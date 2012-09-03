Easy and two version Wonton Soup recipe.

Wonton is one of the favorite snacks especially in the southern part of China. The processing of making wonton is similar with dumplings but the tastes of the two are quite different. Wonton wrappers are always thinner than dumpling wrappers and wonton has a fresher scent comparing with dumplings.

The wonton soup is the soup using wonton as the main ingredients. Generally, we have two types of wonton soup quite popular in China. One is clear or mild wonton soup and the other one is wonton soup in red oil. Surely, the later one is more popular in Sichuan cuisine. Additionally, it is considered as one of the most classic Sichuan snacks-red oil Wonton soup.

To prepare the wonton filling ground pork (can be combined with beef or chicken or shrimp) green onions, grated ginger,egg as well as other condiments. Of course, sometimes we can add some vegetables or mushrooms for a better healthy balance.

For vegan and vegetarian readers, please refer to this post: vegetarian wonton soup.

Assemble the wonton one by one, photo instruction is here: how to wrap wontons.

Now let’s make Wonton Soup broth for both spicy version and mild version.

Before boiling the wonton, prepare your serving bowls. Add minced garlic, sesame oil, salt, soy sauce, vinegar, chopped green onions and chili oil (Instruction listed here: how to make Chinese red oil) in one bowl for spicy wonton soup and add sesame oil, salt, chopped green onions, dried sea shrimp and dried seaweed(optional) for mild wonton soup.

Bring a large amount of water in pot and cook the wontons for around 5 minutes and cook your vegetables in the last one minute.

Now, there we are!

5 from 4 votes Print Wonton Soup Recipe Prep Time 40 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 50 mins Spicy and mild versions of really easy wonton soup recipe Course: Breakfast, Soup Cuisine: Chinese Keyword: wonton Servings : 2 Calories : 863 kcal Author : Elaine Ingredients 1/2 pound wonton wrappers

1 small bunch of vegetable leaves , optional (lettuce,bok choy or other green vegetables) Meat Stuffing 2 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

1/2 tablespoon grated ginger

1 egg

1 cup ground pork

1/2 cup chopped shrimp

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

½ tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

salt to taste Sauce for Spicy Version 1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon chili oil

1 teaspoon black vinegar

1 teaspoon smashed garlic

chopped spring onion

salt to taste Sauce for mild Version 1 teaspoon dried sea shrimp

1 teaspoon sesame oil

chopped spring onion

1 small pieces of dried seaweed

salt to taste Instructions To make the filling: In a large bowl, well combine all the ingredients together. Then stir your meat filling in one direction until the filling becomes sticky. To assemble the wontons: Put the wonton wrapper in the center of the left hand. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of meat stuffing (or slightly more if you want)onto the center of the wrapper. Moisten the edges of the wonton wrappers with water. Fold one corner of the wrapper over the opposite corner to make a triangle just like the picture shows. Hold the wrapper with both hands, curl the corner on the right hand in firstly and then the curl the corner on the left hand to seal with another corner. You can also change the sequence. But make sure that you press them firmly. To prepare your serving bowls: in separate serving bowls, mix all the seasonings and set aside. Boil water in a wok. Put the wonton in to cook for about 5 minutes.And add your vegetable leaves prepared to cook in the last 1 minute. scoop around 1/2 bowl of the boiling water in serving bowl (or you can use stock), and then place wonton in too. Recipe Notes Even with water, the soup tastes good. But you can use chicken or pork stock to replace water. Nutrition Facts Wonton Soup Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 863 Calories from Fat 387 % Daily Value* Total Fat 43g 66% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Cholesterol 311mg 104% Sodium 4758mg 198% Potassium 523mg 15% Total Carbohydrates 70g 23% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 44g 88% Vitamin A 14.6% Vitamin C 6.9% Calcium 14.2% Iron 36.1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Enjoy and thanks for visiting!