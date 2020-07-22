Chinese style Steamed pork with homemade rice flour known as FenzhengRou (粉蒸肉) in Chinese. We get lots of versions and flavors of this humble steamed dish. I introduce Sichuan version this time.

This is a very famous and popular dish in China but I guess it is unknown to most of non-Chinese. I really feel that I need to introduce this dish from starch. Steamed pork, beef or ribs with rice flour are grouped as Fenzheng dishes (粉蒸菜).

To make the perfect steamed pork, one of the most important steps is to make homemade rice flours. We get lots of store versions in our market but homemade version is always the best. We use regular short grain rice as the basic ingredients for Fenzheng Rou and sometimes sticky rice (糯米）is added in order to create softer and chewier texture. It is only personal preference.

To make the rice flour

Mix sticky rice with regular short grain rice together and wash well. Then drain completely.

Place the rice in a pan and then add spices. Heat over slowest fire until part of the rice is slightly browned. Keep moving the rice grains to avoid burnt. Don’t overcook the rice. They should be around 80% cooked. Then blend the rice into coarse powder. Mix the rice powder directly with pork belly. This method is called as dry mixing, mainly used for oily ingredients. In other cases for example steam beef or ribs, we need to add liquid to the rice flour firstly, namely wet mixing.

The bottom vegetable is also important to ensure that vapour can coming through from different places. Then lay the pork belly on the top (don’t press them).

The rice powder can still keep the stronger texture from the rice and remaining original aroma.