Baozi is also known as Chinese Steamed filled buns. In China, it has the same position with dumplings.
The difference between baozi (包子)and dumplings（饺子）lies in the final shape and the dough.
Usually the dough for dumplings does not use yeast while most of the dough for baozi needs yeast. However soup dumplings is a member of baozi in China with the name of 灌汤包.
Besides, baozi is usually around while dumplings are of different shapes. I have write a general post introducing Chinese baozi.
Making the dough for baozi is similar with the dough for mantou (馒头), meat baozi usually is called Chinese steamed pork buns. However a little bit more water is added compared with the dough for making Chinese Mantou.
For the details about making the dough, check Chinese steamed buns.
Scatter some flour on your board and cut the log to small sections around 1 inch long.
Roll the small dough into round wrapper with thinner edges.
Another part for making baozi at home is to fold baozi. The process is quite simple and contains the following steps.
Prepare the wrapper and the filling.
Place the wrapper in your left hand. Place 1 ~2 tablespoon of the filling in the center of your wrapper (depending on the size of the wrapper).
Fix the starting point with the thumb of right hand and begin to fold the edge counterclockwise.
Move the thumb slowly in the process until the boazi is completely sealed.
For more pictures about how to fold baozi, check here.
The filling used for today’s vegan baozi is stir-fried tofu with the similar taste of mapo tofu. I love it so much!
Vegan Baozi with tofu as filling, similar taste to mapo tofu.
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil for brushing
- 300 g all-purpose flour
- 1 packet instant yeast , 2¼ teaspoons
- 160 g water
- 1 box of regular tofu
- 1 tablespoon chopped spring onions
- 1 teaspoon doubanjiang
- 1 garlic clove chopped
- 1 inch ginger chopped
- 1 teaspoon cooking oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
Prepare warm water around 35 °C. And mix the yeast with the water. Mix well and set aside for around 5 minutes. If you do not want sugar, just skip it.
Prepare the flour in a large bowl. Pour the water with yeast slowly to the bowl with flour and stir with a chop sticker.
Then knead the flour into smooth and soft dough. At the very beginning, it might be a little bit sticky.
Cover the bowl and let the dough rest for around 1 hour or until the paste ball doubles in size. This process can be done by mixer.
When the dough is double in size, get paste ball out and punch the air out.
Then roll the dough into a long log around 1 inch in diameter or any size you want.
Scatter some flour on your board and cut the log to small sections around 1 inch long.
Roll the small dough into round wrapper with thinner edges.
Heat up cooking oil in pan. Stir fry ginger, garlic and doubanjiang firstly until you can sell the aroma.
Add scrambled tofu in with salt and light soy sauce. Mix well.
Remove the pan from the fire and mix chopped spring onions in. Then we have the fillings.
Fold the boazi one by one like the picture shows.
Brush some oil on the bottom of each baozi and put into the steamer.
Heat up water in wok and begin to steam. Count at least 15 minutes after the water in wok begins to boil.
Since the dough needs to be fermented for around 45 minutes, filling can be down during the process.
When lift the cover of the steamer, please be quick and do not let any water drop on the surface of the baozi.
Comments
Yead says
Wow….. looking so great. I just want this. Great job.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Yead for stopping by and lovely comment.
Kaellen says
I just found this blog and I’m in love! Awesome job!!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Kaellen!
[email protected] says
That looks absolutely delicious!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Rika, I am glad you like it.
Miranda says
I have always love Sichuan food, and your pics have certainly made them ever more tempting…. and true to form that they are very authentic. great site, will visit again.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Miranda
Natalia says
WOW, love this site!!!!
Thank you for your creations!
Elaine Luo says
Natalia,
Thanks for your commenting. And I am really glad that you like it too.
karrie says
can I use Black bean garlic sauce for the doubanjiang. I have some in my fridge and dont know what to use it for. I was trying to recreate the vegetables and bean curd dish at the take out and read that the sauce was fermented black beans. I tried it once and it tasted nothing like my take out
thank you
Elaine Luo says
Hi Karrie,
Black bean garlic sauce offers a quite different taste from both doubanjiang and fermented black beans. But personally I think it is very yummy too. However I do not recommend you using it in this recipe. You can use it as a dip to dumplings or steam ribs etc. It tastes better when cooking with proteins. How about trying the following two recipes:
https://chinasichuanfood.com/spicy-garlic-ribs-braised-version/
https://chinasichuanfood.com/soybean-ribs/
karrie says
Thank you for getting back to me so soon, Though the recipes you offered I am sure are yummy they will not work for me as I am a vegan. I will try to find the doubanjiang as your posted recipe looks great and I use to love dumplings.
Elaine Luo says
Karrie,
In this case, you can use it with eggplants or tofu, since we do not want any waste on food. From my personal experience, it goes really well with eggplants, green beans and tofu.
Fritha says
I have the ingredients ready to make this! Very excited… Is there any way the dough or buns can be preserved? Looking forward to more vegetarian friendly Sichuan meals!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Fritha,
You can freeze the buns and then re-steam before serving. Thanks for trying my recipe and happy cooking ahead.
Danny says
Such a great collection of instructions to make delicious Chinese food!
I’m hosting a Chinese new year party soon and I’m planning to use a lot of your recipes.
First time making Chinese food. I can’t wait to get started!
Xie xie!
Elaine says
Good luck Danny!!
Look forward to your good news.
Justin says
If you add about 2 tbsp of rice flour (or cornstarch) to the soy sauce and add it to the tofu filling it will cause the filling to seize up. Makes the filling stick together; causing construction and portioning to be a bit easier.
hiram says
after I roll the log, you say i should scater some flour on the boeard, is that ontop of the log? or is it to prevent thelog from stiking to theboard??
Can’t wait to taste these!
John T. Parish says
When I was in Nanning I bought 3 everyday for Breakfast, I love the Pork filled !!
I miss The Chinese people and all my friends there !!
Thank You !
Elaine says
Thanks John for leaving me such a kind comment.
Isabel Pastoor says
I am crying because I’m so happy I found your blog and this recipe!!! Baozi are my absolute favorite food and I haven’t been able to find any vegetarian ones in the USA or any recipes in English! Thank you so much for this recipe! Your blog is fantastic! 🙂
Elaine says
You are the most welcome!
AmoyUK says
Thank you for this wonderful website and very helpful and clear videos.
Elaine says
I am glad to helpful. You are the most welcome!
Anna says
My dought didnt raise what have I possibly done wrong?
Elaine says
Anna,
There are several reasons causing the dough fail to raise.
1. The yeast is not working – losing its power or killed by hot water.
2. The room temperature is too low and time is not enough.
The Book of Food says
Mine didn’t look as great as yours but they were extremely tasty ! 😀
Elaine says
Thanks!