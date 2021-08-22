I love to introduce a very lovely Szechuan style shrimp stir fry. We usually serve porridge and congee as the staple food in summer and I love to match the light staple with hot and aromatic dishes just like this one.

Unlike other Southern cuisines, Sichuan cuisine is quite friendly to home cooking. You may know lots of fabulous Sichuan dishes like Mapo tofu, twice cooked pork belly, and Shui Zhu beef. As long you get the right recipes, all of these dishes are quite easy to be made in your own kitchen.

Common Szechuan stir fry usually involves Sichuan peppercorn, Dried chili pepper and aromatics. You may find this one looks a similar to Mala chicken. The shrimp of this version is quite tender rather that dry-cooked.

Instructions

Cut dried chili peppers into small sections and then soak the pepper with clean water for 15 minutes. Then drain and set aside.

Use fresh shrimps, add seasonings, mix well and then set aside for 15 minutes. Then add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch before frying.

Heat your pan or wok firstly and then add cold oil. Place the shrimps in, let them stay for half minutes and then turn over. Fry until the shrimp changes color. Transfer out.

Add oil again and fry peppers until aromatic and dry again. Then place doubanjiang and fry over small fire. Place garlic, ginger, scallion and Sichuan peppercorn, fry for half minute.

Return shrimps in. Drizzle light soy sauce and cooking wine along the edges of the wok. Then add green onion sections, toasted sesame seeds and sesame oil. Mix well and then serve hot.