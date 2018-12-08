New healthy dark leafy salad with white needle mushrooms. Although it is winter and salad is not a popular option, I still love to make all kinds of salad in winter as a supplement of hot soups. I have make my own sesame paste several days ago. Cold sesame salad is a traditional branch of Sichuan cuisine. But we love to make the sesame paste “hot, spicy and numbing”. For example, the cold sesame noodles.
Sesame Spinach Salad
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
Sesame Spinach Salad
Course: Salad
Servings: 2
Calories: 128 kcal
Ingredients
- 5-6 spinach tough root removed
- 1 small bunch of needle mushrooms
Sesame Sauce
- 2 tbsp. sesame paste
- 3 tbsp. cold water plus more if necessary
- 1 grated garlic
- 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
- a pinch of salt
- 1/2 tbsp. black vinegar
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 grated garlic
Instructions
Add a small pinch of salt in hot boiling water. Blanch mushroom and spinach for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out and drain.
Place all the seasonings in sesame paste. Mix well.
Drizzle the sesame sauce on top of the salad.
Nutrition Facts
Sesame Spinach Salad
Amount Per Serving
Calories 128 Calories from Fat 99
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 11g 17%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 215mg 9%
Potassium 89mg 3%
Total Carbohydrates 4g 1%
Protein 3g 6%
Vitamin A 4.7%
Vitamin C 2.2%
Calcium 2.1%
Iron 3.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments
Ganga says
Lovely – do you use toasted sesame oil or a light sesame oil for the sauce, and also for making sesame paste?
Elaine says
Ganga,
It is toasted sesame paste.
linda says
what is that dark brown dotted items on top of this sauce?
Elaine says
It is pepper flakes from Chinese chili oil.
Danny says
I just really wanted to thank you for all of these great recipes!! I am an American expat living in Beijing. Right now I am quarantined in my community. My girlfriend is chinese but she never learned to cook. These recipes have served as both delicious nourishment and a way to keep busy and stop from going crazy! Every recipe thus far (and I have done several) are perfect and Beijing restaurant quality. Sincerely. Thank you!
Elaine says
Danny,
Thanks for the lovely comment and trying my recipes. We have been quarantined at home for almost one month too. No matter how life goes, enjoy your cooking time.