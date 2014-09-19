15 minutes Chinese Spicy White Radish Salad with sesame oil, black vinegar and dried chili powder .
White radish is compared as ginseng in vegetable family in Chinese Traditional Medicine. It can promote digestion and prevent food retention. And there is an interesting saying that white radish is the best food in winter just the same as ginger in summer.
Starting from the cool autumn, large amount of white radish is on market. And I am always trying to make different dishes with white radish as main ingredient or side ingredient. There is lot of ways for cooking white radish, generally in soup with different types of meat (pork dry pot with white radish) to help reducing the fat, and in braised recipes for example braised pork belly with white radish and in soup recipes (healthy pork soup with radish).
Personally, I love the white color especially in salad recipes.
Some people think that white radish is a little bit spicy so that not suitable for dressing or salad. In fact, no! Salt should be used firstly to get the water contained in white radish out, and then the spicy taste will be reduced greatly.
Recipe today is in five minutes collections, but do prepare it earlier for the taste sake. Here we get the sour and sweet taste. For those who loves white radish, just make a larger amount at once and take a portion from your refrigerator.
- 250 g fresh white radish
- ½ tablespoon chili red pepper powder
- ½ tablespoon vinegar
- ½ tablespoon sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
- green onion for decorating , optional
Clean white radish and cut into really thin shreds.I recommend using a tool for beginner.
Sprinkle salt on those shreds and mix well. Put aside for 10 minutes.Then squeeze the water out. Have a taste here. If the shreds are too salty, wash it with purified water and then squeeze the water out.
In a large mixing bowl, add sugar, sesame oil and vinegar in with white radish shreds and mix thoroughly.
Spread the chili pepper powder on the surface of the white radish shreds. Heat up 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in pan and then pour the hot oil on the chili powder. Mix everything well.
Garnish some roasted sesame seeds and green onion before serving.
Serve directly or refrigerate for about 2 hours.
Comments
Tony White says
The recipe for spicy radish salad is missing one ingredient, the radishes.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Tony for the correctness. I have add the radishes now.
David says
Hi Elaine, I did it last week for my father as a side dish with great success. The photo makes me wanna do it tonight again as I still have some radishes in the fridge.
Question: Can we also stir-fry the radishes ? Or is it parsnip ? I had something that looks like stir-fry radishes at the Emei Shan, but I’m not sure of what it was. Could this have been chayote ?? Cheers from Belgium.
Elaine Luo says
Hi David,
Yes you can stir-fry radishes. Chinese people do stir fry radishes just with simple condiments.
One suggestion is that you can use shredded radish in fish soup. I have noticed in one of your comments that you have fish broth. It tastes great in soups too.
I have other recipes calls for white radish and I hope that they can help.
https://chinasichuanfood.com/?s=white+radish
I have not cooked parsnip so I am sorry that I am unknown about the taste.
As for chayote, you can make a salad with chayote with this sauce but I recommend boil the chayote firstly in water around 2 minutes rather than marinading just with salt like the radish.
graham says
Hi Elaine,
For how long can i jar it and keep in the fridge?
Elaine says
Hi Garham,
Usually I finish them within 3 days.
Audrius says
What kind of vinegar do you use for this recipe? Rice vinegar? Chinese black vinegar? Something else?
Elaine says
Hi Audrius,
I used black vinegar.
Audrius says
Good recipe, has become one of my favorites, often make it and eat with a fried egg on top!
Audrius says
Btw, after I make this it usually dissapers after 2 or 3 days, but once I kept it in the fridge for a week and it was completely alright to eat. I’ve to say the taste keeps changing with every day.
josh says
Hi. Which tool? Tnx