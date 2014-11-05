There is a saying that Mongolian beef (葱爆牛肉)is a Chinese-American creation. In fact, it is a real Chinese dish but the name is different. Stir-frying meat with scallion is a common cooking method is China. Besides beef, lamb is also commonly stir-fried with scallion.

The name seems to show that the beef dish is Mongolian style. In fact, it is a dish originated from Chinese Shangdong province or Xingjiang province. The Chinese versions are different from American version.

In china, beef and lamb are considered to have some raw tastes. So beef stir frying dishes are not as common as pork. However when they are stir-fried with side ingredients as scallion or spices as cumin and chili powder, they are extremely yummy.

This is Elaine’s customized version because I add dried chili pepper shreds so that my dish will come out with a slightly spicy taste. This finally comes out great. You can serve this with steamed rice, plain noodles or apply the sauce on basic steamed buns.

Another beef stir fry recipe I would love to recommend: Szechuan beef stir fry. The cooking methods of the two dishes represent two Chinese stir fry methods: dry frying (GanBian) and tender frying (滑炒). The former one pursues the strong flavor and chewy taste and the later one pursues the tenderness of ingredients.

In order to make the beef tender, here are some important tips to share.

When cut the beef slices, do cut off the fiber. Mix the egg white just before starting stir-frying process. Heat the work really hot before adding your beef slices and be quick during the process.

Ingredients: