Vegetarian wonton soup with tofu, broccoli and wood ear mushrooms as filling.
It becomes very warm in my city and everything spring is so nice and inspirational. This vegetarian wonton soup (also vegan friendly) is a great idea for breakfast. Personally I emphasize on the balance among different foods and love vegetarian wonton, vegetarian dumplings and pancakes.The taste of the vegetable filling can taste much better than meat filling as long as treated suitably.
Comparing with meat filling, we need to use more ingredients in the filling to make it the same yummy. I use wood ear mushrooms, tofu and broccoli. And it turns out really good. You can replace wood ear mushrooms with fresh shitake mushroom or adding some diced carrots.
Here are some important tips concerning about the vegan filling. As we known that the vegan filling cannot be the same sticky as the meat filling and it is much easier to collapse, we need to be carefully with the treatment of the filling and the way of folding the wontons.
For the filling part, I use scrambled tofu to make the filling stickier. However since tofu contains large amount of water, the amount should be limited. I use 1/4 box of regular firm tofu.
Secondly the broccoli should be finely cut into small pieces. And the same with the wood ear mushrooms.
Then we need to add sesame oil firstly and then salt to help the vegetables and tofu to hold the water.
Then come to the way of folding the wonton. We need to fold the vegan wonton more tightly otherwise they might be broken during the cooking process. I use the way as the picture shows.
- 1/2 cup of dried wood ear mushroom , soaked in clean water around 10 minutes firstly
- 1 small head broccoli , cut into small pieces
- 1/4 box of fresh tofu
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
- 1/4 tsp. white pepper
- 40 wonton wrappers , click here to make wonton wrappers at home
- 1 tbsp. chopped scallion
- 1/2 tsp. minced garlic
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 small piece of dried nori
Finely cut the mushrooms, crown broccoli and tofu into small pieces and place in a large bowl.
Add oil, salt and pepper. Mix well.
Prepare wonton and wrap wonton one by one. Heat a large pot of water to a boiling and cook the wontons for 3-4 minutes over medium fire.
Add light soy sauce, dried nori, spring onions, garlic and sesame oil. Scoop around 1 cup of the water for cooking the wontons. Transfer wontons in individual serving bowls.
Garnish some chopped green onions and serve hot.
I recommend a mild taste for this wonton soup. But if you love a spicy version, add some vinegar and chili oil in serving bowls.
Comments
L says
Hi, is it important to note that this is not vegan? You say vegan wonton in your post, but the wrappers have egg in it? Is it possible to get egg-free wonton wrappers? Otherwise, awesome recipe, have been looking for a vegetarian wonton recipe for ages!
Elaine Luo says
Hi, thanks for commenting.
The wonton wrappers I am using only contains flour, water and some starch but no eggs. Those wrappers with eggs will look slightly egg yellow after boiling.
If all of the wrappers you can find contains eggs, then why not making your own wrapper at home to ensure that the wrappers are vegan.
Analise says
She said vegetarian, not vegan.
Elaine says
Thanks Analise!!
Lara Raines says
I recommend making your own, not only do they taste better, you can make the wrappers any size/shape you’d like.
I personally use this recipe:
Dumpling Wrappers
1 cup of Warm Water
2 cup of All Purpose Flour
Mix both ingredients into a medium sized bowl, once combined, knead the dough until it becomes soft to the touch (it will bounce back once you put your finger into it), then roll out to about 5mm in thickness, and use a 4″ round/square cutter.
Jess says
Elaine,
I have made this version of wonton soup, it tastes super great. Thanks for sharing.
Elaine Luo says
My pleasure. Jess. Really glad that you like it.
Tomas says
I love the idea of using tofu and broccoli as filling, Will try this version soon. Thanks for sharing.
Elaine Luo says
Nice to hear that you like it Tomas. Good luck and bon appetite!
Tracy says
Thanks for sharing your recipe! This looks amazing. Will try it soon.
Elaine Luo says
You are quite welcome, Tracy.
Jo says
I am going to try this beautiful soup, how much sesame oil do I add to the fill? It mly mentions adding to the bowl.
Thks 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Hi Jo,
Several drops of sesame oil will be great. That’s the way we use it in Chinese cooking.
Julie says
Hello, I have not tried yet the recipe,
but I can tell , it is a good one!!! Only
I like to know when I make this wonton soup for a
Big group of people, how would the wonton survive soaked in the big pot of soup? Will they break apart? Please advice 🙂
Thank you
Elaine Luo says
Hi Julie,
As long as the Wonton are well assembled, they will not break apart. If you need to make a larger amount, just maker sure that the soup in your pot can cover all the wontons and do not soak for too long. Wonton soup needs to be served directly after boiling. Long-time soaking will make the wrapper sticky and spoil the taste.
Jose says
I found your recipe on my Facebook page and l fell in love with this vegetarian wonton soup. I sometimes cook wonton soup but with pork or beef filings but this one inspire to go vegan. Thanks a lot.
Elaine says
You are the most welcome. Jose!
Vien says
Can these be made ahead of time and frozen to use later?
Elaine says
Yes, Vien. You can freeze them after assembling and cook directly when using.
Monica says
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I am not understanding the broth. When you boil the water with the won tons inside, is that how the water gets the flavor for the soup? I would like to be able to make Asian broth for breakfast or lunch, what do you put in the water to give the good flavor?
Elaine says
Hi Monica,
It deeps on your dish really. We usually put some soy sauce, sesame oil and other seasonings in the soup base.Chinese cooking is different from Western cuisine. The seasoning can create various flavors by changing the types and amount. I am not very clear about the Asian broth you are referring.
Shilpa says
How does the broth get any flavoring? You pictures look like the broth is golden brown and has some green veggies in it, but the recipe makes it seem like the broth is just boiled water.
Elaine says
The color is brought by the sesame oil and light soy sauce.
Katherine says
1. How many servings does this make?
2. Do you have nutritional information for this?
3. Would this freeze and reheat well?
Elaine says
Katherine,
It can serve 2-3 people. I am so sorry that I do not provide nutritional information for recipes on this site.
The wontons can be frozen before cooking and cook them directly next time before serving just like dumplings.
Diana says
Can you clarify instructions? I’m slightly confused. It looks as though the broth is just water and nori. I would think you would add something else but step 4 says to add the oil, salt, etc. to the serving bowls and then again, step 7 says to transfer to serving bowls and add the ingredients I mentioned. This looks amazing!! I just want to make sure i have it right.
Elaine says
Already updated! Diana.
Samantha says
I just made this tonight (and made your wonton wrappers too). Everything was so delicious, and turned out perfectly! Thank you so much for sharing your excellent recipes and techniques Elaine.
Elaine says
You are the most welcome! Samantha! I am so glad to know you like it too.
Sarah J. says
Hi there, Elaine,
Thank you so much for this recipe. I was looking to find a great vegetarian option for wonton soup since I am pescatarian and can’t eat the pork wontons.
I do not have broccoli at home, but I will try the recipe with spinach and see how it goes. Wonton soup is one of my favorite meals of all time, so I’m so thrilled you posted this 🙂
Elaine says
Spinach should work fine too.
Paula K says
What’s the broth? Also I am a
No oil whole plant based eater so what do I use in place of the sesame oil?
Elaine says
Why sesame oil is not acceptable, Paula? It is from plant too. If you really don’t want it, you can use other type of oil you use commonly.