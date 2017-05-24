Easy and basic Chinese style Zucchini salad is one of the best side dishes in summer when fresh and tender Zucchini is dominating on the market.
Though we have lots of famous meat dishes in Chinese cuisine, we pay more attention to vegetables on our daily table. Zucchini is a new member to Chinese vegetables with only a history less than 10 years. We have a similar specie which is dark green and round, usually shredded and simply stir fried with garlic. But Zucchini has obtained the popularity quickly in recently. And my favorite way to cook this lovely vegetable is to make a basic salad.
Ingredients
- 3 zucchinis, cut into strips
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
Sauce
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 tablespoon black vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1/8 teaspoon sugar
- salt to taste
Instructions
Bring enough water to a boiling in a large pot and then blanch the strips for 2-3 minutes until well softened. Transfer out and place in a serving plate.
Mix all the seasonings and drizzle over the zucchini.
Heat up oil in a pan and fry garlic until aroma. Then pour the garlic oil over the salad, decorate with chopped red pepper circles and serve immediately.
To make a spicy version, you can add some Chinese chili oil or chop one fresh Thai pepper and sprinkle with seasoning before pouring the hot oil.
Comments
Anna says
When do you use the scallions?
Elaine says
I use chopped scallions as a decoration only.
Ana says
Looks super yummy and healthy! Question: the black vinegar is balsamic? I don’t know another black vinegar 🙂
Elaine says
I use Chinese black vinegar, but you can use balsamic for sure.
paola boni says
I love your recipes and I thank you very much for taking the time to share them.
Patti says
Elaine,
I love zucchini and will definitely try your recipe..
Jean Rabefaniraka says
Salut Elaine !
Encore merci pour tes recettes gourmandes…le choix est vaste et satisfait même les plus difficiles !!!
Ellina G | @Ellina Guo says
Very good dish, I would add whole sichuan peppercorn into the oil for a few minutes, and then tossing away before put in the chopped garlic. going to try it tonight!
Ellina G | @Ellina Guo says
Hi Elaine, I have tried the recipe! It is actually very delicious!
richy says
hi Eleine
great site ,i try all ready a few recipies
now i look by salad & cold dishes and think
do you have also recipies for bbq
Elaine says
Richy,
I have two BBQ dishes on the site. Traditional Char Siu and hoisin char siu.
Sonia says
Really easy & delicious recipe! Thanks so much for sharing
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback. Happy cooking!