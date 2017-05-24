Easy and basic Chinese style Zucchini salad is one of the best side dishes in summer when fresh and tender Zucchini is dominating on the market.

Though we have lots of famous meat dishes in Chinese cuisine, we pay more attention to vegetables on our daily table. Zucchini is a new member to Chinese vegetables with only a history less than 10 years. We have a similar specie which is dark green and round, usually shredded and simply stir fried with garlic. But Zucchini has obtained the popularity quickly in recently. And my favorite way to cook this lovely vegetable is to make a basic salad.

Ingredients

3 zucchinis, cut into strips

2 green onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon black vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/8 teaspoon sugar

salt to taste

Instructions

Bring enough water to a boiling in a large pot and then blanch the strips for 2-3 minutes until well softened. Transfer out and place in a serving plate.

Mix all the seasonings and drizzle over the zucchini.

Heat up oil in a pan and fry garlic until aroma. Then pour the garlic oil over the salad, decorate with chopped red pepper circles and serve immediately.