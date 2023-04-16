Super easy steamed minced pork with carrots, lotus root, and egg. Tips about variations and other common versions are also included.
What's Chinese style steamed pork
Chinese steamed minced pork, usually with eggs either fresh egg or salted, also known as "zhēng ròu dàn" (蒸肉蛋) or "zhēng zhū Bing" (蒸肉饼), is a traditional Chinese dish that is both flavorful and easy to make. It originated from Cantonese cuisine. The other names include steamed pork cake or steamed pork patty.
What's the common side ingredient for steamed cake
You may hear about many versions of steamed pork cake like steamed pork with preserved vegetables or with Za Cai. Side ingredients can be added to the pork mixture in order to add flavor and change the texture. I use lotus root and carrots for this one because the two are the easiest to find and they provide a natural sweetness that can highlight the steamed pork. Following are some of the other common side ingredients you can try to combine in your steamed pork cake.
- Preserved Vegetables - The most commonly used preserved vegetables in steamed pork cake include mustard greens,zha cai, and bamboo shoots.
- Mushrooms - Dried shiitake mushrooms are a common addition to steamed pork cake. They have a meaty and earthy flavor that complements the pork well.
- Eggs- we usually dig a small hole in the center of the pork cake and add either fresh eggs or salted egg yolk. This makes the dish more beautiful and also adds depth of flavor.
- Vegetables that can add a crunchy texture to the pork cake such as lotus root, water chestnut, and carrots.
What's the taste of a steamed pork
The taste of steamed pork cake is a combination of savory, umami flavors and subtle sweetness. Ground pork is the main flavor component of the dish, providing a rich and meaty taste. The seasonings used, such as soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil, add depth and complexity to the dish.
To prepare the dish, ground pork is mixed with soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, and other seasonings such as garlic and ginger, and then formed into a patty or cake. Dig a hole and place the egg in. The pork pa and steamed until fully cooked, typically for around 20 minutes.
How to serve it
It is a popular dish throughout China and is often enjoyed as a part of a larger meal, or as a simple and comforting meal on its own. But since it contains lots of protein, you can match it with cucumber salad or other types of blanched vegetables or healthy tofu soups with bok choy.
About the fat and lean meat ratio
I will recommend using minced pork with a fat and lean meat ration of 7:3. So the fat will release some juicy and make the final steamed pork cake juicy and tender.
How to make the steamed pork
Add chopped lotus root, carrots, cornstarch, and all the other seasonings in a bowl. Continue stirring in one directly until the pork turns light in color and quite sticky in texture.
You can judge from the picture. It becomes quite sticky. Then transfer all the pork to a plate. A flat plate is preferred.
e. Then flatten the meat cake. Dig a hole in the center and place the salted duck egg yolk or a fresh egg. I use fresh egg this time. Steam for around 15 minutes to 20 minutes depending on the thickness of your meat cake.
Sprinkle some chopped green onion on top and serve hot.
Other steamed dishes to try
If you love the method of steaming, then there will be some other recommendations from us. Remember to check them.
Chinese steamed pork
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 2 spring onions
Pork patty ingredients
- 2 cups ground pork
- ¼ cup lotus root ,minced
- ¼ cup carrot ,minced
- 1 inch root ginger
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- dash white pepper powder
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. oyster sauce
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
Instructions
- Add chopped lotus root, carrots, cornstarch, and all the other seasonings in a bowl. Continue stirring in one directly until the pork turns light in color and quite sticky in texture.
- Transfer all the pork to a plate. A flat plate is preferred.
- Flatten the meat cake. Dig a hole in the center and place the salted duck egg yolk or a fresh egg. I use fresh egg this time. Steam for around 15 minutes to 20 minutes depending on the thickness of your meat cake.
- Transfer the mixture to steaming bowls. Flatten carefully.
- Dig a small hole in the center to hold the yolk; Steam for around 15 to 20 minutes depending on the thickness of your meat cake.
- Sprinkle some chopped green onion on top and serve hot.
Comments
kw
Keep up the amazing work! i just recently found your blog and i can't tell you how hard it is to find authentic chinese recipes that are easy to follow. Thank you so much!
Elaine Luo
Thanks Kw for the kind words, which actually bright up my day.
The Professor
Thank you for this recipe! When growing up 60 years ago in NJ USA, our neighbors were from Guandong and so from a very young age I came to love and appreciate Chinese food.
I first enjoyed this dish particular dish a few years ago at the food counter of the Kam Man market near my home in NJ, but they don't seem to serve it regularly, and I had no way of finding out what the dish was called (I do not speak or understand Chinese, and the store personnel are very limited in their English).
So thank you again for posting this...I will definitely be making this tasty favorite at home very soon!!
Elaine
Hi, Thanks for stopping by and all of your kind words. This has been one of my top selected dishes when I have homemade salted eggs. My daughter loves it very much too. Hope you good luck and happy cooking ahead.
Zanne
Hi Elaine,
I have loved this dish since I was a little child! Thank you for the recipe 🙂
I've made this recipe twice and both times the salted egg yolks turned yellow after steaming. It still tastes good but the color is not as appealing. Would you happen to know why this happens?
I love your blog by the way! Keep up the good work, Elaine!
Cheers from Australia.
Elaine
Hi Zanne,
When cooked, the color of the salted duck egg should be lightened. So it is ok.
Gogo
Brilliant recipe and carries me back to my childhood days when my grandmother who was from Guangdong would cook this recipe. I think she used to use chopped water chestnuts in this recipe which gave it a crunchy texture
Elaine
Yes, it is a lovely dish from childhood memory. We add chestnuts in meat balls too. But only seasonal in my city, cannot find it all year around. Thanks.
Patrick Stanley
Absolutely brilliant, has become a regular family favorite. Many thanks
Elaine
Thank you Patrick for your lovely feedback!