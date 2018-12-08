China Sichuan Food

Sesame Spinach Salad

New healthy dark leafy salad with white needle mushrooms. Although it is winter and salad is not a popular option, I still love to make all kinds of salad in winter as a supplement of hot soups. I have make my own sesame paste several days ago. Cold sesame salad is a traditional branch of Sichuan cuisine. But we love to make the sesame paste “hot, spicy and numbing”. For example, the cold sesame noodlessesame paste|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 5-6 spinach, tough root removed
  • 1 small bunch of needle mushrooms
  • 1 grated garlic

Sesame seasonings 

  • 2 tbsp. sesame paste
  • 3 tbsp. cold water plus more if necessary
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • a pinch of salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. black vinegar
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil

Steps

Add a small pinch of salt in hot boiling water. Blanch mushroom and spinach for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out and drain.

sesame spinach salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Add all the seasonings expect the garlic.

sesame spinach salad|chinasichuanfood.com

Place garlic on top of the salad and then drizzle the sesame paste.

sesame spinach salad|chinasichuanfood.com

sesame spinach salad|chinasichuanfood.com
spinach salad|chinasichuanfood.com

 

 

Comments

  3. I just really wanted to thank you for all of these great recipes!! I am an American expat living in Beijing. Right now I am quarantined in my community. My girlfriend is chinese but she never learned to cook. These recipes have served as both delicious nourishment and a way to keep busy and stop from going crazy! Every recipe thus far (and I have done several) are perfect and Beijing restaurant quality. Sincerely. Thank you!

    • Danny,
      Thanks for the lovely comment and trying my recipes. We have been quarantined at home for almost one month too. No matter how life goes, enjoy your cooking time.

