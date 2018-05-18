China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Cold Sesame Noodles

13 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Fiery cold sesame noodle is a great main dish in summer.  In China, noodles are served as breakfast or sometimes along with a meal with congee.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

The most famous and popular cold noodle in China is Sichuan style mala noodles. In that version,  only a small amount of sesame paste is added, just for flavoring, no influence on the texture.  I have been thinking about making this cold sesame noodle after testing cold sesame wonton.  This cold noodle is very rich in taste, very mischievous ground Sichuan peppercorn, strong chili oil and aromatic sesame paste along with crispy toasted peanuts and chopped Zha-Cai. It definitely is the best choice for those who does not like chili oil that much.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

How to tune the sesame paste

The store bought sesame paste is thick and dry. But looks quite smooth and you cannot image that it can absorb so much water.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

After mixing in sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar and sugar. It looks like even drier.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

So the next step is to add water slightly.  I add around 5 tablespoons of water by three batches. Mix well after adding water each time until the sesame paste is slightly running.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

How to prepare the noodles

If you use fresh egg noodles, cook it following the instruction on the package. If you use alkaline noodles, steam the noodle for 3-4 minutes and then blanch the noodle in boiling water for 5 seconds.

Sichuan cold noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

Add light soy sauce, chopped scallion and coriander, shredded cucumber, toasted peanuts, chopped Zha Cai (or other pickles) and finely chopped garlic.  Mix in sesame paste.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

The sauce is prepared for 3 people so you can mix it with 3 servings of noodles.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 5 votes
cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Cold Sesame Noodles
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Easy and yummy Chinese cold noodles dish with sesame paste. Also known as Sesame cold noodles.
Course: staple
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: noodles, Sesame
Servings: 3
Calories: 987 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 500 g fresh noodles for 3 servings
Sesame sauce
  • 3 tbsp. sesame paste
  • 5 tbsp. cold water
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
For each serving
Instructions
  1. Tune the sesame paste texture: slightly add light soy sauce, sesame oil, salt and cold water in sesame paste. Stir to combine well. The sesame paste should be running but not thin.
Cook the noodles
  1. Set up a steamer with enough water and bring to a boiling.
  2. Spread noodles on a steamer and then steam for 4-5 minutes. Then add a small pinch of salt in the water and then transfer the noodles in the water. Heat until the water boils again.
  3. Transfer out and add ½ tablespoon f oil immediately (This will help to avoid the noodles being sticky with each other). Stir to mix well. Use chopsticks to stir the noodles up repeatedly to help the noodles cool down quickly. In hot days, you can even resort to an electric fan.
Assemble the noodles by each serving (we can make 3 this time)
  1. Mix with all the other serving ingredients. Garnish some chopped scallion, coriander, Zha cai, chili oil, freshly ground Sichuan peppercorn and toasted peanuts.
Recipe Notes

You can cook the noodles in one batch. But seasonings should be mixed just before serving.

Nutrition Facts
Cold Sesame Noodles
Amount Per Serving
Calories 987 Calories from Fat 441
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 49g 75%
Saturated Fat 15g 75%
Sodium 4592mg 191%
Potassium 456mg 13%
Total Carbohydrates 115g 38%
Dietary Fiber 5g 20%
Sugars 4g
Protein 24g 48%
Vitamin A 0.4%
Vitamin C 2.4%
Calcium 9.7%
Iron 46.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

cold sesame noodles|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  1. hi,
    looks awesome i wanna try it! 🙂

    do you think i can use black sesame paste?
    and how many dry noodles would you think do i have to take?
    i cant get fresh chinese noodles in my small town 🙁

    thank you!

    Reply

    • Yes, black sesame paste is good for this recipe too.
      If you cannot find fresh noodles, you can use spaghetti (around 250g). Spaghetti can be a good substitute for this cold sesame noodles.

      Reply


  3. Très,très bonne recette…un régal d’autant plus q’elle convient parfaitement à la chaleur qui s’installe ici en France. Encore merci pour ce délicieux plat Elaine !!!

    👍👏😋
    Jean

    Reply

  5. Dear Elaine,

    Thank you for your terrific site! I love Sichuan food.

    For this recipe, could you use western style seasame paste, Tehina?

    Reply

  6. Hi Elaine,

    I went to the Chinese grocery store today to buy some sesame paste for this dish. But to my confusion they sold two kinds. One is labeled “pure sesame paste” and contains only sesame and the other one is labeled “sesame paste” but also contains peanuts. So which is the right one for this dish?

    Reply

    • Andreas,

      Actually both of the two types can work fine for this dish. But pure sesame paste is better if you want a stronger sesame flavor. Sesame peanuts from China usually contains a relatively large amount of peanut and a smaller portion of sesame.

      Reply


  7. Hi Elaine,

    the last days have been quite hot (by German standards) and I wanted something cool and filling for dinner, so I remembered this recipe. I liked it very much. The sesame taste combined with the noodles is truly unique.

    And I finally understood your remark about the paste being very thick, when my spoon bent while preparing the sauce 🙂

    Thank you for another great recipe Elaine!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。