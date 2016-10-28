How to to make super soft Chinese bakery buns with creamy coconut filling.

Coconut buns (cocktail buns) are those popular ones in Hong Kong bakery. We love sweet and soft buns. It is said that the coconut was bread crumbs initially when we were are lack of food. Then the bakers use coconut to replace bread crumbs and create this yummy coconut buns.Desiccated coconut has been widely used in Chinese bakery as a filling or topping for sweet dessert and buns. This sticky rice balls with desiccated coconut (nuomici) is one of the most popular desserts in dessert stores.

Theoretically, you can use any soft asian bun dough recipes ( for example TangZhong) to make a basic dough. I am using the recipe from milk bread with very basic home baking ingredients.

Bun dough:

300g bread flour

50g sugar

2g salt

1 smaller egg

160g milk (3.5% fat)

1 and 1/2 teaspoon yeast

30g unsalted butter at room temperature

Firstly make a basic bun dough according to milk bread: in a bowl of stand mixer, add all the ingredients expect butter, stir with hook for 5-7 minutes and then add butter and continue kneading for 10 minutes until you get a elastic, smooth and soft dough. Then covered and set aside until doubled in size.

Coconut filling:

50g desiccated coconut

40g whisked egg

15g baking milk powder

30g sugar

20g melted butter

Mix whisked egg with butter and then stir in sugar and coconut. Mix well and set aside.

Topping:

30g melted unsalted butter

20g cake flour

10g sugar powder

Mix all the ingredients together and then transfer to icing bag.

How to assemble coconut buns-two ways.

Method 1: flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle. Roll up one side to cover the another side (like a small tube).

Turn over, seal completely and slightly roll up the two ends. This method will form a small center filling tube within the bun.

Method 2: flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle.Then roll from the bottom to top.

Completely seal and shape the buns. This will form layered fillings within the bun.

Assemble all the buns and transfer to lined baking tray. Place in oven and set aside for the second proofing (need 40 minutes to 1 hour) until all the buns are doubled in size. Brush egg wash on surface and decorate with strips of topping (either two strips or three strips). Pre-heat oven to 170 degree C (350 degree F).

Garnish sesame seeds and bake for 15 minutes on middle track.

When well baked, transfer out and then brush honey wash.