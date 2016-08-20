Summer comfort coconut milk pudding with creamy and sweet taste. Served two ways.
Puddings are really my favorite summer dessert. In most case, they are easy to make. I have posted a mango flavored pudding, I believe that most of you love it very much. There is a very famous bakery in China serving the pudding coated with desiccated coconut. I loved it after the first bite and thus I have made this lots of time in this summer. To simplify the process, you can simple fridge the mixture in bottles or cups, and then eat directly.
This amount can serve 2-4 people as a sweet dessert. Please do not eat it too much each time because of the high calories. But 4-5 cubes can make your feel much happier. Sometimes I also add some fresh mango in the mixture to create a slightly sweet and sour taste.
A tip for making puddings: for most of the chilled pudding recipes, I prefer gelatin sheets over gelatin powder. It seems to me that gelatin sheet creates more pure color.
You will need
- 1/4 cup coconut milk (60g)
- 2 pieces of gelatin sheets (10g)
- 1/4 cup+3 tablespoons heavy cream (95g)
- 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon milk (135g)
- 3 tablespoons sugar (37g)
Steps
Soak the gelatin in cold water, soaking for several minutes until they become soft and transparent. Move out and drain completely.
Mix milk, coconut milk, heavy cream and sugar in a small pot. Heat over slowest fire until the sugar dissolves (use slowest fire and don’t boil your mixture).Add gelatin sheets in and stir to make sure they are completely dissolved too.
Spoon the mixture into any container or mould and set in fridge for at least 4 hours before serving.For coconut milk pudding bites: lay plastic wrapper in the bottom of a rectangle container and then pour the mixture in.
Refrigerate for 4 hours, transfer out and cut into one-bite size cubes and coat with desiccated coconut before serving.
Or you can simple decorate with fruits and sprinkle some desiccated coconut.
- 1/4 cup coconut milk , 60g
- 2 pieces of gelatin sheets , 10g
- 95 g heavy cream , 1/4 cup + 3 tbsp.
- 135 g milk , 1/2 cup + 1 tbsp.
- 3 tbsp. sugar , 37g
- desiccated coconut as needed
- fresh fruit as needed
-
Soak the gelatin in cold water, soaking for several minutes until they become soft and transparent. Move out and drain completely.
-
Mix milk, coconut milk, heavy cream and sugar in a small pot. Heat over slowest fire until the sugar dissolves (use slowest fire and don’t boil your mixture).
-
Add gelatin sheets in and stir to make sure they are completely dissolved too.
-
Spoon the mixture into any container or mould and set in fridge for at least 4 hours before serving.
-
For coconut milk pudding bites: lay plastic wrapper in the bottom of a rectangle container and then pour the mixture in. Refrigerate for 4 hours, transfer out and cut into one-bite size cubes and coat with desiccated coconut before serving.
Comments
Alfons says
Hiya! I love coconut milk pudding especially in the hot summer.
I was wondering- I’ve been looking through your recipes a lot and thinking about making things in advance. Is there any chance of you making a small list of some Chinese staples/side dishes that can be made in batches, frozen, and defrosted as needed? Thanks a lot!
Elaine says
Hi Alfons,
Thanks for stopping by and leaving me such a warm comment.
Most of the stir fry dishes and braised dishes do not match the category of batch cooking, but dumplings, steamed buns and pancakes can be frozen directly.
Willson says
Hello Elaine, I found your blog today, and I fall in love at the first sight, the pictures is so beautiful, and yes am really love chinese foods. I will try this coconut pudding ricipe on the next weekend for sure. May I know what camera do you use to take those lovely pictures?
Elaine says
Hi Willson,
Thanks! I am using a Cannon 6D since last year.
Sydney Montez says
It’s so delicious. I really hungry to eat this. I have definitely make this one. Thanks.
Elaine says
Hi,Sydney Montez
Thanks for stepping by. I’m happy you like this dish.
Monica says
Hi,
Currently moved to China and exploring the food here. Loving it already.. You have a fabulous blog, very helpful on every way.. A quick question, how do I buy gelatin in the local stores. Nobody seems to understand and I don’t know what it’s called locally.. Please help.. Much appreciated.
Elaine says
Hi Monica,
Bakery ingredient store is not popular in lots of cities in China. It totally depends on where you are living. The best way is to purchase it from Taobao. You can search “吉利丁”. There are powder and sheets, quite common on those online stores.
Monica says
Thanks so much! You are a star!
María says
El pudin es exquisito.
Elaine says
Thanks.
Aurora Arjonilla says
Hi Elaine!
Do you think making it without the heavy cream would change the result? I don’t mind the lack of rich flavor, I just want the consistency to be good!!
Thank you!
Elaine says
Aurora,
You can skip heavy cream and substitute with milk. No big difference in the texture.
Aloo Gosht (Lamb and Potato Curry) says
My favorite Pudding recipe. I try at home at yum. thanks for sharing.
Judy says
Hi Elaine, thanks for all the awesome recipes!
I love coconut, but really don’t like desiccated coconut. Do you have any suggestions for what else I could use to dust the coconut bites?
Elaine says
You can try chocolate crumbs.