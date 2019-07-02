Pan-fried curry beef dumplings are quite comforting and delicious. It is crispy outside with well flavored and juicy filling.

As a curry fans, I always want to cooperate this wonderful seasoning in more dishes in additional curry beef. Curry goes well with vegetables and mushrooms, beef and chicken the best in my opinion. Since I use curry paste as a main seasoning so I do not add too much water. The filling is super tender too but not juicy.

In China, especially the northern part. There is a special dumpling named as “门钉肉饼”. Basically it is a meat dumpling (no fermentation in the wrapper dough) but shaped like the doornail. After pan-fried, the dumpling can form extremely crispy shell because of the shape with a juicy filling. If you watch the video, listen the cut sound at the very end and then you know how crispy it is. I love to make this both in hot summer days and cold winter days. In summer days, I usually match them with a pot of chilled porridge or mung bean soup.

Chop ginger and leek onion. Transfer to a bowl, add Sichuan peppercorn and pour in around 4 tablespoons of hot boiling water. Set aside and let it cool down to room temperature.

To make the dough, add a small pinch of salt in the flour and stir in 1/4 cup hot boiling water firstly. This will make a small portion of the dough slightly cooked and then stir in cold water too. Knead for 6-7 minutes until not sticky at all. Brush some oil on surface and cover with wet cloth. Set aside for half an hour.

To make the dumpling filling, add salt and pepper, mix well. Then strain the ginger water prepared in step 1 in by 2 batches. Stir the beef after adding liquid content until all the liquid is well absorbed. Then crack in eggs and then sesame oil. Continue stirring one direction until the filling because sticky.

Melt golden curry with 2 tablespoons of hot boiling water. Add chopped onion, curry paste in the filling and mix well. If you feel the filling is too watery and hard to handle. Place in fridge to harden slightly.

Get the dough out and shape into a long log and then divide into 16 portions. Press each one down and roll out to a wrapper around 12 cm in diameter, with thinner edges and thicker center.

Place around 1 tablespoon of filling in center. Seal the wrapper completely and then turn over and shape the dumpling for a higher and thicker round shape.

Brush some oil in pan, place the dumplings in. Fry over middle fire until the bottom becomes crispy and the turn over and fry the other side. Once both side becomes crispy, let the smooth side up and pour in around 1/4 cup of hot water. Cover the lid and slow down the fire, cook for another 5 minutes or until the water is almost gone. Continue frying the dumpling for a while to make it crispy again. You can beat the surface and listen to the clean sound when they are done.

Transfer out and enjoy when hot. But be carefully.

