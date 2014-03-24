Vegetarian wonton soup with tofu, broccoli and wood ear mushrooms as filling.

It becomes very warm in my city and everything spring is so nice and inspirational. This vegetarian wonton soup (also vegan friendly) is a great idea for breakfast. Personally I emphasize on the balance among different foods and love vegetarian wonton, vegetarian dumplings and pancakes.The taste of the vegetable filling can taste much better than meat filling as long as treated suitably.

Comparing with meat filling, we need to use more ingredients in the filling to make it the same yummy. I use wood ear mushrooms, tofu and broccoli. And it turns out really good. You can replace wood ear mushrooms with fresh shitake mushroom or adding some diced carrots.

Here are some important tips concerning about the vegan filling. As we known that the vegan filling cannot be the same sticky as the meat filling and it is much easier to collapse, we need to be carefully with the treatment of the filling and the way of folding the wontons.

For the filling part, I use scrambled tofu to make the filling stickier. However since tofu contains large amount of water, the amount should be limited. I use 1/4 box of regular firm tofu.

Secondly the broccoli should be finely cut into small pieces. And the same with the wood ear mushrooms.

Then we need to add sesame oil firstly and then salt to help the vegetables and tofu to hold the water.

Then come to the way of folding the wonton. We need to fold the vegan wonton more tightly otherwise they might be broken during the cooking process. I use the way as the picture shows.