Chinese tomato fried egg noodles.

I guess tomato sauce is really great for noodles and pasta, right? This is an ever winning noodles recipe although only common ingredients included. In Chinese language, we call this as “西红柿打卤面” which literally means noodles in tomato gravy. There are mainly types of gravy sauces in Chinese cooking for example five spicy gravy sauces, Zhajiang noodle gravy sauce, spicy gravy sauce etc.

There are two way of making this tomato egg gravy: one is to stir fry eggs firstly and the other one is to make egg drops in boiling tomato sauce. I use the later version in this recipe but you can choose your favorite one. Frying the egg firstly and then cut into pieces provide larger pieces of eggs however the method I am using today can make the sauce mixed better. It is up to your choice which result you wish.

The key point of this recipe is to choose fresh tomatoes with large amount of fresh juices. If you failed to do that, when adding around 1 tablespoon of ketchup might reserve the situation. Number of egg equals number of tomatoes equals garlic cloves.

Cook the tomato juice out. If failed, please add ketchup in this step.

Gravy sauce prepared.

Top with cooked noodles and green onions. You can add some shredded cucumber too if you like.

Tomato Noodles with Fried Egg Chinese tomato noodles with fried egg 5 from 1 vote Print Pin Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 15 minutes minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 635 kcal Author: Elaine Ingredients 3 middle size tomatoes , washed and cubed

3 middle size eggs , whisked

2 spring onions , finely chopped (white part and green part separated)

3 garlic cloves , finely chopped

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

200 g dried noodles , any type you want Instructions Heat up oil in wok; add chopped garlic and white part of green onions to stir fry until aroma.

Add tomato cubes in to simmer until the mixture becomes juice.

Use high fire; pour the egg liquid in by batch. Each time after pouring the egg liquid, wait for around 10 seconds ~ 20 seconds until the liquid solidify. Then repeat the process.

Boil dried noodles in boiling water for around 5 minutes. Transfer out and serve with the gravy prepared and chopped green onion garnished.

Mix the sauce with the noodles before enjoying. Nutrition Calories: 635 kcal | Carbohydrates: 77 g | Protein: 26 g | Fat: 24 g | Saturated Fat: 10 g | Cholesterol: 418 mg | Sodium: 2480 mg | Potassium: 625 mg | Fiber: 4 g | Sugar: 5 g | Vitamin A: 1430 IU | Vitamin C: 16.2 mg | Calcium: 104 mg | Iron: 3.7 mg

Mix all the ingredients before enjoying. And here is it. Enjoy!