Ants climbing a tree –cellophane noodles stir fried with minced beef (蚂蚁上树) is a famous dish from Sichuan cuisine. The basic ingredient mung bean cellophane noodle (粉丝) is made from mung bean starch. The name can be translated as bean thread noodles. Cellophane noodle is a big group in China and you may find it called as saifun outside China. In addition to this mung bean cellophane noodles, we also have cellophane noodles made from yams like sweet potato cellophane noodle. Sometimes, you may find they are named as glass noodles as they will become transparent after cooking.
It has finally cooled down in my city and I am quite excited about that after around 6 months of high temperature. So So So, I cook this ants climbing a tree to warm up slightly. This is a very easy recipe with common ingredients in China.
Let’s start with the interesting story about the name.In Guan Hanqing’s Dou E’s Injustice, the heroine’s mother in law was old and sick, lying on bed all the day long. Dou E shouldered the responsibility of taking care of her. Although they were very poor, Dou E still wanted to cook delicious dishes for her mother in law with the wish of helping her recovery. One day, she did not have enough money to buy pork but only for a small piece. Backing home, Dou E minced the small piece of pork and stir fried with Chinese vermicelli. When serving this dish, the old lady asked why there were so many ants on it. The ants actually were the minced pork. After explanation, the old lady gave the dish a name as Ants climbing a tree. Nowadays, it has become quite popular in restaurants and daily kitchen.
Please ignore my claypot, it is just a container. You do not need one to make this dish at home.
- 200 g mung bean vermicelli
- 1 cup minced beef or pork
- pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil
- 1 tablespoon Doubanjiang
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon scallion white , white part and green part minced separately
- 2 cloves garlic , minced
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 cups water or chicken stock
Marinade the minced beef or pork with pinch of salt. Soak Chinese vermicelli in warm water until soft around 10 minutes Move out and drain.
Heat up oil in wok and fry the ground pork until aroma. Transfer out.
Add doubanjiang, minced garlic, sliced ginger and chopped scallion in wok and stir-fry over medium fire until the oil becomes red and you can smell the aroma. Return pork and add soy sauce. Mix well.
Pour 2 cup of clean water (or chicken stock is much better ) and bring everything to boil. Add soaked vermicelli and sugar; give a big stir-fry to mix everything well. (There is no need to cook off all the liquid as the vermicelli continues to adsorb liquid after transferring out)
Sprinkle chopped green onions and serve hot.
Comments
Kat says
I made this dish for dinner tonight and it was so delicious! I am Chinese, but where I live there is very few options for authentic and homestyle Chinese food. Thanks for blogging – I am very excited to try all of your recipes!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Kat for stopping by and your warm not. I am so glad you love this dish the same as me.
Bill Lohmann says
I took Chinese cooking classes many years ago from a woman who grew up in Harbin. She made a dish called “braised green onions with 3 meats.” The dish had white meat chicken, pork and shrimp, plus Hoisin sauce and, of course, green onions. Have you heard of such a recipe ? I can’t find it any where. Also, I’ve tried your mapo tofu and your eggplant, potato and green pepper dish. All loved these 2 dishes–thanks!
Elaine says
Hi Bill,
I am quite sorry that I do not think I ever heard or tasted the dish you are referring. Sorry that I did not help. I will keep searching for sure.
Frances says
Elaine! This looks so amazing! That steam coming off of the dish is a great capture! Going to try this dish in the future and will let you know how it goes!
Elaine says
Thanks Frances. That day is quite cool so I get the steam recorded. Happy cooking!
Sophie says
Hi Elaine,
I really love your recipes. My parents are from China, though I didn’t grow up there and now I’m trying to learn to cook authentic Chinese dishes.
I was wondering, would this dish make a good cold dish? Like a salad? That way I could make it beforehand, put it in the fridge, and then take it to a friend’s house.
Looking forward to your reply. Please keep posting your wonderful recipes 🙂
Elaine says
Hi Sophie,
We do have a salad version using vermicelli. But I am not sure whether this one can be a cold dish as there are fried beef and using Doubanjiang. If you love to make it as a cold version, replace doubanjiang with chili oil, skip fried beef and add some leaves vegetables like spinach or root vegetable like shredded potato. I will make a cold version soon.
Ai Ping | Curious Nut says
I grew up not loving glass noodles. My whole family loves it except me. When my grandma fries it during Chinese New Year, I’d never eat it. How funny things changed and I love it so so much. Yours looks spectacular. 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Ai Ping.
This happens to many people. We call those ingredients as half live ingredients like coriander, green onion, celery and others. I have a friend who never eat coriander and celery before his twenties, but he is crazy about them now.
Caroline says
Hi
Is Doubanjiang simple chilli bean paste?
Thanks,
Caroline
Elaine says
Hi Caroline,
yes, it is Chinese chili bean paste.
Hally says
Can I use black bean paste + chilli oil as a substitute?
Elaine says
Sounds good.
Scott says
Hi, I really love the history about the dishes that you write for the blog. Thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks Scott for your lovely feedback. I will bring more interesting history stores along with the recipes.
Tina says
I am so thrilled to have found your blog, I has been looking for authentic Chinese recipes for a long time. I am making this tonight, I can’t wait!!! The pictures are so wonderful on all of your recipes.
Stephanie says
I am wanting to make this but I am having a hard time finding doubanjiang. What would be a good substitute?
Elaine says
Hi Stephanie,
Doubanjiang is the most essential seasoning. I do not suggest skipping it. If there is no way to get doubanjiang, you can add more soy sauce but you will end up with another homestyle cellophane stir fry dish.
Greg K says
Totally agree- if possible get Pixian la (missing the accent) doubanjiang. (the “la”
indicates it is “spicy” doubanjaing- there are added medium heat peppers during
fermentation.) Amazon currently sells a very nice version of it that keeps well in
the refrigerator. It is worth it- I’ve made this dish for over 20 years and it is only
in the last year (when I go the made in Pixian product) that I realized how tasteless
the imitations were. Pixian is the name of a city very famous for the quality of this product.
kathy says
Hello. I havent tried this yet, but I have a question. In the ingredients, it says 2C. water or chicken stock, but no where in the directions does it state when to use this. Please specify! Thank you.
Elaine says
Hi Kathy,
It is used in step 4.
Mai says
i have tried this yesterday ,its so good i love so much, was eating while speak to myself , i should make this early in my live. thx so much
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Mai.
PorkBun99 says
Soooooo good. Reminds me of ma’s Cooking.
Rachel says
I am new to cooking. How long do I soak the noodles for?
Elaine says
Around 10 to 15 minutes.
Pey-Lih says
My mom is visiting me, and she cooked this very dish, and she told me “Ma yee san su” Apologies for the poor pin ying, as I am not a fluent Mandarin speaker, but it’s wonderful dish. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I am now making your black sesame candy tonight. So excited!
Elaine says
Happy cooking with your sesame candy and thanks so much for giving me such a great comment. Made me a day.
Kevin says
I haven’t made it yet, but this sounds like a dish that i’d really enjoy!
I have one question:
– Is it possible that you meant, “1 teaspoon SCALLION white , white part and green part minced separately”?
Scallions…sometimes called green onions…have white and green parts. Shallots however are more like small purple onions.
Elaine says
Yes,
It should be scallion. Sorry and thanks for the nice catch.