Coconut Buns (Cocktail Buns)

22 Comments

How to to make super soft Chinese bakery buns with creamy coconut filling.

Coconut buns (cocktail buns) are those popular ones in Hong Kong bakery. We love sweet and soft buns. It is said that the coconut was bread crumbs initially when we were are lack of food. Then the bakers use coconut to replace bread crumbs and create this yummy coconut buns.Desiccated coconut has been widely used in Chinese bakery as a filling or topping for sweet dessert and buns.  This sticky rice balls with desiccated coconut (nuomici) is one of the most popular desserts in dessert stores.

Theoretically, you can use any soft asian bun dough recipes ( for example TangZhong) to make a basic dough. I am using the recipe from milk bread with very basic home baking ingredients. 

Bun dough:

  • 300g bread flour
  • 50g sugar
  • 2g salt
  • 1 smaller egg
  • 160g milk (3.5% fat)
  • 1 and 1/2 teaspoon yeast
  • 30g unsalted butter at room temperature

Firstly make a basic bun dough according to milk bread:  in a bowl of stand mixer, add all the ingredients expect butter, stir with hook for 5-7 minutes and then add butter and continue kneading for 10 minutes until you get a elastic, smooth and soft dough. Then covered and set aside until doubled in size.

Coconut filling:

  • 50g desiccated coconut
  • 40g whisked egg
  • 15g baking milk powder
  • 30g sugar
  • 20g melted butter

Mix whisked egg with butter  and then stir in sugar and coconut. Mix well and set aside.

Topping: 

  • 30g melted unsalted butter
  • 20g cake flour
  • 10g sugar powder

Mix all the ingredients together and then transfer to icing bag.

How to assemble coconut buns-two ways.

Method 1: flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle. Roll up one side to cover the another side (like a small tube).

Turn over, seal completely and slightly roll up the two ends. This method will form a small center filling tube within the bun.

Method 2: flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle.Then roll from the bottom to top.

Completely seal and shape the buns.  This will form layered fillings within the bun.

Assemble all the buns and transfer to lined baking tray. Place in oven and set aside for the second proofing (need 40 minutes to 1 hour) until all the buns are doubled in size.  Brush egg wash on surface and decorate with strips of topping (either two strips or three strips). Pre-heat oven to 170 degree C (350 degree F).

Garnish sesame seeds and bake for 15 minutes on middle track.

When well baked, transfer out and then brush honey wash.

5 from 1 vote
Print
Coconut Buns (Cocktail Buns)
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
50 mins
Total Time
1 hr 5 mins
 
Course: Breakfast, Dessert
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: buns, Coconut
Servings: 9 making 9 coconut buns
Calories: 316 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
Bun Dough
  • 300 g bread flour
  • 50 g sugar
  • 2 g salt
  • 1 smaller egg
  • 160 g milk , 3.5% fat
  • 1.5 tsp. yeast
  • 30 g unsalted butter at room temperature
Coconut filling:
  • 50 g desiccated coconut
  • 40 g whisked egg
  • 15 g baking milk powder
  • 30 g sugar
  • 20 g melted butter
Topping
  • 30 g melted unsalted butter
  • 20 g cake flour
  • 10 g sugar powder
egg wash
  • 1 egg , whisked +1 tbsp. water (mix well)
honey wash or syrup wash
  • 1 tbsp. honey or syrup +1 tbsp. water , mix well
Instructions
make the bun dough
  1. Firstly make a basic bun dough according to milk bread: in a bowl of stand mixer, add all the ingredients expect butter, stir with hook for 5-7 minutes and then add butter and continue kneading for 10 minutes until you get a elastic, smooth and soft dough. Then covered and set aside until doubled in size. Then transfer out and knead for several minutes to remove the bubbles.
  2. Divide the dough into 9 equal portions.
Coconut filling

  1. Mix whisked egg with butter and then stir in sugar, milk powder and coconut. Mix well and set aside.

Topping
  1. Mix all the ingredients together and then transfer to icing bag.
Assemble the coconut buns-Method 1
  1. flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle. Roll up one side to cover the another side (like a small tube).
  2. Turn over, seal completely and slightly roll up the two ends. This method will form a small center filling tube within the bun.
Assemble the coconut buns-Method 2
  1. flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle.Then roll from the bottom to top.
  2. Completely seal and shape the buns. This will form layered fillings within the bun.
bake
  1. Assemble all the buns and transfer to lined baking tray. Place in oven and set aside for the second proofing (need 40 minutes to 1 hour) until all the buns are doubled in size. Brush egg wash on surface and decorate with strips of topping (either two strips or three strips). Pre-heat oven to 170 degree C (350 degree F).
  2. Garnish sesame seeds and bake for 15 minutes on middle track until well colored. Then transfer out and brush honey wash.
Nutrition Facts
Coconut Buns (Cocktail Buns)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 316 Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Fat 13g20%
Saturated Fat 8g50%
Cholesterol 80mg27%
Sodium 165mg7%
Potassium 138mg4%
Carbohydrates 40g13%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 13g14%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 350IU7%
Vitamin C 0.2mg0%
Calcium 50mg5%
Iron 0.8mg4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. For the coconut filling you have milk powder in the ingredients list but do not mention it in the instructions. I’m wondering if it does in fact go in the filling? Thank you.

