Chinese sweet and sour pork with pineapple (known as Gulaorou in Chinese language)is a featured dish from Chinese Cantonese cuisine. With its slightly sour and sweet taste and the fresh fruit flavor, it is mostly loved by people in American and also southern part of China.

I have asked some of the friends in the USA about what are their favorite Chinese dishes, I get mostly half of them choose Sweet and sour pork.We have two featured sweet and sour pork in China. One is sweet and sour pork tenderloin(糖醋里脊, which is without round peppers and pineapple) and the other one is sweet and sour pork with pineapple. To be frank, as a traditional Cantonese dish, sweet and sour pork with pineapple is not so popular across the country. But whenever I get chance to order in a Cantonese restaurant, it is always on my wish list.

Cook’s Note

You can choose pork butt (pork shoulder) or pork belly to make this sweet and sour pork. But I do not recommend using pork tenderloin since too little oil contained. I choose pork shoulder this time. If you choose to use pork belly, remove the pork rinds. In order to keep the crispy shell, it is really important to make sure your sweet and sour sauce is prepared in advance and coat the pork cubes as soon as possible after deep-fried. And most importantly, serve immediately.

Instructions

Cut the pork into small cubes and place them in a large bowl. Add salt, ginger and light soy sauce. Set aside for 15 minutes. Crack the egg in and then mix in around 1/4 cup of cornstarch.

Add the remaining cornstarch in a plate and coat the pork cubes with starch. Shake off extra flour. Make sure each piece is isolated.

Prepare other side ingredients. And prepare the sweet and sour sauce in advance. Heat up vegetable oil in pan or wok; add garlic, green onions and ginger to stir-fry over small fire. until aroma with low fire. Then fry the ketchup for a while and then add water, light soy sauce and water starch. Simmer for around 1 minute until the sauce is well thickened.

Heat up enough cooking oil for deep-frying. When the oil just began to have movements on the surface, put the pork pieces to deep frying until pork pieces become golden brown. Move out and drain the oil.

Add a very little amount of oil in wok and fry pineapple cubes and bell peppers until soft. Add well made sweet and sour sauce in. Note: if you feel the sauce is too thick, add some water to adjust the thickness.

Return fried pork cubes and toss the wok quickly to make each pieces of the pork coated with sweet and sour sauce. Serve hot.

Serve hot! I love to serve it directly with steamed rice, so the plain steamed rice can have a sweet and sour flavor too.