China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Sweet and Sour Pork–Tang Cu Li Ji

21 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Sweet and sour pork (Tang Cu Li Ji)-Traditional Chines style sweet and sour pork tenderloin.

I love to cook all types of sweet and sour dishes in summer when feeling no appetite for meats. This is a very popular dish in Chinese restaurants. This sweet and sour pork is a different dish the sweet and sour pork using pineapple. The former one is popular across China but the later one is more popular in Guangdong area. In China, we call the sweet and sour pork with pineapple as Ku-lao-jou (咕噜肉) while this dish is 糖醋里脊(Tang Cu Li Ji).

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. In order to keep the pork tenderloin juicy, tender and evenly cooked. The first deep-frying should be done with a lower temperature. Then with the help of higher temperature oil in the second frying, we can expel oil absorbed in the first deep-frying process and make the shell crisper.
  2. I use scallion and ginger water instead of chopped scallion and ginger so I can keep the finish dish as clean as possible.
    sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 200g pork tenderloin, remove any white tissues
  • 1/2 tsp. white pepper
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. beer or Chinese cooking wine
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 4-5 pieces of smashed ginger
  • oil for frying

 Batter

  • 50g flour
  • 50g cornstarch
  • 1/4 tsp. baking powder (optional)
  • 100ml water

 Sauce

  • 4 tbsp. tomato ketchup
  • 1/2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 4 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. rice vinegar or 1 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup hot water + 1 tsp. chopped scallion and 1 tsp. chopped ginger
  • 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch + 1 tbsp. water

Soak chopped scallion and ginger with 1/2 cup of hot water.   And mix cornstarch with water to make cornstarch.

Cut the pork tenderloin into small strips around 1.5 cm thick. Add all the marinating sauce, combine well and let the pork absorb all of the seasonings. Set aside for at least 10 minutes.

Sweet and Sour Pork|ChinaSichuanFood

Prepare the batter| in a large bow combine cornstarch, flour, salt and water. Stir until all of the ingredients are well incorporated and set aside for 10 minutes.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Mix the pork strips with the coating batter.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil in a wok until 160 degree C (proof testing, when you insert a chopstick in, there will be lots of fine and small bubbles around). Place the pork strips one by one and fry until slightly Browned. Do not overcook!! 

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil until almost smoky (at least 200 degree C) and place the fried pork strips in, continue frying 6-10 seconds. Transfer out immediately.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Fry the ketchup and sugar with 1/2 tablespoon of oil until there are large bubbles over slowest fire.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Stir in ginger and scallion water.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Add vinegar (lemon juice), salt and starch water and heat until well thickened.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Place the fried pork strips in and coat well. Please fish this process as quick as possible.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

Sprinkle some toasted sesame seeds as decoration.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 2 votes
sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Sweet and Sour Pork
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Sweet and Sour Pork tenderloin is a dedicate Chinese dish which is popular among the whole China.
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pork, sweet and sour
Servings: 4
Calories: 259 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 200 g pork tenderloin
  • 1/2 tsp. white pepper
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. beer or Chinese cooking wine
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 4-5 pieces of smashed ginger
  • oil for frying
Batter
  • 50 g flour
  • 50 g cornstarch
  • 1/4 tsp. baking powder ,optional
  • 100 ml water
Sauce
  • 4 tbsp. tomato ketchup
  • 1/2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 4 tbsp. sugar
  • 2 tsp. rice vinegar or 1 tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup hot water + 1 tsp. chopped scallion and 1 tsp. chopped ginger
  • 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch + 1 tbsp. water
Instructions
  1. Soak chopped scallion and ginger with 1/2 cup of hot water. And mix cornstarch with water to make cornstarch.
  2. Cut the pork tenderloin into small strips around 1.5 cm thick. Add all the marinating sauce, combine well and let the pork absorb all of the seasonings. Set aside for at least 10 minutes.
  3. Prepare the batter| in a large bow combine cornstarch, flour, salt and water. Stir until all of the ingredients are well incorporated and set aside for 10 minutes.
  4. Mix the pork strips with the coating batter.
  5. Heat oil in a wok until 160 degree C (proof testing, when you insert a chopstick in, there will be lots of fine and small bubbles around). Place the pork strips one by one and fry until slightly Browned. Do not overcook!!
  6. Heat oil until almost smoky (at least 200 degree C) and place the fried pork strips in, continue frying 6-10 seconds. Transfer out immediately.
  7. Fry the ketchup and sugar with 1/2 tablespoon of oil until there are large bubbles over slowest fire.
  8. Stir in ginger and scallion water.
  9. Add vinegar (lemon juice), salt and starch water and heat until well thickened.
  10. Place the fried pork strips in and coat well. Please fish this process as quick as possible. Sprinkle some toasted sesame seeds as decoration.
Recipe Notes

Adjust the taste slightly according to your own taste. If love sweet taste very much, add more sugar please.

