Chinese Cabbage Stir Fry

Easy Chinese style cabbage stir fry with garlic, green onion, ginger, dried pepper and Sichuan peppercorns.

Chinese style cabbage stir fry

This is one of the most common easy stir fry dish on my table- Chinese style spicy and sour cabbage stir fry.  The Chinese name for this easy cabbage stir fry dish is hand torn cabbage (手撕包菜). You many wonder why it should be hand tearing? Not cutting? Hand shredding can help to remove the tough part of the cabbage and keep the natural grains of the cabbage leaves. We cook the cabbage in a very short time and this type of quick frying can remain the crispy taste of the cabbage.

Chinese style cabbage stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

If you happens to have Sichuan peppercorn and black vinegar at home, this is really a must try dish. Making this at home is so easy but it comes out super great and yummy. In my mind, it is the best way to cook cabbages.

Chinese style cabbage stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. Heat your wok or pan at first before adding the oil. Since we are doing a quick frying, we need enough hot kept by the wok. Take full usage of the wok heating by moving the cabbage around the wok.
  2. The cabbage should be completely drain before frying. Only water on the leaves can spoil the dish by turning quick frying process into steaming or poaching.

4.84 from 6 votes
Chinese style cabbage stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com
Chinese Style Cabbage Stir Fry
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Easy Chinese style cabbage stir fry--hot and sour in taste.
Course: stir fry
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Cabbage, stir fry, Vegetarian
Servings: 2
Calories: 189 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 middle size cabbage ,hand shredded and remove the tough parts
  • 2 garlic cloves sliced
  • 1 inch root ginger ,minced
  • 3 to 6 dried chili pepper depending how spicy you want it to be
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon black vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt or as needed
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil
Instructions
  1. Hand tear the cabbage, keep the tender green leaves only. Discard the hard white pate. Wash gently and drain completely. This is the key step to guarantee the success of the dish.
  2. Heat the wok firstly, pour in oil. Add dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn too to fry over slow fire until aromatic. Then place in garlic and ginger.
  3. Add cabbage immediately. Quick fry the cabbage, add salt, light soy sauce and vinegar.This process should be finished within 30 seconds.
Recipe Notes

You can also add some protein in this recipe like bacon, pork belly or sausage.
In order to make sure that the flavor is well absorbed by the cabbage, drain the leaves completely before frying.
Recipe is firstly published in 2014 and updated in 2018.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Style Cabbage Stir Fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 189 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Sodium 1167mg 49%
Potassium 790mg 23%
Total Carbohydrates 29g 10%
Dietary Fiber 11g 44%
Sugars 14g
Protein 7g 14%
Vitamin A 8.9%
Vitamin C 202.5%
Calcium 18.7%
Iron 13.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese style cabbage stir fry|chinasichuanfood.com

