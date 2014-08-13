Traditional Chinese meat pie(Xianbing) with beef and scallion!
Traditional Chinese meat pie provides a crispy wrapper and savory filling. There are in fact many types of meat pie popular across the country. The fillings differ from one house to another. You can use pork, lamb, beef etc. The recipe Elaine shared today is beef and scallion meat pie.
Mix around 2 cups of all-purpose flour with pinch of salt in a large bowl. Swirl the hot water in firstly and then the cold water. Mix with chop stickers during the process until you get floccule texture. Wait for cool.
Grasp all the floccules with hands and then roll into a smoothie dough. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 15 minutes.
In order to make juicy filling, we need to mix water with the beef filling by batches. Add the water to minced beef three times and then stir the beef in one direction until the water is completely absorbed by the meat.
For the assembling methods, there are many methods you can use for holding this pie. Just seal them completely. You can fold it as a bun firstly by following the guide here and the guide of folding a chive pancake.
Saute until both sides become golden-brown. Cut into wedges or sever directly.
- 220 g minced beef
- 1 leek scallion , finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp. Chinese five spice powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. grated ginger
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- Pinch of fresh ground pepper
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 3 tbsp. water , one tablespoon each time
- 2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup hot water over 90℃
- 80 ml room temperature water , plus 10ml more for adjusting
- Vegetable oil for brushing
- Pinch of salt
In a large bowl with minced beef, add water by three batches. After adding the water each time, stir the beef quickly in one direction until all the water is absorbed by the meat. Then mix with salt, soy sauce, sesame oil and herbs firstly and then followed by scallion and grated ginger. Set aside.
Divide the dough into 8 small ones.Brush some oil on surface and roll each one into a round wrapper; place around 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of the wrapper. Press the filling a little bit and seal the wrapper completely.
Press the sealed bun prepared in previous step; turn over. Brush some oil on both sides and saute with slow fire until golden-brown.
The Nutrition Facts is based on each single pie.
Comments
Nathan says
Hi,
I have a question about adding the water to the beef. It says add in three batches – does this mean I add 3 tablespoons of water total – or 1 tablespoon of water, adding 1/3 of a tablespoon at a time?
Thanks!
Elaine says
Hi Nathan,
We need 3 tablespoon of water in total.
Meghan says
I LOVE reading your posts!
Can you tell us how to make braised eggplant please?!
Thank you, Meghan
Elaine says
Check this eggplant with garlic sauce and Chinese eggplant with minced pork.
Paul says
Floccule texture makes no sense. Can you please retranslate or demonstrate. I assume chop stickers are chopsticks?
Denny Li says
Paul,
Elaine uses the term “floccule texture” to mean that the flour and water mixture will form small clumps. These will smooth out with kneading. I personally find the term amusing and not inaccurate.
Denny
Kate says
Yup, it’s just more technical sounding than a native speaker of English is accustomed too, but it’s perfectly correct English.
Jamie says
Elaine, I love your recipes! Some friends from Chengdu introduced me to real Sichuan food and now I’m addicted:)
Your dishes are excellent and very authentic. Thanks for your hard work making this website.
Jamie
Elaine says
Thank you Jamie for such a lovely comment.
Winni Zhang says
Did you put lettuce in the meat mix for more water taste?
Elaine says
I did not use lettuce in this recipe.