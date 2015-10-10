Ants climbing a tree –cellophane noodles stir fried with minced beef (蚂蚁上树) is a famous dish from Sichuan cuisine. The basic ingredient mung bean cellophane noodle (粉丝) is made from mung bean starch. The name can be translated as bean thread noodles. Cellophane noodle is a big group in China and you may find it called as saifun outside China. In addition to this mung bean cellophane noodles, we also have cellophane noodles made from yams like sweet potato cellophane noodle. Sometimes, you may find they are named as glass noodles as they will become transparent after cooking.

It has finally cooled down in my city and I am quite excited about that after around 6 months of high temperature. So So So, I cook this ants climbing a tree to warm up slightly. This is a very easy recipe with common ingredients in China.

Let’s start with the interesting story about the name.In Guan Hanqing’s Dou E’s Injustice, the heroine’s mother in law was old and sick, lying on bed all the day long. Dou E shouldered the responsibility of taking care of her. Although they were very poor, Dou E still wanted to cook delicious dishes for her mother in law with the wish of helping her recovery. One day, she did not have enough money to buy pork but only for a small piece. Backing home, Dou E minced the small piece of pork and stir fried with Chinese vermicelli. When serving this dish, the old lady asked why there were so many ants on it. The ants actually were the minced pork. After explanation, the old lady gave the dish a name as Ants climbing a tree. Nowadays, it has become quite popular in restaurants and daily kitchen.

Please ignore my claypot, it is just a container. You do not need one to make this dish at home.