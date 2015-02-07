Making wonton wrappers at home is funny and easy. This version is Elaine’s handmade wonton wrapper recipe. Here is the video showing the detailed process.
I have received several requests about how to make wonton wrapper at home. So here is Elaine’s 100% handmade version with a video for a better description of the process.
In totally, homemade wonton wrappers are easy! However there are lots of the small tips to make the process no failure.
When I search the wonton wrappers, I got lots of dumpling wrappers (Elaine’s version) from Google. Previously, when I was not the operator in my family kitchen (my mom was), I was always wondering about the difference between dumplings, pot-stickers and wonton. Then my first impression was about the shape. Dumpling wrapper was around while wonton wrapper was square. However after making them at home for several times, I find out more difference. For example dumpling wrappers are much thicker while good wonton wrappers needs to be thinner. Most of the dumpling wrappers are egg free while most of the wonton wrappers call for eggs. You may find lots of recipes introducing how to making dumpling wrappers at home but little information about how to make wonton wrapper at home.
I guess the most difficult part lays in the thickness-how to make wonton wrappers paper-thin. The answer is enough kneading and enough rest time. The gluten can relax during the rest time and thus making the rolling out process easier.
- 4 cups of plain flour
- 3 middle size eggs
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup water +1/4 cup more if needed
- Starch for dusting , cornstarch or wheat starch recommended
In a large bowl, mix flour with salt and then add egg in. Stir well.
Slowly add water and keep stirring the mixture. Then grasp with hand to form a ball. Adjust the amount of water based on the water absorbing capacity of your brand of flour. Stop adding water when there is no dry flour in your bowl.
Place the dough in a large bowl, cover with plastic wrap and rest for 10 minutes.
And then knead the dough again for around 8-15 minutes until smooth. Rest for around 30 minutes.
Divide dough in half. Press on half down and roll out to a larger wrapper around 3mm in thickness. Fold up and cover with plastic wrap again for the next resting process.
Finish the other half and reset both for another 30 minutes.
Take one larger wrapper out and divide in half. Roll each of the halves into paper-thin wrapper or as thin as possible. Keep dusting. Then cut the large wrappers into small squares around 8cm.
Repeat to finish all.
Recipe Video
- Dust the wrappers and then store in plastic bags; they can be store for couple of days in fridge.
- Vegan friendly solution: Skip eggs and add around around 2g dietary alkali powder in the water. If you do not have dietary alkali powder, you can use baked soda as a substitute (bake baking soda on a lined baking tray at 120 degree C). Do not touch it during the process to prevent skin irritation.
- You can surely use stand mixer or bread-maker to knead the dough and use a noodle machine to flatten the dough firstly.
Comments
Tarlam says
A very friendly place to come and refresh what we once knew and to learn things we always wanted to know. Thanks.
Susan says
Elaine, I am new to cooking. What is plain flour, is there a particular brand?
Elaine says
It is simple All Purpose flour. No brand requirement.
vijay labh says
This looks Yummy. I have a question can we use wonton wrappers recipe to make egg rolls? Thanks in advance!
Elaine says
Yes, when cutting into larger pieces, wonton wrappers can be used to make egg rolls.
Ida says
Hi.
Its interesting to see how you make wanton skin. Looks great. I’d like to ask you : can we use pasta or noodle machine to flat the dough? Thanks
Elaine says
Noodle machine might be helpful at the fist stages. Make the dough and flat into large pieces. But you still need to rest the pieces and continue rolling out to a thinner wrapper.
Tehmina says
Thanks for your video. How can we freeze them so that they do not stick to each other.
Elaine says
Coat with cornstarch before freezing.
Aymara says
Thank you, thank you, thank you for the recipe, for the video and for the explanations. It all makes things look beautiful and easier. I guess I can try and make a wonton soup now 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Aymara. Hug Hug.
Clarissa says
Hi Elaine! Thanks for sharing the recipe. i have a question. Why the wants wrapper breaks apart while wrapping or the skin is dry. Is it because of water/ egg proportion?
Elaine says
If the dough is well wrapped, you need more water for the wrapper dough.