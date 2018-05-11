Easy Chinese style cabbage stir fry with garlic, green onion, ginger, dried pepper and Sichuan peppercorns.
This is one of the most common easy stir fry dish on my table- Chinese style spicy and sour cabbage stir fry. The Chinese name for this easy cabbage stir fry dish is hand torn cabbage (手撕包菜). You many wonder why it should be hand tearing? Not cutting? Hand shredding can help to remove the tough part of the cabbage and keep the natural grains of the cabbage leaves. We cook the cabbage in a very short time and this type of quick frying can remain the crispy taste of the cabbage.
If you happens to have Sichuan peppercorn and black vinegar at home, this is really a must try dish. Making this at home is so easy but it comes out super great and yummy. In my mind, it is the best way to cook cabbages.
Cook’s Note
- Heat your wok or pan at first before adding the oil. Since we are doing a quick frying, we need enough hot kept by the wok. Take full usage of the wok heating by moving the cabbage around the wok.
- The cabbage should be completely drain before frying. Only water on the leaves can spoil the dish by turning quick frying process into steaming or poaching.
Ingredients
- 1/2 middle size cabbage, hand torn and remove the tough parts
- 2 garlic cloves sliced
- 1 inch root ginger, minced
- 3 to 6 dried chili peppers
- ½ teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn seeds
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- ½ tablespoon black vinegar
- ½ teaspoon salt or as needed
- 1 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil
Steps
Hand tear the cabbage, keep the tender green leaves only. Discard the hard white pate. Wash gently and drain completely. This is the key step to guarantee the success of the dish.
Heat the wok firstly, pour in oil. Add dried chili pepper and Sichuan peppercorn too to fry over slow fire until aromatic. Then place in garlic and ginger.
Add cabbage immediately. Quick fry the cabbage, add salt, light soy sauce and vinegar.
This process should be finished within 30 seconds.
You can also add some protein in this recipe like bacon, pork belly or sausage.
In order to make sure that the flavor is well absorbed by the cabbage, drain the leaves completely before frying.
Recipe is firstly published in 2014 and updated in 2018.
Comments
Beth Stockham says
Dear Elaine,
Thank you very much for teaching us how to cook Chinese food. I am an American living in China, and the food here is so much better than the Chinese restauants I grew up with in Ohio. So i want to learn as much about Chinese food cooking as i can while i live here. I use your website often, so i wanted to let you know that it is successful and very much appreciated.
Wish you health and happiness everyday!
Beth
Elaine says
Thanks Beth for such a warm and kind comment. Really make me very quite comfort in the hot weather. I am so glad to be helpful. Happy cooking!
Shivani says
Im from India and I had a very similar dish when I was visiting China. Glad to have come across your blog. Thanks! Once I manage to find the ingredients here in India, Im definitely making this!
Elaine says
Hi,Shivani
It’s really yes, there are many similar ingredients and dishes between China and India. Have a good time of cooking!
Swee says
Thanks for your food recipes. They’re easy to follow and most important of all, it tastes as good as it looks. So happy i found your site.
Elaine says
Thanks for trying my recipes and send me such an encouraging comment, Swee. Happy cooking.
Derek says
Good simple dish…The great thing about this recipe is that most of the ingredients you should have in your kitchen and cabbage is a vegetable that can last long in the fridge so it is a dish i can plan to have later in the week after doing all my grocery shopping…..
Patricia says
Hi Elaine,
I live in Toronto and have been following your site and made a lot of your recipes. They are excellent, thanks so much! A friend brought me Sczwchuan peppercorns from China and I love using them, they do give a unique and lovely flavour. Even if you bite into them in the stir fry, they are delightfully tasty!
Elaine says
Thanks Patricia! Yes, Sichuan peppercorn is a very unique spice with a charming numbing feeling. It goes great with meat and vegetables. Happy cooking and I look forward to continuously hear good news from you.
Annabelle Chappell says
Why does the recipe refer to draining the cabbage? I don’t see that it’s salted.
Elaine says
Draining helps to enhance the flavors of the dish, not diluted by water in the cabbage.
Kimi Wei says
Lovely recipe, thanks so much. I saw this served with lunch boxes at a roast meat stall and it looked great – but I didn’t get the chance to try it because I bought my meats by the pound. I’m so glad to have a good recipe so I can enjoy it.
Elaine, the reason people keep asking you about draining the cabbage is that you do not refer to washing or salting the cabbage. You only mention shredding it – which doesn’t cause moisture to form. I too am wondering, do you wash the cabbage after shredding it or just salt it?
And by the way, the cabbage in your foto looks torn, but not shredded. Shredded means it ends up in small strips, not large pieces.
Elaine says
Hi Kimi,
Thanks for much for such a great comment. I am sorry that I caused the misunderstanding. The cabbages are torn and washed. I will update the recipe very soon.
The Wei says
Thanks again for the nice recipe, Elaine. I’m just about to try it and will let you know how my family likes it!
Lorna Scott says
What step would be added to include bacon in the recipe?
Elaine says
Lorna,
You can slightly sauté your bacon until aromatic (after adding the oil) and then continue with the following steps.
Jordan says
Looks great,
I must admit that Thai style stir fried cabbage steals my heart as simple, perfect side dish in this category.
It consists of 3 ingredients: cabbage, garlic, and Thai fish sauce. A super hot wok carmelizes the Fish sauce as it evaporates and steams to wilt the cabbage. It’s heavenly.
Happy eating,
Elaine says
Thanks Jordan,
I am drooling when reading your description. I will try that Thai style cabbage.
Marc Carpenter says
I lived in Chongqing for almost 8 years. Your recipies are spot on! My family and friends love your food! Thanks!
Elaine says
Thanks Marc. This is a great comment.
Lisa Morgan says
Hi Elaine,
Thanks for another great recipe. So simple and so good. I’ve also made & loved your General Tso Tofu.
Best wishes,
Lisa