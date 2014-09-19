15 minutes Chinese Spicy White Radish Salad with sesame oil, black vinegar and dried chili powder .

White radish is compared as ginseng in vegetable family in Chinese Traditional Medicine. It can promote digestion and prevent food retention. And there is an interesting saying that white radish is the best food in winter just the same as ginger in summer.

Starting from the cool autumn, large amount of white radish is on market. And I am always trying to make different dishes with white radish as main ingredient or side ingredient. There is lot of ways for cooking white radish, generally in soup with different types of meat (pork dry pot with white radish) to help reducing the fat, and in braised recipes for example braised pork belly with white radish and in soup recipes (healthy pork soup with radish).

Personally, I love the white color especially in salad recipes.

Some people think that white radish is a little bit spicy so that not suitable for dressing or salad. In fact, no! Salt should be used firstly to get the water contained in white radish out, and then the spicy taste will be reduced greatly.

Recipe today is in five minutes collections, but do prepare it earlier for the taste sake. Here we get the sour and sweet taste. For those who loves white radish, just make a larger amount at once and take a portion from your refrigerator.