Nutrition Facts
Sweet and Sour Pork
Amount Per Serving (4 g)
Calories 259 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 3g 5%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 32mg 11%
Sodium 762mg 32%
Potassium 322mg 9%
Total Carbohydrates 43g 14%
Sugars 18g
Protein 12g 24%
Vitamin A 4%
Vitamin C 3.6%
Calcium 2.5%
Iron 8.1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

sweet and sour pork| chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Cooked this for dinner tonight, It was pretty good, looked exactly the same, but too salty. Maybe drop salt off either marinade or stir fry sauce. I love coming and seeing what you create.

    Also thanks for the wonderful ebook!

    Reply

  2. Hi! I’ve been looking for a recipe for Tang Cu Li Ji for the past 6 years on the web since eating it for the first (and last) time in Beijing on holidays…the sweet and sour pork served in restaurants in Australia is so very different to this beautiful dish! Super excited that you’ve posted the recipe for it and can’t wait to cook it tomorrow night. Bonus that it’s made with gluten free ingredients as I was diagnosed with celiac disease a few years ago!

    Cheers! Davina

    Reply

    • Hi Davina,
      Yes Tang Cu Li Ji is a very popular dish in China. And there are many restaurants provides excellent ones. Try it at home. It is super easy.

      Reply

  3. Hi,
    love chinese food and I make it a lot.
    I was wondering what tomato sauce you use?
    Sweet or not? Ketchup?

    Best regards JEK

    Reply

  4. Hi,

    I really love this dish and I have eaten it several times in China. I also used ketchup but I have the feeling the ketchup gives a different taste to it. Is it possible to use something else instead of ketchup? Or do they also use ketchup in China?

    Kind regards,

    Kobe

    Reply

    • Hi Kobe,
      Ketchup is an important ingredient in Chinese cooking too. But we have a different name for dishing using ketchup to create sweet and sour dish. They are all called as 茄汁. You can absolutely add ketchup in this recipe.

      Reply

      • To me Chinese ketchup always seemed sweeter with less “zing” than Heinz Ketchup which is popular in the US. Western ketchup probably has more vinegar than Chinese ketchup. Would you agree?

        Reply

  5. need some help here. My result was not as good as yours. I have little cooking experience. When I was finished, most of the glaze was cooked hard in the wok and the meat was not well coated at all. What could be the problem? One difference, looks like you used a shallow pan, I used a traditional wok. When I let the stir-fry sauce cook for more than a minute, it’s almost gone, and has begun to stick to the wok. I poured in the meat, but the sauce didn’t stick.

    Reply

    • Gary,
      It might be caused by the high heat, so the sauce is dried out. Both shallow pan and traditional wok should great for this recipe.

      Reply

  6. Hi Elaine,

    I have a question regarding the use of beer in Chinese recipes. The only Chinese Beer I have tasted is pale lager from Tsingtao Brewery which I can get quite easily here. The local ones are in comparison quite heavy on either bitterness from the hops and/or the caramel sweet taste from the malted barley. So I wanted to ask, is the Tsingtao Lager typical for Chinese Beer? Are there other Brands which I should look out for? And what is the main purpose of adding it to a dish? Is it the bitterness, the caramel taste or the carbonic acid?

    Reply

    • Peter,
      Sorry for the late reply. I am planning to write a post introduce how many a Chinese dish can serve. We plan the meals based on people and number of dishes instead of making larger batches of dishes. For example, if you plan to serve 4 people, the common plan should be 4-5 dishes with 1 soup and at least one type of staple. Basically it can serve 3-4, but definitely along with other dishes.

      Reply

  11. This recipe was hard to navigate and I am a seasoned cook. I was confused and although I ate it I was not impressed. I will not make this again. I’ll stick to the recipe in my 40 year old Better Homes and Gardens checkerboard cook book.

    Reply

  12. I’ve tried to cook this recipe, but with a little adjustment. I just use 4 tsp sugar (not 4 tbsp sugar) and 1 tbsp vinegar (not 2 tbsp vinegar) for the sauce. And my family love it.
    Thanks for sharing this recipe!

    Reply


  13. I’ve tried to cook this recipe, but with a little adjustment. I just use 4 tsp sugar (not 4 tbsp sugar) and 1 tbsp vinegar (not 2 tbsp vinegar) for the sauce. And my family love it.
    Thanks for sharing this recipe!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。