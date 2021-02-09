Chinese Spring festival is coming and I love to introduce this steamed meatball with sticky rice for the coming holiday party.

There are lots of symbolic dishes for Chinese Spring Festival. We get round balls including meatballs, almond cookie, Tangyuan and deep-fried sesame balls to symbolize the reunion of the family. We get fish either roasted, grilled, steamed or red braised to symbolize the rich harvest in the past year (we get some leftovers after one year hard working). This steamed pork ball with sticky rice gets a very lovely name “pearl balls”. I think it can be quite meaningful to a family party.

It can be served as a super easy side dish or appetizer, will be loved by child. The aroma of the meatballs forms a good comparison with the light flavor from the sticky rice. If you get a blender, this dish only need 15 minutes preparation. So it is a nice choice for large family party when lots of cooking tasks need to be finished in a short time.

Instructions

Wash to clean sticky rice and then soak in water for 4 hours until easy to break.

Add pork (with at least 30% fat), salt, white pepper, ginger, spring onion, egg, cornstarch, light soy sauce and oyster sauce in a blender. Blend with pause until there are still some particles.

Add sesame oil and continue stir the meat in one direction for 2-3 minutes and then shape the pork into balls.

Place the meatballs into sticky rice and slightly press the surface to make sure the rice is well attached.

Place in steamer and steam for 30 minutes (I use high pressure cook with rice procedure, taking 20 minutes).

Make some decoration and serve hot.