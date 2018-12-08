New healthy dark leafy salad with white needle mushrooms. Although it is winter and salad is not a popular option, I still love to make all kinds of salad in winter as a supplement of hot soups. I have make my own sesame paste several days ago. Cold sesame salad is a traditional branch of Sichuan cuisine. But we love to make the sesame paste “hot, spicy and numbing”. For example, the cold sesame noodles.

Ingredients

5-6 spinach, tough root removed

1 small bunch of needle mushrooms

1 grated garlic

Sesame seasonings

2 tbsp. sesame paste

3 tbsp. cold water plus more if necessary

1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce

a pinch of salt

1/2 tbsp. black vinegar

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil

Steps

Add a small pinch of salt in hot boiling water. Blanch mushroom and spinach for 1-2 minutes. Transfer out and drain.

Add all the seasonings expect the garlic.

Place garlic on top of the salad and then drizzle the sesame paste.