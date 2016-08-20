China Sichuan Food

Coconut Milk Pudding

Summer comfort coconut milk pudding with creamy and sweet taste. Served two ways.

coconut milk pudding

Puddings are really my favorite summer dessert. In most case, they are easy to make. I have posted a mango flavored pudding, I believe that most of you love it very much. There is a very famous bakery in China serving the pudding coated with desiccated coconut. I loved it after the first bite and thus I have made this lots of time in this summer. To simplify the process, you can simple fridge the mixture in bottles or cups, and then eat directly.

This amount can serve 2-4 people as a sweet dessert. Please do not eat it too much each time because of the high calories. But 4-5 cubes can make your feel much happier. Sometimes I also add some fresh mango in the mixture to create a slightly sweet and sour taste.

coconut milk pudding

A tip for making puddings: for most of the chilled pudding recipes, I prefer gelatin sheets over gelatin powder. It seems to me that gelatin sheet creates more pure color.

You will need

  • 1/4 cup coconut milk (60g)
  • 2 pieces of gelatin sheets (10g)
  • 1/4 cup+3 tablespoons heavy cream (95g)
  • 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon milk (135g)
  • 3 tablespoons sugar (37g)

Steps

Soak the gelatin in cold water, soaking for several minutes until they become soft and transparent. Move out and drain completely.

coconut milk pudding

Mix milk, coconut milk, heavy cream and sugar in a small pot. Heat over slowest fire until the sugar dissolves (use slowest fire and don’t boil your mixture).Add gelatin sheets in and stir to make sure they are completely dissolved too.

coconut milk pudding

Spoon the mixture into any container or mould and set in fridge for at least 4 hours before serving.For coconut milk pudding bites: lay plastic wrapper in the bottom of a rectangle container and then pour the mixture in.

coconut milk pudding

Refrigerate for 4 hours, transfer out and cut into one-bite size cubes and coat with desiccated coconut before serving.

coconut milk pudding-2

coconut milk pudding-3 copy

coconut milk pudding

Or you can simple decorate with fruits and sprinkle some desiccated coconut.

milk coconut pudding

Comments

  1. Hiya! I love coconut milk pudding especially in the hot summer.
    I was wondering- I’ve been looking through your recipes a lot and thinking about making things in advance. Is there any chance of you making a small list of some Chinese staples/side dishes that can be made in batches, frozen, and defrosted as needed? Thanks a lot!

    • Hi Alfons,
      Thanks for stopping by and leaving me such a warm comment.
      Most of the stir fry dishes and braised dishes do not match the category of batch cooking, but dumplings, steamed buns and pancakes can be frozen directly.

  2. Hello Elaine, I found your blog today, and I fall in love at the first sight, the pictures is so beautiful, and yes am really love chinese foods. I will try this coconut pudding ricipe on the next weekend for sure. May I know what camera do you use to take those lovely pictures?

  4. Hi,
    Currently moved to China and exploring the food here. Loving it already.. You have a fabulous blog, very helpful on every way.. A quick question, how do I buy gelatin in the local stores. Nobody seems to understand and I don’t know what it’s called locally.. Please help.. Much appreciated.

    • Hi Monica,
      Bakery ingredient store is not popular in lots of cities in China. It totally depends on where you are living. The best way is to purchase it from Taobao. You can search “吉利丁”. There are powder and sheets, quite common on those online stores.

  6. Hi Elaine!

    Do you think making it without the heavy cream would change the result? I don’t mind the lack of rich flavor, I just want the consistency to be good!!

    Thank you!

  8. Hi Elaine, thanks for all the awesome recipes!

    I love coconut, but really don’t like desiccated coconut. Do you have any suggestions for what else I could use to dust the coconut bites?

