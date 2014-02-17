This sweet potato buns is easy to make and so appealing to eyes.

Purple sweet potato always wins my heart by its elegant color and simplifies for cooking. If you love the bright purple color the same as me, try to use it in breads and buns.

The recipe today is a Chinese steamed bun with mashed purple sweet potatoes. I have written a post introducing Chinese steamed buns around 3 weeks ago. Though I am not very good at it, I love to make buns and bread the same as most of the girls.

You can choose to mix the mashed purple sweet potatoes and flour all together to make purple buns or make a roll with both white layer and sweet layer.

Making perfect dough for Chinese buns is quite important for those delicious buns. I have listed the entire guide of how to make Chinese dough with yeast in Chinese steamed buns.

Peel the purple sweet potatoes and cut into small cubes. Steaming in a wok around 15 minutes or baking in oven for around 20 minutes. Then mash the purple sweet potatoes with a scoop. Then mix half of the flour prepared with mashed sweet potatoes. And further make dough according to the guide introduced in Chinese steamed buns.

At this step, we get two pieces of dough. One is pure white, which is the color of flour and the other one is purple.

Then roll the two pieces of dough into two rounds. Layer the white one underneath and the purple layer on top. Then roll the two layers up to a cylinder. Cut the cylinder into several small sections.