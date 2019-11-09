China Sichuan Food

Beef with Scrambled egg

Super tender beef with soft scrambled egg.

beef with scrambled egg |chinasichuanfood.com

Previously I introduced super tender scrambled egg with counting method in shrimp with scrambled egg. But I adopt different cooking method in this one since unlike shrimp which can present good texture naturally, beef requires more protecting method to avoid being overcooked.

beef with scrambled egg |chinasichuanfood.com

I use a very basic method of preparing beef. Marinating with seasonings and starch and then add cold vegetable cooking oil just before stir-frying. This creates a super tender texture of beef and make them less sticky during stir-frying process.

The beef is so tender to believe. Adding the cold egg liquid can lower the heating of beef at once and thus make the beef further cooked with a lower temperature. That’s the reason why it is more tender than common beef stir-fry dishes. On the other hand, egg absorbed the liquid and flavor from the beef slices and thus turn to be extremely delicious.

Cook’s Note

  • Cut the beef slice thin and more importantly evenly. We need to mare sure they can be well cooked simultaneously.  
  • Cook smaller batches each time. Push the egg liquid from time to time to avoid continuous heating for firmed parts.
  • This dish should be served in the following minutes, since there are still lots of remaining heat, the egg can become firmer very quickly. The picture below is shoot about 5 minutes after finishing the dish. You can clearly see it is less tender than the previous one.
beef with scrambled egg |chinasichuanfood.com

Instructions

Cut beef into slices and add salt, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Mix until the beef absorb all of the seasonings. Add starch and anther 2 teaspoon of water. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes. Mix in 1 tablespoon of oil before stir frying.

beef with scrambled egg|chinasichuanfood.com

Add around 2 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok, until the oil is slightly warmed but not hot, slow the fire to medium fire and spread the beef slices in and cook until the color changed.

Beef-with-scrambled-egg-9

Pour the egg liquid in.

beef with scrambled egg |chinasichuanfood.com

Count for 2 seconds, move the egg and then another 2 seconds. Repeat until 8 to 10 seconds past. Transfer out in time. Do not stir the egg liquid continuously, otherwise it breaks into small crumbs. We need larger chunks.

Beef-with-scrambled-egg-10

Sprinkle some coriander stem (which actually performs better than spring onions, check my testing on instagram) and add some black pepper for mischievous flavor.

beef with scrambled egg |chinasichuanfood.com

This one is so different from basic beef stir fry in flavor. I highly recommend trying this.

beef with scrambled egg |chinasichuanfood.com
Beef and Scrambled Egg
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
1 min
 

Super tender beef and scrambled egg stir fry

Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Cantonese cuisine
Keyword: Beef, egg
Servings: 2
Calories: 447 kcal
Ingredients
  • 100g beef
  • 3 large eggs
  • coriander stem , chopped
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
Beef marinating
  • white pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. shaoxing wine
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
Egg whisking
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. Chinese shaoxing cooking wine
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
Instructions

  1. Cut beef into slices and add salt, light soy sauce and cooking wine. Mix until the beef absorb all of the seasonings.Add starch and anther 2 teaspoon of water. Mix well and set aside for 15 minutes. Mix in 1 tablespoon of oil before stir frying.

  2. Add around 2 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok, use medium fire and spread the beef slices in and cook until the color changed.

  3. Pour the egg liquid in. Count for 2 seconds, move the egg and then another 2 seconds. Repeat until 8-10 seconds past. Transfer out immediately.

  4. Sprinkle some chopped coriander stem and black pepper. Serve immediately!

Nutrition Facts
Beef and Scrambled Egg
Amount Per Serving
Calories 447 Calories from Fat 342
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 38g 58%
Saturated Fat 24g 120%
Cholesterol 281mg 94%
Sodium 899mg 37%
Potassium 226mg 6%
Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 18g 36%
Vitamin A 7.1%
Calcium 4.6%
Iron 11.8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

