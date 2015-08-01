Cantonese poached chicken with super tender texture and an interesting name—White cut chicken.

If you visit Chinese restaurant from time to time, you may know tried this white cut chicken. Poaching is the special cooking method used here. And white means plain, indicating that there is no special seasonings added in this dish. Actually, white cut chicken really needs simple ingredients and techniques, yet it is incredibly delicious. I have introduced a Szechuan version of white cut chicken—mouth-watering chicken or Salvia Chicken.

Choose smaller whole chicken and poach with ginger, green onion, cooking wine and Sichuan peppercorn. Sichuan peppercorn is not required by traditional version recipe. But I find out it is quite helpful to remove the raw chicken taste.

There are several dips may match perfectly with white cut chicken, but the most famous and commonly used dip sauce is ginger and scallion sauce. Elaine introduces a way to make a dip sauce that will highlight the chicken greatly. The hot oil with green onion white parts will stimulate the aroma of the fresh green onion. Make this dipping sauce mild yet fragrant. Besides, you can use a brown sauce made with oyster sauce. The instruction is introduced in Chinese steamed chicken.

Served with dipping sauce