Traditional Chinese meat pie(Xianbing) with beef and scallion!

Traditional Chinese meat pie provides a crispy wrapper and savory filling. There are in fact many types of meat pie popular across the country. The fillings differ from one house to another. You can use pork, lamb, beef etc. The recipe Elaine shared today is beef and scallion meat pie.

Mix around 2 cups of all-purpose flour with pinch of salt in a large bowl. Swirl the hot water in firstly and then the cold water. Mix with chop stickers during the process until you get floccule texture. Wait for cool.

Grasp all the floccules with hands and then roll into a smoothie dough. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 15 minutes.

In order to make juicy filling, we need to mix water with the beef filling by batches. Add the water to minced beef three times and then stir the beef in one direction until the water is completely absorbed by the meat.

For the assembling methods, there are many methods you can use for holding this pie. Just seal them completely. You can fold it as a bun firstly by following the guide here and the guide of folding a chive pancake.

Saute until both sides become golden-brown. Cut into wedges or sever directly.