we need to make the noodles elastic, I still suggest using all purpose flour and the right amount of salt.

Lanzhou hand-pulled noodles usually employ plant ash mainly contains Potassium carbonate or lye solution. But with this homemade version, all we need is the right amount of salt. Salt can help to tighten the gluten network. Generally, the elasticity of the noodle is depending on the amount of flour, water and salt. On one hand, the dough should be tough enough so the noodles are elastic and smooth on surface. On the other hand, it should be soft enough so we can easily pull into a long enough strip. But the gluten relaxes along with the time, so tougher dough requires longer resting time whole softer dough need a shorter relaxing time.I will introduce two ways of making the noodles- hand-pulled flat noodles and hand-pulled la main noodles (拉条子). They share a same dough but different treating processes and slightly different in final texture and taste.

Cook’s Note:

I have tested several batches in order to figure out the best flour and water ratio. The good news here is for 300g all purpose flour, you can either use 130ml water at least or 170ml at most, which means even you slightly add more water by accident, the dough can work fine too. Really, it is a good news. Then what’s the difference and how should I determine my water level ? The basic conclusion including the followings

Dough with smaller water amount is harder to knead and require longer resting time. But the noodles will be easier to handle and they will be more uniform in thickness. The final noodles are much chewer and better for dry mixing and stir fries.

Dough with large water amount is easier to knead, require shorting resting time and easier to pull. However, you need to be very careful and slow down your speed to get uniformly thick noodles. The final noodles are much softer and better for noodle soups.

Shapes VS texture and taste

Thin round noodles are slightly chewer than flat noodles based on the same dough.

Dusting flour VS Spreading oil

You can dust the flour if you want to save the noodles and cook next time. If the noodles are going to be cooked directly after pulled, spreading oil can fasten the speed and create a “clear” noodle stock.

To make the la main dough

300g all-purpose flour (you can use high gluten flour too, require more water and more resting time)

2g salt

155ml water (130ml to 170ml water)

oil for coating or more flour to dusting

Mix all the ingredients together and knead to form a very smooth dough. If you feel this process is hard to finish one time, resting the dough for 15 minutes and then re-knead for 2-3 minutes until the dough becomes very smooth on surface.

Cover with wet cloth (to avoid it drying out), cover and rest for 15 minutes.

To pull the noodles

Method 1: thin la mian method



Take one portions out, roughly kneaded and then roll out to a large wrapper (rectangle if possible). Dust flour and shape the long strips to around thick noodles. We will stretch the noodles before cooking.

Then spiral them in a large plate. Cover the rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour or until you can easily pull the noodles.

When the noodles are well rested, stretch the noodles slightly and we get long thin la main noodles. They are elastic and quite smooth on surface.

Method 2: Flat noodles



Prepare a plate and brush some vegetable oil on surface. Cut the noodle dough into 6-8 portions (as equal as possible) Shape each one into a tongue or a rectangle and brush oil around. Cover with plastic wrapper and let the noodle rest for 1 hour.

Take one portion out, press the center with a chopstick so we can separate the noodles later. Hold the two ends of the noodle strip and smash it against the operating board. You can slightly stretch it during the smashing process. But do not hurry; slow down so that you will not break it. At last separate the noodles along with the chop sticker trace.

5 from 5 votes Print Hand Pulled Noodles (Easier Version) Prep Time 1 min Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 21 mins Two methods of making Chinese style easier hand pulled noodles Course: staple Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: Hand Pulled, noodles Servings : 4 Calories : 273 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 300 g all-purpose flour ,you can use high gluten flour too, require more water and more resting time

2 g salt

155 ml water ,you can use 130ml to 170ml water, more information, see Note1

oil for coating or flour for dusting Instructions Mix salt with flour. Add water and knead for 5-6 minutes until the dough becomes quite smooth on surface If you feel this process is hard to finish one time, resting the dough for 15 minutes and then re-knead for 2-3 minutes. Cover with wet cloth (to avoid it drying out), cover and rest for 15 minutes. To pull the noodles Method 1: thin la mian method Roll out the dough to a large wrapper (rectangle if possible). Cut the wrapper to 1cm wide stripes. Dust flour and shape the long strips to around thick noodles. We will stretch the noodles before cooking. Cover the rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour until you can easily pull the noodles When the noodles are well rested, stretch the noodles slightly and we get long thin la main noodles. Method 2: flat noodles Prepare a plate and brush some vegetable oil on surface. Cut the noodle dough into 6-8 portions (as equal as possible) Shape each one into a tongue or a rectangle and brush oil around. Cover with plastic wrapper and let the noodle rest for 1 hour. Take one portion out, press the center with a chopstick so we can separate the noodles later. Hold the two ends of the noodle strip and smash it against the operating board. You can slightly stretch it during the smashing process. But do not hurry; slow down so that you will not break it. At last separate the noodles along with the chop sticker trace. how to cook the noodles Bring a large pot of water to a boiling and then add a small pinch of salt. Cook the noodles for 4-5 minutes over medium fire. You can make a hot oil noodle or vegetable soup noodle Recipe Video Recipe Notes 1.Dough with smaller water amount is harder to knead and require longer resting time. But the noodles will be easier to handle and they will be more uniform in thickness. The final noodles are much chewer and better for dry mixing and stir fries. 2.Dough with large water amount is easier to knead, require shorting resting time and easier to pull. However, you need to be very careful and slow down your speed to get uniformly thick noodles. The final noodles are much softer and better for noodle soups. Nutrition Facts Hand Pulled Noodles (Easier Version) Amount Per Serving Calories 273 % Daily Value* Sodium 197mg 8% Potassium 80mg 2% Total Carbohydrates 57g 19% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 7g 14% Calcium 1.1% Iron 19.3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

