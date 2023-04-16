Super easy steamed minced pork with carrots, lotus root, and egg. Tips about variations and other common versions are also included.

What's Chinese style steamed pork

Chinese steamed minced pork, usually with eggs either fresh egg or salted, also known as "zhēng ròu dàn" (蒸肉蛋) or "zhēng zhū Bing" (蒸肉饼), is a traditional Chinese dish that is both flavorful and easy to make. It originated from Cantonese cuisine. The other names include steamed pork cake or steamed pork patty.

What's the common side ingredient for steamed cake

You may hear about many versions of steamed pork cake like steamed pork with preserved vegetables or with Za Cai. Side ingredients can be added to the pork mixture in order to add flavor and change the texture. I use lotus root and carrots for this one because the two are the easiest to find and they provide a natural sweetness that can highlight the steamed pork. Following are some of the other common side ingredients you can try to combine in your steamed pork cake.

Preserved Vegetables - The most commonly used preserved vegetables in steamed pork cake include mustard greens,zha cai, and bamboo shoots. Mushrooms - Dried shiitake mushrooms are a common addition to steamed pork cake. They have a meaty and earthy flavor that complements the pork well. Eggs- we usually dig a small hole in the center of the pork cake and add either fresh eggs or salted egg yolk. This makes the dish more beautiful and also adds depth of flavor. Vegetables that can add a crunchy texture to the pork cake such as lotus root, water chestnut, and carrots.

What's the taste of a steamed pork

The taste of steamed pork cake is a combination of savory, umami flavors and subtle sweetness. Ground pork is the main flavor component of the dish, providing a rich and meaty taste. The seasonings used, such as soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil, add depth and complexity to the dish.

To prepare the dish, ground pork is mixed with soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, and other seasonings such as garlic and ginger, and then formed into a patty or cake. Dig a hole and place the egg in. The pork pa and steamed until fully cooked, typically for around 20 minutes.

How to serve it

It is a popular dish throughout China and is often enjoyed as a part of a larger meal, or as a simple and comforting meal on its own. But since it contains lots of protein, you can match it with cucumber salad or other types of blanched vegetables or healthy tofu soups with bok choy.

About the fat and lean meat ratio

I will recommend using minced pork with a fat and lean meat ration of 7:3. So the fat will release some juicy and make the final steamed pork cake juicy and tender.

How to make the steamed pork

Add chopped lotus root, carrots, cornstarch, and all the other seasonings in a bowl. Continue stirring in one directly until the pork turns light in color and quite sticky in texture.

You can judge from the picture. It becomes quite sticky. Then transfer all the pork to a plate. A flat plate is preferred.

e. Then flatten the meat cake. Dig a hole in the center and place the salted duck egg yolk or a fresh egg. I use fresh egg this time. Steam for around 15 minutes to 20 minutes depending on the thickness of your meat cake.

Sprinkle some chopped green onion on top and serve hot.

Other steamed dishes to try If you love the method of steaming, then there will be some other recommendations from us. Remember to check them. Steamed egg Steamed chicken Steamed fish