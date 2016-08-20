Summer comfort coconut milk pudding with creamy and sweet taste. Served two ways.

Puddings are really my favorite summer dessert. In most case, they are easy to make. I have posted a mango flavored pudding, I believe that most of you love it very much. There is a very famous bakery in China serving the pudding coated with desiccated coconut. I loved it after the first bite and thus I have made this lots of time in this summer. To simplify the process, you can simple fridge the mixture in bottles or cups, and then eat directly.

This amount can serve 2-4 people as a sweet dessert. Please do not eat it too much each time because of the high calories. But 4-5 cubes can make your feel much happier. Sometimes I also add some fresh mango in the mixture to create a slightly sweet and sour taste.

A tip for making puddings: for most of the chilled pudding recipes, I prefer gelatin sheets over gelatin powder. It seems to me that gelatin sheet creates more pure color.

You will need

1/4 cup coconut milk (60g)

2 pieces of gelatin sheets (10g)

1/4 cup+3 tablespoons heavy cream (95g)

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon milk (135g)

3 tablespoons sugar (37g)

Steps

Soak the gelatin in cold water, soaking for several minutes until they become soft and transparent. Move out and drain completely.

Mix milk, coconut milk, heavy cream and sugar in a small pot. Heat over slowest fire until the sugar dissolves (use slowest fire and don’t boil your mixture).Add gelatin sheets in and stir to make sure they are completely dissolved too.

Spoon the mixture into any container or mould and set in fridge for at least 4 hours before serving.For coconut milk pudding bites: lay plastic wrapper in the bottom of a rectangle container and then pour the mixture in.

Refrigerate for 4 hours, transfer out and cut into one-bite size cubes and coat with desiccated coconut before serving.

Or you can simple decorate with fruits and sprinkle some desiccated coconut.