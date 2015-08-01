Cantonese poached chicken with super tender texture and an interesting name—White cut chicken.
If you visit Chinese restaurant from time to time, you may know tried this white cut chicken. Poaching is the special cooking method used here. And white means plain, indicating that there is no special seasonings added in this dish. Actually, white cut chicken really needs simple ingredients and techniques, yet it is incredibly delicious. I have introduced a Szechuan version of white cut chicken—mouth-watering chicken or Salvia Chicken.
Choose smaller whole chicken and poach with ginger, green onion, cooking wine and Sichuan peppercorn. Sichuan peppercorn is not required by traditional version recipe. But I find out it is quite helpful to remove the raw chicken taste.
There are several dips may match perfectly with white cut chicken, but the most famous and commonly used dip sauce is ginger and scallion sauce. Elaine introduces a way to make a dip sauce that will highlight the chicken greatly. The hot oil with green onion white parts will stimulate the aroma of the fresh green onion. Make this dipping sauce mild yet fragrant. Besides, you can use a brown sauce made with oyster sauce. The instruction is introduced in Chinese steamed chicken.
Served with dipping sauce
- 1 chicken , around 2 pound
- 4 ginger slices
- 2 green onions make knots
- 1 tablespoon cooking wine
- 1/4 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn , optional, I added this for personal habit
- sesame oil for brushing
- coriander for decoration
- 2 tablespoon grated ginger
- 1/2 cup finely chopped green part scallion
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander stems
- 4 scallion whites , cut into pieces
- 2-3 tablespoons cooking oil
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tablespoons broth for poaching the chicken
-
Clean the chicken and remove feet and head. In a large pot, add chicken, green onion, Sichuan peppercorn and 3-4 slices of ginger and cooking wine. Then pour enough water to cover the chicken. Bring the content to a boiling with medium fire and continue cooking for around 8 minutes (see note 1 for the adjusting of the time needed). Turn off the fire, cover the lid and let the chicken stay for around 20 minutes.
-
In a large bowl, prepare enough iced water. Transfer the chicken out and soak it with iced water. Turn over several times during the process until the chicken is completely cooled down. Brush some sesame oil on surface and then cut into chunks and lay in the serving bowl.
-
In a small bowl, mix grated ginger with chopped green onion and coriander. Heat up 2 to 3 tablespoons cooking oil in wok or deep pan. Add scallion white to fry over slow fire until the scallion white becomes slightly brown and you smell strong fragrance.
-
Pour the hot oil to the small bowl with other seasonings. Add 2 tablespoons water for poaching the chicken. Add pinch of salt. Mix well.
-
Serve the chicken with the dipping sauce.
For larger chicken, the poached time need to be lengthened slightly.
Comments
Ada says
Hi Elaine,
I was wondering how long would you recommend cooking the chicken that is around 1.1kg (2.4 lbs)?
Thank you!
Elaine says
10 minutes will be enough.
Zosia says
Hi Elaine!!:))
I love Your blog! My 4 years old twin girls and my husband love to eat every meal I prepare from Your recipes:). I have a question – can I prepare the chicken in advance and reheat it after, and it won’t lose much of it’s juiciness?
Thx in advance 🙂
Elaine says
Zosia,
No, re-heating sounds not a good idea since it make the chicken meat slightly overheated. If you really are in hurry, check this steamed version. You can make preparation by marinating the chicken and then steam it before serving.
Nancy Valois says
I believe the missing ingredient in this dish of yours would be Star Anise….
Elaine says
Nancy,
Star anise can be used but not necessary for white cut chicken.