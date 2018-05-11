Easy Chinese style cabbage stir fry with garlic, green onion, ginger, dried pepper and Sichuan peppercorns.

This is one of the most common easy stir fry dish on my table- Chinese style spicy and sour cabbage stir fry. The Chinese name for this easy cabbage stir fry dish is hand torn cabbage (手撕包菜). You many wonder why it should be hand tearing? Not cutting? Hand shredding can help to remove the tough part of the cabbage and keep the natural grains of the cabbage leaves. We cook the cabbage in a very short time and this type of quick frying can remain the crispy taste of the cabbage.

If you happens to have Sichuan peppercorn and black vinegar at home, this is really a must try dish. Making this at home is so easy but it comes out super great and yummy. In my mind, it is the best way to cook cabbages.

Cook’s Note

Heat your wok or pan at first before adding the oil. Since we are doing a quick frying, we need enough hot kept by the wok. Take full usage of the wok heating by moving the cabbage around the wok. The cabbage should be completely drain before frying. Only water on the leaves can spoil the dish by turning quick frying process into steaming or poaching.

Ingredients

1/2 middle size cabbage, hand torn and remove the tough parts

2 garlic cloves sliced

1 inch root ginger, minced

3 to 6 dried chili peppers

½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn seeds

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

½ tablespoon black vinegar

½ teaspoon salt or as needed

1 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil

Steps

Hand tear the cabbage, keep the tender green leaves only. Discard the hard white pate. Wash gently and drain completely. This is the key step to guarantee the success of the dish.

Heat the wok firstly, pour in oil. Add dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn too to fry over slow fire until aromatic. Then place in garlic and ginger.

Add cabbage immediately. Quick fry the cabbage, add salt, light soy sauce and vinegar.

This process should be finished within 30 seconds.