China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Szechuan Shrimp Stir Fry

Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

I love to introduce a very lovely Szechuan style shrimp stir fry. We usually serve porridge and congee as the staple food in summer and I love to match the light staple with hot and aromatic dishes just like this one.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Unlike other Southern cuisines, Sichuan cuisine is quite friendly to home cooking. You may know lots of fabulous Sichuan dishes like Mapo tofu, twice cooked pork belly, and Shui Zhu beef. As long you get the right recipes, all of these dishes are quite easy to be made in your own kitchen.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Common Szechuan stir fry usually involves Sichuan peppercorn, Dried chili pepper and aromatics. You may find this one looks a similar to Mala chicken. The shrimp of this version is quite tender rather that dry-cooked.

Instructions

Cut dried chili peppers into small sections and then soak the pepper with clean water for 15 minutes. Then drain and set aside.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Use fresh shrimps, add seasonings, mix well and then set aside for 15 minutes. Then add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch before frying.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat your pan or wok firstly and then add cold oil. Place the shrimps in, let them stay for half minutes and then turn over. Fry until the shrimp changes color. Transfer out.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Add oil again and fry peppers until aromatic and dry again. Then place doubanjiang and fry over small fire. Place garlic, ginger, scallion and Sichuan peppercorn, fry for half minute.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com

Return shrimps in. Drizzle light soy sauce and cooking wine along the edges of the wok. Then add green onion sections, toasted sesame seeds and sesame oil. Mix well and then serve hot.

Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Szechuan shrimp|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Szechuan shrimp stir fry

Aromatic Szechuan shrimp stir fry

Servings: 2
Calories: 592 kcal
Ingredients
  • 300 g prawns
Marinating
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Ground pepper
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 thumb ginger , shredded
  • 1 tsp. Shaoxing wine
  • 2 tsp. cornstarch
Stir frying
  • 3 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 1 thumb ginger , chopped
  • 3 scallions , cut into sections
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil , divided
  • 1/2 cup dried chili pepper , pre-soaked
  • 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1/2 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/2 tbsp. cooking wine
  • 1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
Instructions

  1. Cut dried chili peppers into small sections and then soak the pepper with clean water for 15 minutes. Then drain and set aside.

  2. Use fresh shrimps, add seasonings, mix well and then set aside for 15 minutes. Then add 1 tablespoon of cornstarch before frying.

  3. Heat your pan or wok firstly and then add cold oil. Place the shrimps in, let them stay for half minutes and then turn over. Fry until the shrimp changes color. Transfer out.

  4. Add oil again and fry peppers until aromatic and dry again. Then place doubanjiang and fry over small fire. Place garlic, ginger, scallion and Sichuan peppercorn, fry for half minute.

  5. Return shrimps in. Add light soy sauce and cooking wine along the edges of the wok. Then add green onion sections, toasted sesame seeds and sesame oil. Mix well and then serve hot.

Nutrition Facts
Szechuan shrimp stir fry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 592 Calories from Fat 252
% Daily Value*
Fat 28g43%
Saturated Fat 19g119%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 242mg81%
Sodium 1542mg67%
Potassium 1727mg49%
Carbohydrates 56g19%
Fiber 20g83%
Sugar 25g28%
Protein 40g80%
Vitamin A 15891IU318%
Vitamin C 23mg28%
Calcium 207mg21%
Iron 6mg33%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。