China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Sesame Paste 芝麻酱

2 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Sesame paste (芝麻酱) is frequently used in Chinese cuisine. It is a thick paste made from roasted white sesame seeds, sharing a similar texture with peanut paste (butter). We use it as dipping sauces, noodles seasonings and fillings.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

I have get lots of reader asking what’s my sesame paste brand after posting those yummy sesame paste dishes. In China, we often make sesame paste at home. Pure sesame paste is harder to find, comparing with the other type mixed with a relatively large amount of peanuts.  Personally, I love to add a very small amount of peanuts in my sesame paste to make the flavor more naughty but still “pure” sesame paste flavor.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 250g roasted white sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp. roasted peanuts (optional)
  • 1 small pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup sesame oil  + 2 tbsp. for adjusting

How to roast white sesame seeds

Wash the white sesame seeds in a large pot until well cleaned (this step is important as you will see how much dirty stuff will be removed). In the process, discard those floating ones, they are of poor quality. I usually wash 2-3 times. Completely drain the seeds.

In a large pot, add the sesame seeds in and fry over high fire until all of the water content is evaporated. Then slow down your fire and continue frying until you are smell the aroma of the sesame seeds. Another proofing method is to check whether the sesame seeds can be crumbed easily. Remove from heat immediately and continue scoop the sesame seeds and drop down.  This step helps to cool down the sesame seeds quickly. Set aside until completely cooled down.

Instructions of sesame paste

Place the sesame seeds and peanuts, if you are using, in a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Add 1/3 of the sesame oil.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

Process for 2 to 3 minutes until the sesame seeds form a crumbly paste.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

Add remaining sesame oil by two batches and blend until well combined and smooth.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

Store in air-tight container in fridge up to 1 month.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

Sesame paste dishes

5 from 1 vote
sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Chinese Sesame Paste
Prep Time
20 mins
 
homemade Chinese style sesame paste
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 250 g roasted white sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp. roasted peanuts , optional
  • 1 small pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup sesame oil  + 2 tbsp. for adjusting
Instructions
How to roast white sesame seeds
  1. Wash the white sesame seeds in a large pot until well cleaned (this step is important as you will see how much dirty stuff will be removed). In the process, discard those floating ones, they are of poor quality. I usually wash 2-3 times. Completely drain the seeds.
  2. In a large pot, add the sesame seeds in and fry over high fire until all of the water content is evaporated. Then slow down your fire and continue frying until you are smell the aroma of the sesame seeds. Another proofing method is to check whether the sesame seeds can be crumbed easily. Remove from heat immediately and continue scoop the sesame seeds and drop down.  This step helps to cool down the sesame seeds quickly. Set aside until completely cooled down.
Sesame Paste
  1. Place the sesame seeds and peanuts, if you are using, in a food processor fitted with the S-blade. Add 1/3 of the sesame oil.
  2. Process for 2 to 3 minutes until the sesame seeds form a crumbly paste.
  3. Add remaining sesame oil by two batches and blend until well combined and smooth.
  4. Store in air-tight container in fridge up to 1 month.

sesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

 

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。