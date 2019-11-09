Super tender beef with soft scrambled egg.

Previously I introduced super tender scrambled egg with counting method in shrimp with scrambled egg. But I adopt different cooking method in this one since unlike shrimp which can present good texture naturally, beef requires more protecting method to avoid being overcooked.

I use a very basic method of preparing beef. Marinating with seasonings and starch and then add cold vegetable cooking oil just before stir-frying. This creates a super tender texture of beef and make them less sticky during stir-frying process.

The beef is so tender to believe. Adding the cold egg liquid can lower the heating of beef at once and thus make the beef further cooked with a lower temperature. That’s the reason why it is more tender than common beef stir-fry dishes. On the other hand, egg absorbed the liquid and flavor from the beef slices and thus turn to be extremely delicious.



Cook’s Note

Cut the beef slice thin and more importantly evenly. We need to mare sure they can be well cooked simultaneously.

Cook smaller batches each time. Push the egg liquid from time to time to avoid continuous heating for firmed parts.

This dish should be served in the following minutes, since there are still lots of remaining heat, the egg can become firmer very quickly. The picture below is shoot about 5 minutes after finishing the dish. You can clearly see it is less tender than the previous one.

Instructions

Cut beef into slices and add salt, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Mix until the beef absorb all of the seasonings. Add starch and anther 2 teaspoon of water. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes. Mix in 1 tablespoon of oil before stir frying.

Add around 2 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok, until the oil is slightly warmed but not hot, slow the fire to medium fire and spread the beef slices in and cook until the color changed.

Pour the egg liquid in.

Count for 2 seconds, move the egg and then another 2 seconds. Repeat until 8 to 10 seconds past. Transfer out in time. Do not stir the egg liquid continuously, otherwise it breaks into small crumbs. We need larger chunks.

Sprinkle some coriander stem (which actually performs better than spring onions, check my testing on instagram) and add some black pepper for mischievous flavor.

This one is so different from basic beef stir fry in flavor. I highly recommend trying this.

Following are some easy and yummy Chinese beef dishes.

Beef chow fun

Chinese beef curry

Curry beef dumplings

Sichuan dry fried beef

Sichuan red braised beef

Beef and snow pea stir fry