For all tofu lovers, you should never miss tofu puff. It is made from regular tofu blocks by deep-frying but with lovely holes inside. Those holes have a great and fascinating capacity to absorb flavors. So we create a super easy braised recipe with cabbage and tofu puff. It is a hot, spicy, savory, and 5-minute recipe.

What's tofu puff

It has a lovely Chinese name: 豆腐泡 which means it is puff tofu. But in fact, it is deep-fried tofu.

Soybeans are soaked and then blended into soy milk. You can follow those steps to make regular tofu at home.

It is super easy to make tofu puff at home, simply cut the tofu into small cubes. Then heat oil in a pot or wok and deep-frying until the tofu becomes crispy and golden brown.

The deep-frying process will eliminate moisture within the tofu, making it expand rapidly, which further makes the tofu puff. So you will find lots of holes inside the tofu puff.

Tofu puff has a lovely spongy texture and is usually in square or rectangular. If you plan to buy it from the market, search refrigerated sections in markets. They are sold usually near the tofu.

Creative Ways to Enjoy Tofu Puffs

In Soups: Tofu puffs are a popular addition to Asian soups like laksa and miso soup. Once absorb the flavors from the soup base, it can be super delicious. Stuffed: You can use tofu puff as a container to wrap almost anything you want. Stir-Fried: Add tofu puffs to stir-fries for a delightful crispy texture. They pair well with a wide range of vegetables, sauces, and seasonings. Salads: Crumble tofu puffs over salads for a unique crunch and a protein boost. Braised dishes: For all braised dishes, tofu puffs can absorb the flavors very quickly. Just like what we did in today's tofu puff and cabbage recipe. Hot pot: we love to use tofu puffs in hot pots.

Easy Tofu Puff with Chinese cabbage

This recipe is super easy, requiring some very basic seasonings and condiments. We don't use water because the cabbage will release water quickly once cooked.

Prepare all the seasonings and mix water with cornstarch

Mix light soy sauce, doubanjiang, oyster sauce, cornstarch water in a small bowl.

Heat oil in a pot or cast pot, fry garlic and chili peppers until aromatic.

Then place cabbage, tofu puff and the mixed sauce.

Cover the lid and simmer for 3 minutes. Stir from time to time to avoid the cabbage sticking to the bottom.

Add pinch of salt if necessary and add coriander if using. It is so juicy and full of flavor.