China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup

13 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Easy Chinese chicken noodle soup with homemade chicken stock is a comforting warm noodle soup with the most original taste.

In the previous post, we introduce a very basic Chinese chicken stock. My first serving of those chicken stock contains two bowls of chicken noodle soup. It requires any several ingredients but keeps the best original taste.

Noodles are quite important in Chinese culture and we are always willing to spend lots of time preparing the broth of noodles (汤底) and the toppings. So Chinese noodles can be as simple as the one we introduced here, only need several ingredients or as complex as Chongqing noodles and dan dan noodles, in which lots of seasonings and condiments are used. We also have no soup noodles such as Zhajiang noodles (Beijing fried sauce noodles) and hot sesame noodles also named Wuhan noodles.  Complex noodles are our memories from childhood life, restaurants, small vendors on the street, but easy homemade noodles are our memories from mom or grandma.

Chinese chicken noodle soup| chinasichuanfood.com

The very basic stock theory of Chinese cooking is to keep the original taste. In Chinese, we call this “原汁原味”. We only add scallion and ginger to eliminate the unpleasant raw tastes from the meat without influencing the tastes obviously.

Chinese chicken noodle soup| chinasichuanfood.com

In order to try the best to keep the original taste,  I only use salt, white pepper, scallion and chickens stock in the noodle broth. Optionally, you can add a small amount of light soy sauce in each serving.

Chinese chicken noodle soup| chinasichuanfood.com

4.67 from 3 votes
Print
Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken, noodles
Servings: 2
Calories: 614 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 4 cups unsalted chicken stock
  • 2 serving fresh noodles
  • 2 trees of Bok Choy
seasonings for each serving
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. white pepper
  • 1 tbsp. finely chopped scallion
Instructions
  1. Make a chicken stock. Then shred the leg meats into shreds.
  2. Pour enough water in a pot and then cook the noodles as instructed. At the last minute, add the Bok Choy leaves in.
  3. At the same time, prepare two serving bowls, add salt, white pepper and scallion in bottle. Pour 1 cup of hot chicken stock. Mix well.
  4. Transfer the noodles to serving bowls, top with shredded chicken and pour the extra stock to cover the noodles.

Recipe Video

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Chicken Noodle Soup
Amount Per Serving
Calories 614 Calories from Fat 189
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 21g 32%
Saturated Fat 9g 45%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Sodium 3685mg 154%
Potassium 728mg 21%
Total Carbohydrates 81g 27%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 9g
Protein 22g 44%
Vitamin A 10.4%
Vitamin C 8.3%
Calcium 5.9%
Iron 28.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese chicken noodle soup| chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  2. Elaine, for the unsalted chicken stock, is it the same recipe as your “BASIC CHINESE CHICKEN STOCK” or a different recipe? Thank you.

    Reply


  3. Hi Elaine, I can’t tell you how much I love exploring your recipes! Thanks for giving such simple, easy to follow instructions for a comforting meal any time of the day.

    Reply

  6. Hi, my name is Nahil. I reached out on Facebook. Can you please let me know your email in regards to these photos? Thank you a lot.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。