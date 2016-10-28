How to to make super soft Chinese bakery buns with creamy coconut filling.
Coconut buns (cocktail buns) are those popular ones in Hong Kong bakery. We love sweet and soft buns. It is said that the coconut was bread crumbs initially when we were are lack of food. Then the bakers use coconut to replace bread crumbs and create this yummy coconut buns.Desiccated coconut has been widely used in Chinese bakery as a filling or topping for sweet dessert and buns. This sticky rice balls with desiccated coconut (nuomici) is one of the most popular desserts in dessert stores.
Theoretically, you can use any soft asian bun dough recipes ( for example TangZhong) to make a basic dough. I am using the recipe from milk bread with very basic home baking ingredients.
Bun dough:
- 300g bread flour
- 50g sugar
- 2g salt
- 1 smaller egg
- 160g milk (3.5% fat)
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoon yeast
- 30g unsalted butter at room temperature
Firstly make a basic bun dough according to milk bread: in a bowl of stand mixer, add all the ingredients expect butter, stir with hook for 5-7 minutes and then add butter and continue kneading for 10 minutes until you get a elastic, smooth and soft dough. Then covered and set aside until doubled in size.
Coconut filling:
- 50g desiccated coconut
- 40g whisked egg
- 15g baking milk powder
- 30g sugar
- 20g melted butter
Mix whisked egg with butter and then stir in sugar and coconut. Mix well and set aside.
Topping:
- 30g melted unsalted butter
- 20g cake flour
- 10g sugar powder
Mix all the ingredients together and then transfer to icing bag.
How to assemble coconut buns-two ways.
Method 1: flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle. Roll up one side to cover the another side (like a small tube).
Turn over, seal completely and slightly roll up the two ends. This method will form a small center filling tube within the bun.
Method 2: flatten one piece of dough with your hands into a oval shape, about 4 inches long and 3 inches wide.Then spread the filling in the middle.Then roll from the bottom to top.
Completely seal and shape the buns. This will form layered fillings within the bun.
Assemble all the buns and transfer to lined baking tray. Place in oven and set aside for the second proofing (need 40 minutes to 1 hour) until all the buns are doubled in size. Brush egg wash on surface and decorate with strips of topping (either two strips or three strips). Pre-heat oven to 170 degree C (350 degree F).
Garnish sesame seeds and bake for 15 minutes on middle track.
When well baked, transfer out and then brush honey wash.
Comments
DB says
Oh thank you for this recipe! It is inspiring! The milk bread recipe is a good basic start for many pastries. Wonder if this would be a good base for shredded pork buns and maybe lemon buns, too! Kind regards.
Elaine says
Shredded pork is a great filling. We love to use it very much. As for lemon buns, I am not sure how to make it. Can you share it to me?
Alex says
Hi, do you use dry active yeast or instant yeast?
Elaine says
Hi Alex,
I usually use instant yeast in my daily cooking. But it is ok to use dry yeast too. You just need to active them with a small amount of warm water.
Ana Santos says
Omg delicious 🙂
kitchenaid stand mixer colors says
Your step by step procedure will make it easy for us to try this recipe also in our own kitchen. Good thing there are kitchen tool that will make it easier for us to do it also. Thanks for sharing this recipe of yours. It would be a great addition to my list of snacks for the whole family.
Elaine says
Yes, I love the stand mixer solution. Save so much time and energy.
Lila says
Thanks for your receipe, i just wonder how many buns đi you make with this receipe, i mean 300gram bread flour
Thanks you
Elaine says
I make 9 buns out of 300g flour.
Leong says
I just made this with pork floss mixed with mayonnaise. The bun is super.
Elaine says
Hi,Leong
Mayonnaise is also perfect for this buns. Good job!
Nichole says
I just finished this recipe, and must say this is the tastiest coconut bread I have ever had. 5 stars Elaine!
Thank you, I printed this out and have saved this to my permanent ‘family’ recipe book. 🙂
Elaine says
Hi,Nichole
Thank you for your feedback. This is also my family’s common recipe as my daughter love it so much. ?
Naomi says
Hi
Is there a substitute for the baking dry milk powder?
Elaine says
You can directly skip it if it is hard to find in your country.
Oscar says
I used malted milk (the drink) powder. Worked well 🙂
(I also assume that there is a first rise until volume doubles, and to bake at 160C…)
Doris says
It looks so good! Wondering if you have another version of measuring, ( like Cup)Since we don’t use gram here. Thx 😉
Elaine says
Hi Doris,
I will try to add the volume measurement in following recipes, but I really recommend weight the ingredients. Using a kitchen scale can simplify the process and guarantee the results.
Rheena says
Bravo! Came out perfectly!
Thank you.