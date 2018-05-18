Fiery cold sesame noodle is a great main dish in summer. In China, noodles are served as breakfast or sometimes along with a meal with congee.

The most famous and popular cold noodle in China is Sichuan style mala noodles. In that version, only a small amount of sesame paste is added, just for flavoring, no influence on the texture. I have been thinking about making this cold sesame noodle after testing cold sesame wonton. This cold noodle is very rich in taste, very mischievous ground Sichuan peppercorn, strong chili oil and aromatic sesame paste along with crispy toasted peanuts and chopped Zha-Cai. It definitely is the best choice for those who does not like chili oil that much.

How to tune the sesame paste

The store bought sesame paste is thick and dry. But looks quite smooth and you cannot image that it can absorb so much water.

After mixing in sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar and sugar. It looks like even drier.

So the next step is to add water slightly. I add around 5 tablespoons of water by three batches. Mix well after adding water each time until the sesame paste is slightly running.

How to prepare the noodles

If you use fresh egg noodles, cook it following the instruction on the package. If you use alkaline noodles, steam the noodle for 3-4 minutes and then blanch the noodle in boiling water for 5 seconds.

Add light soy sauce, chopped scallion and coriander, shredded cucumber, toasted peanuts, chopped Zha Cai (or other pickles) and finely chopped garlic. Mix in sesame paste.

The sauce is prepared for 3 people so you can mix it with 3 servings of noodles.