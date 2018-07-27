China Sichuan Food

Fried Garlic Ribs

Soft fried sticky ribs with garlic (软炸蒜香排骨). I have found this dish in a nearby restaurants. The ribs are fried directly with relatively low oil temperature. You will find the ribs are so tender and along with the strong aroma of garlic. It is quite amazing.

Ribs are one of the most popular ingredients in Chinese cuisine, quite similar to pork belly. We love to cook ribs in various ways for example rib soups, steamed rib with fermented black beans and pan-fried crispy ribs. And they are also excellent ingredients for soups.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

In Chinese cuisine, we usually have two ways of making fried dishes. One is the most famous and traditional common fried dishes including Sichuan fried crispy pork , fried squid and Taiwanese fried chicken.  The other one is soft fried dishes (软炸). With soft-frying, we use less starch to create a softer shell like soft fried shrimp.

Cook’s Note

  1. Garlic is used here as the biggest highlight, but they can be easily burnt in the hot oil. Here are some tips to help you prevent garlic from getting burnt. Firstly, use knife cutting and make sure the chopped garlic are similar in size (avoid extremely small ones). Secondly, wash the garlic to remove the sticky tissue on the surface.
  2. Marinate the ribs for a longer time. Overnight marinating is recommended if you are not in a hurry (at least 4 hours marinating is needed)
  3. Fry the ribs twice. At the first time, we use slow fire so the ribs can be cooked evenly. But they may absorb more oil in lower temperature. So in the second frying, use high oil temperature can help to drive the extra oil out and make the ribs drier and more sticky.
  4. Adding more starch can help to make a harder and crispy shell if you prefer.
  5. I have gotten lots of feedbacks from Chinese steamed ribs with black bean sauce and know some of the ribs are quite hard to cook. So please choose ribs from younger pigs.

fried sticky ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 500g ribs, select ribs from younger pigs
  • 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup starch
  • oil for deep-frying

Marinating

  • 6-8 garlic cloves, roughly chopped
  • 3-4 slices ginger
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp white pepper

Steps

Soak the ribs in clean water for around half an hour to remove the blood water (so we get  more pure taste)

Roughly chop the garlic and rinse under running water. Drain and set aside.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com
Pat dry with kitchen paper and add all the other marinating at least 4 hours or overnight in fridge.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

Before frying, add starch and mix well.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

Heat oil until 140 to 150 degree C and slow down the fire. Fry the ribs until slightly brown (this may takes around 6-10 minutes until the ribs are well cooked). Transfer out.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.comFried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

Heat the oil until almost smoky (at least 200 degree C, depending on the oil you are using), place the ribs in and fry for another  20 to 30 seconds. Keep stirring in the second deep-frying process to avoid burnt garlic.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

The garlic might drop from the ribs. Do not discard them. Strain them out and top with the ribs. Add some fresh pepper circles and coriander. Serve directly or with dipping sauces for even hotter versions.

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

5 from 2 votes
Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com
Print
Fried Garlic Ribs
Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
45 mins
 
A sticky and additive soft fried ribs
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Fried, ribs
Servings: 3
Calories: 680 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 500 g ribs ,select ribs from younger pigs
  • 1/4 cup to 1/3 cup starch
  • oil for deep-frying
Marinating
  • 6-8 garlic cloves ,roughly chopped
  • 3-4 slices ginger
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp white pepper
Dry spice mixture dip
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tbsp. ground cumin
Spicy dip
  • 1 Thai chili peppers ,cut into small circles
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • ½ tbsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tsp. chopped garlic
  • 1 tsp. chopped green onion
Instructions
  1. Roughly chop the garlic and rinse under running water. Drain and set aside.
  2. Soak the ribs in clean water for half an hour to remove the blood water.
  3. Pat dry with kitchen paper and add all the other marinating at least 4 hours or or overnight in fridge.
  4. Before frying, add starch and mix well.
  5. Heat oil until 140 to 150 degree C and slow down the fire. Fry the ribs until slightly browned (may takes 6-10 minutes). Stir from time to time during the process. Transfer out.
  6. Heat the oil until almost smoky (until 200 degree C), place the ribs in and fry for another 20 to 30 seconds. Keep stirring in the second deep-frying process to avoid burnt garlic.
  7. Serve hot!
Nutrition Facts
Fried Garlic Ribs
Amount Per Serving
Calories 680 Calories from Fat 486
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 54g 83%
Saturated Fat 21g 105%
Cholesterol 125mg 42%
Sodium 2184mg 91%
Potassium 571mg 16%
Total Carbohydrates 20g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 30g 60%
Vitamin A 31.1%
Vitamin C 6.7%
Calcium 9%
Iron 39.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Fried Garlic Ribs |Chinasicihuanfood.com

fried sticky ribs|chinasichuanfood.com

 

Comments

  1. Hi There,
    I really appreciate your web site. I Love sichuan style cooking.
    In this recipe for Fried Garlic Ribs I was confused by the difference between the ingredients list at the beginning and after scrolling down the ingredients list near the end. Could you please clarify.
    Thanks, kelly

  2. Love your recipes and photography! I’d like to give this one a try but have a dumb question: how do you cut the ribs into small pieces?

    • In our supermarket, the butcher helps us to cut the ribs. But it is quite easy to cut with a heavy cutting knife.

  3. Très,très appétissant ! Je pense le faire bientôt pour changer un peu de la recette aux haricots noirs à la vapeur.
    Merci pour ce partage Elaine ! 😋😋

  4. Très bonne recette à faire et qui change des recettes habituelles aux haricots noirs et autres…Je pense la réaliser très bientôt 😋 .
    Merci pour ce partage culinaire Elaine,vous ferez encore plus d’ un heureux sur cette planète !!! 🙂

  5. Greetings, from San Francisco CA USA! I’m looking forward to your newsletters; the food looks Beautiful… I just love it. Thanks…. Robin

  6. Hi, can you show me a photo of Thai chili peppers and starch as l am from Australia and trying too find a substitute but it can mean sooo many things. I really want too try this dish.

  7. Hi there, this looks soo good! What kind of starch do you use for this recipe? Will corn starch be ok?

    Thanks!

  8. Sounds delicious, looking forward to trying it. I really enjoy the website.
    I have a question, when you say “Heat oil until 140 to 150 degree C and slow down the fire” what do you mean “slow down the fire” ? Maintain 150° ?

    • I mean when you heat the oil until 140 to 150 degree C, slow down the fire. After adding the ribs, the oil temperature actually will drop a little bit. Use lower oil temperature to cook the ribs completely.

Chinese Pantry

