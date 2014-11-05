China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Mongolian Beef

24 Comments

There is a saying that Mongolian beef (葱爆牛肉)is a Chinese-American creation. In fact, it is a real Chinese dish but the name is different. Stir-frying meat with scallion is a common cooking method is China. Besides beef, lamb is also commonly stir-fried with scallion.

scallion beef stir fry-Chinese Mongolian Beef

The name seems to show that the beef dish is Mongolian style. In fact, it is a dish originated from Chinese Shangdong province or Xingjiang province. The Chinese versions are different from American version.

In china, beef and lamb are considered to have some raw tastes. So beef stir frying dishes are not as common as pork. However when they are stir-fried with side ingredients as scallion or spices as cumin and chili powder, they are extremely yummy.

This is Elaine’s customized version because I add dried chili pepper shreds so that my dish will come out with a slightly spicy taste. This finally comes out great. You can serve this with steamed rice, plain noodles or apply the sauce on basic steamed buns.

scallion beef stir fry-Chinese Mongolian Beef

Another beef stir fry recipe I would love to recommend: Szechuan beef stir fry. The cooking methods of the two dishes represent two Chinese stir fry methods: dry frying (GanBian) and tender frying (滑炒). The former one pursues the strong flavor and chewy taste and the later one pursues the tenderness of ingredients.

In order to make the beef tender, here are some important tips to share.

  1. When cut the beef slices, do cut off the fiber.
  2. Mix the egg white just before starting stir-frying process.
  3. Heat the work really hot before adding your beef slices and be quick during the process.

Ingredients:

scallion beef stir fry-Chinese Mongolian Beef

scallion beef stir fry-Chinese Mongolian Beef

scallion beef stir fry-Chinese Mongolian Beef

Print
Chinese Mongolian Beef - Scallion Fried Beef
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Beef
Servings: 2
Calories: 437 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1/2 pound beef tenderloin
  • 2 scallions , sliced into sections around 3cm
  • 3 green onions , sliced into sections around 3cm long
  • 2 dried chili pepper , optional, cut into slices and seeds removed
  • 1 inch root ginger , peeled and cut into shreds
  • 1 middle size egg , only egg white needed
Marinade Sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon cooking wine
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper powder
  • 1 teaspoon starch , cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Stir-fry sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cooking wine
  • 1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Cut the beef into thin slices.
  2. Add salt, black pepper powder, starch and light soy sauce in the beef within a small blow and mix evenly.
  3. Just before cooking process, add egg white to marinated beef and stir in one direction until you get a paste.
  4. Heat up cooking oil in wok and stir fry beef slices around 1 to 2 minutes or until the beef begins to change color.
  5. Move the beef slices out and leave the oil in wok. Add ginger slices, 2/3 of scallion sections and chili pepper shred to cook until aroma.
  6. Return the beef slices in wok, do a quick fry and stir in stir fry sauce. Turn off the fire and add green onion sections and the left scallion. Mix well.
  7. Transfer to serving bowl and serve hot.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Mongolian Beef - Scallion Fried Beef
Amount Per Serving
Calories 437 Calories from Fat 279
% Daily Value*
Fat 31g48%
Saturated Fat 11g69%
Cholesterol 190mg63%
Sodium 1144mg50%
Potassium 432mg12%
Carbohydrates 7g2%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 25g50%
Vitamin A 925IU19%
Vitamin C 2.6mg3%
Calcium 25mg3%
Iron 3.4mg19%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

scallion beef stir fry-Chinese Mongolian Beef

