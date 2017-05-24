China Sichuan Food

5 Minutes Zucchini Salad

Easy and basic Chinese style Zucchini salad is one of the best side dishes in summer when fresh and tender Zucchini is dominating on the market.

5 minutes Zucchini salad | chinasichuanfood.com

Though we have lots of famous meat dishes in Chinese cuisine, we pay more attention to vegetables on our daily table. Zucchini is a new member to Chinese vegetables with only a history less than 10 years. We have a similar specie which is dark green and round, usually shredded and simply stir fried with garlic. But Zucchini has obtained the popularity quickly in recently. And my favorite way to cook this lovely vegetable is to make a basic salad.

5 Minutes Zucchini Salad | chinasichuanfood.com

5 minutes Zucchini salad | chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 5 votes
Print
5 Minutes Zucchini Salad
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
easy asian style 5 minutes Zucchini salad
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Zucchini
Servings: 2
Calories: 94 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 3 zucchinis , cut into strips
  • 2 green onions , chopped
  • 1 clove garlic , minced
Sauce
Instructions
  1. Bring enough water to a boiling in a large pot and then blanch the strips for 2-3 minutes until well softened. Transfer out and place in a serving plate.
  2. Mix all the seasonings and drizzle over the zucchini.
  3. Heat up oil in a pan and fry garlic until aroma. Then pour the garlic oil over the salad, decorate with scallion and chopped red pepper circles and serve immediately.
Recipe Notes

To make a spicy version, you can add some Chinese chili oil or chop one fresh Thai pepper and sprinkle with seasoning before pouring the hot oil.

Nutrition Facts
5 Minutes Zucchini Salad
Amount Per Serving
Calories 94 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 622mg 26%
Potassium 195mg 6%
Total Carbohydrates 5g 2%
Sugars 2g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 4%
Vitamin C 18.4%
Calcium 1.2%
Iron 2.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

5 Minutes Zucchini Salad | chinasichuanfood.com

