Easy Chinese chicken noodle soup with homemade chicken stock is a comforting warm noodle soup with the most original taste.
In the previous post, we introduce a very basic Chinese chicken stock. My first serving of those chicken stock contains two bowls of chicken noodle soup. It requires any several ingredients but keeps the best original taste.
Noodles are quite important in Chinese culture and we are always willing to spend lots of time preparing the broth of noodles (汤底) and the toppings. So Chinese noodles can be as simple as the one we introduced here, only need several ingredients or as complex as Chongqing noodles and dan dan noodles, in which lots of seasonings and condiments are used. We also have no soup noodles such as Zhajiang noodles (Beijing fried sauce noodles) and hot sesame noodles also named Wuhan noodles. Complex noodles are our memories from childhood life, restaurants, small vendors on the street, but easy homemade noodles are our memories from mom or grandma.
The very basic stock theory of Chinese cooking is to keep the original taste. In Chinese, we call this “原汁原味”. We only add scallion and ginger to eliminate the unpleasant raw tastes from the meat without influencing the tastes obviously.
In order to try the best to keep the original taste, I only use salt, white pepper, scallion and chickens stock in the noodle broth. Optionally, you can add a small amount of light soy sauce in each serving.
- 4 cups unsalted chicken stock
- 2 serving fresh noodles
- 2 trees of Bok Choy
- 1 tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. white pepper
- 1 tbsp. finely chopped scallion
-
Make a chicken stock. Then shred the leg meats into shreds.
-
Pour enough water in a pot and then cook the noodles as instructed. At the last minute, add the Bok Choy leaves in.
-
At the same time, prepare two serving bowls, add salt, white pepper and scallion in bottle. Pour 1 cup of hot chicken stock. Mix well.
-
Transfer the noodles to serving bowls, top with shredded chicken and pour the extra stock to cover the noodles.
Recipe Video
Comments
Lee Thayer says
Excellent sounding soup, on my to cook list 🙂
STEVE S. says
Elaine, for the unsalted chicken stock, is it the same recipe as your “BASIC CHINESE CHICKEN STOCK” or a different recipe? Thank you.
Elaine says
I use the same recipe, Steve. And add salt in the serving bowls separately.
Tanuka says
Hi Elaine, I can’t tell you how much I love exploring your recipes! Thanks for giving such simple, easy to follow instructions for a comforting meal any time of the day.
Elaine says
I’m so glad you love my recipes, thank you Tanuka
Eli says
What is the machines you used for cooking the chicken?
Elaine says
Hi Eli,
I simply use my high presser cooker or a regular soup pot.
Clinton says
Easy to follow! And the taste is exactly what I was looking for… Will be trying other recipes.
Elaine says
Thank you!
Nahil says
Hi, my name is Nahil. I reached out on Facebook. Can you please let me know your email in regards to these photos? Thank you a lot.
Elaine says
I have already send you an Email, Nahil! Please check.
Evelyn Grubczak says
Hello
What type of noodles do you use?
Thank you
Evie
Elaine says
I use common Chinese fresh noodles. Any type works fine. Just cook it based on the instructions.