15 minutes soft fried shrimp (软炸虾仁) is one of the most popular snack for my family, especially loved by children. Since shrimp is yummy enough, we use very basic seasonings and fry them with a light batter.
This fried shrimp is different from popcorn shrimp, no hard crispy shells. Instead, those fried shrimps have a chewy and soft shell. We achieve this by controlling the viscosity of the batter. The final shrimp goes extremely with lots of seasonings and dipping sauces including salt and pepper, children’s favorite ketchup and sweet and spicy sauce.
Besides shrimp, this batter goes well with pork tenderloin, fish fillet and chicken breast too.
Ingredients
- 200g shrimp
- 1/3 cup + 3 tbsp. cornstarch
- 1 small egg
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- oil for frying
- salt and pepper for garnishing
- ketchup for serving
Steps
Devine the shrimp and cut a small line on the back. Drain completely. Add pinch of salt and white pepper and marinating for 10 minutes, giving a foundation salty taste inside.
In a small bowl, crack a small egg (around 50g), then add the cornstarch in. Mix well and set aside for 10 minutes. It is very important to keep a ratio for the egg liquid and cornstarch. I have shown the texture in the picture, the batter should be slightly running but can form a thin lay on the shrimp. If you feel the batter is too thin, slightly add more cornstarch for adjusting. To prevent drying the batter, add only a small batch each time (recommend 1 teaspoon each time)Place the shrimp in and mix well.
Heat around 1 and 1/2 cup of oil in a small pot until really hot, over 150 degree C. Then fry the shrimps by three batches until golden brown.
Drain extra oil and sprinkle salt and pepper. For children, use ketchup as a dip.
Comments
Shannon says
Tasted delicious! Very quick and easy! I have been looking for a light batter for shrimp and I have found my forever recipe! The only change was the addition of cayenne pepper because we like it spicy.
Elaine says
Thanks Shannon for your lovely feedback!!! I am happy to know it turns out delicious. Happy cooking.
Jennifer says
What am I doing wrong? I added a 1/3 cup of cornstarch to 1egg and it’s a thick paste.
Elaine says
Jennifer,
Do you sweep the starch? Or maybe the egg is too small. Just add a small amount of water and adjust the thickness.
Cindy says
I have tried this recipe twice using grade a large egg and there is no way it takes that much cornstarch. The first time I had to add another egg and the second time I only used three tablespoons and still had to add water. What am I missing?
Pete says
I also noticed that this was a large amount of cornstarch