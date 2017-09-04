Easy Chinese chicken noodle soup with homemade chicken stock is a comforting warm noodle soup with the most original taste.

In the previous post, we introduce a very basic Chinese chicken stock. My first serving of those chicken stock contains two bowls of chicken noodle soup. It requires any several ingredients but keeps the best original taste.

Noodles are quite important in Chinese culture and we are always willing to spend lots of time preparing the broth of noodles (汤底) and the toppings. So Chinese noodles can be as simple as the one we introduced here, only need several ingredients or as complex as Chongqing noodles and dan dan noodles, in which lots of seasonings and condiments are used. We also have no soup noodles such as Zhajiang noodles (Beijing fried sauce noodles) and hot sesame noodles also named Wuhan noodles. Complex noodles are our memories from childhood life, restaurants, small vendors on the street, but easy homemade noodles are our memories from mom or grandma.

The very basic stock theory of Chinese cooking is to keep the original taste. In Chinese, we call this “原汁原味”. We only add scallion and ginger to eliminate the unpleasant raw tastes from the meat without influencing the tastes obviously.

In order to try the best to keep the original taste, I only use salt, white pepper, scallion and chickens stock in the noodle broth. Optionally, you can add a small amount of light soy sauce in each serving.