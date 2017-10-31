15 minutes soft fried shrimp (软炸虾仁) is one of the most popular snack for my family, especially loved by children. Since shrimp is yummy enough, we use very basic seasonings and fry them with a light batter.
This fried shrimp is different from popcorn shrimp, no hard crispy shells. Instead, those fried shrimps have a chewy and soft shell. We achieve this by controlling the viscosity of the batter. The final shrimp goes extremely with lots of seasonings and dipping sauces including salt and pepper, children’s favorite ketchup and sweet and spicy sauce.
Besides shrimp, this batter goes well with pork tenderloin, fish fillet and chicken breast too.
Ingredients
- 200g shrimp
- 1/3 cup + 3 tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 small egg
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- oil for frying
- salt and pepper for garnishing
- ketchup for serving
Steps
Devine the shrimp and cut a small line on the back. Drain completely. Add pinch of salt and white pepper and marinating for 10 minutes, giving a foundation salty taste inside.
In a small bowl, crack a small egg (around 50g), then add the cornstarch in. Mix well and set aside for 10 minutes. It is very important to keep a ratio for the egg liquid and cornstarch. I have shown the texture in the picture, the batter should be slightly running but can form a thin lay on the shrimp. If you feel the batter is too thin, slightly add more cornstarch for adjusting. To prevent drying the batter, add only a small batch each time (recommend 1 teaspoon each time)Place the shrimp in and mix well.
Heat around 1 and 1/2 cup of oil in a small pot until really hot, over 150 degree C. Then fry the shrimps by three batches until golden brown.
Drain extra oil and sprinkle salt and pepper. For children, use ketchup as a dip.
Comments
Shirley Foey says
What does “taste inside” mean in your instructions #1? These look delicious and I am anxious to try your recipe.
Elaine says
I am referring the salty taste applied on the shrimp.
Linda says
Thank you so much. I have been looking for a recipe like this for at least 15 years. My search begin ever since I moved away from a wonderful little Chinese restaurant that made shrimp that looked like this. I’m going to make them in hopes that they taste just like the ones my Chinese restaurant made. Thanks again
Elaine says
This is almost unknown outside China but really worth trying. Happy cooking and I hope you will enjoy it.
Vikki Treadway says
Love the idea, but did you leave out a liquid to make the batter?
Elaine says
Egg is enough working as liquid.
Yohan says
The 2nd ingredient line says “1/3 cup + 3 tbsp. cornstarch”. Is there a word missing after “1/3 cup” or is that really 1/3 cup of cornstarch and then another 3 tbsp of cornstarch?
Elaine says
It is actually 1/3 cup + 3 tablespoon of cornstarch.
Helen says
Thank you for the recipe it turned out amazing and I have been looking for a way to do this for years! However, 1 egg with 1/3 cup and 3 tbsp of cornstarch isn’t enough. It was thicker than peanut butter! I added 2 eggs and that was perfect.
Elaine says
Thanks for the correctness. I will double check the the batter.
Sharon says
Am going too try this for my husband & myself!! Xx my fingers, I hope my come out looking like yours!! Thank you
Elaine says
It is quite easy as long as the batter is well prepared. Let me know how it comes out.