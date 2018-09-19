China Sichuan Food

Spicy and Sour Shredded Potato

Spicy and sour shredded potatoes (TudouSi) is a humble and basic Chinese stir-fry dishes.

hot and sour shredded potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  1. Potatoes should be cut into shreds in similar sizes. The reason is different shred sizes requires different cooking time. So if we want to keep the cooking time precise, then cutting step is important. You can resort to some cutter if you do not like to cut shreds. In case you do want a try, here are some basic process, cut the potatoes into thin slices and arrange well as a slope and then further cut into shreds.
  2. Soak the shredded potatoes in clean water for around 10 minutes before frying to remove extra starch in the potatoes, making the shreds less sticky during the stir-fry process. Do remember to drain them before starting frying.
  3. Since acetic acid has strong volatility, in order to keep this dish sour, the vinegar should be added at the very end of the stir-frying process.

hot and sour shredded potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 large potato (white or yellow)
  • 2-4 dry chili peppers, cut into small shreds (removing the seeds if you do not want the dish too hot)
  • 1 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorns
  • ½ teaspoon of salt or as needed
  • ½ tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 teaspoons black vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable cooking oil
  • Chopped spring onion and coriander for garnishing

Steps

  1. Wash the potatoes and then cut into shreds of similar size.Prepare a clean bowl with clean water. Then soak the shredded potatoes in water for several minutes.
  2. Drain shredded potatoes and set aside. Heat up oil in pan, then put in chili red pepper, Sichuan pepper firstly and fry until aromatic and then place garlic in.  Garlic can be burnt easily and bring a bitter taste of the dish. So garlic should be added after red pepper and Sichuan peppercorn are well fried. hot and sour shredded potato|chinasichuanfood.com
  3. Add drained potatoes shreds, quick stir-fry until the potatoes shreds become soft. Add salt, soy sauce and black vinegar. Mix evenly.hot and sour shredded potato|chinasichuanfood.com
  4. Transfer out and garnish some spring onion and coriander if you are using before  serving

hot and sour shredded potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com
Spicy and Sour Potato
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 
Chinese spicy and sour shredded potatoes
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: potatoes, stir fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 133 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 large potatoe , white or yellow
  • 4 dry chili peppers
  • 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1/2 tsp. salt or as needed
  • 1/2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 garlic cloves , minced
  • 2 tsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • Spring onion and coriander for garnishing
Instructions
  1. Wash the potatoes and then cut into shreds of similar size.
  2. Prepare a clean bowl with clean water. Then soak the shredded potatoes in water for several minutes.
  3. Drain shredded potatoes and set aside. Heat up oil in pan, then put in chili red pepper, Sichuan pepper and fry until aromatic. Then place garlic in and slightly fry for 3-4 seconds.
  4. Add drained potatoes shreds, quick stir-fry until the potatoes shreds become soft. Add salt, soy sauce. At last mix black vinegar evenly.
  5. Transfer out and garnish some spring onion before serving
Nutrition Facts
Spicy and Sour Potato
Amount Per Serving
Calories 133 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 7g 11%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Sodium 844mg 35%
Potassium 458mg 13%
Total Carbohydrates 15g 5%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 3g 6%
Vitamin A 5.3%
Vitamin C 15.8%
Calcium 3.7%
Iron 19.8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Hope you enjoy and thanks for visiting!

hot and sour shredded potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. I just found this blog and it’s really nice! I’m looking forward to making some of these Sichuan recipes.

    The boiled spicy fish looks great!

  2. i have been following your blog for a while, it’s great 🙂 and I love these potatoes so I can finally try to make them! Thanks!

  3. Definitely, You’re good cooking. I’ve kept every one of your recipes. In this recipe, you have changed white vinegar to black vinegar from your early version recipe. It’s better. 🙂

    Reply

    • Hi Vicky,
      You catch me. Ops. I replace white vinegar with black vinegar because black vinegar can give a stronger aroma. But it do darken the color a little bit.

  4. Very classic dish and I love this one! Didn’t know that I should soak the potato in water first and maybe that’s why I can’t make a very nice dish like yours! Will definitely try your recipe next time. Thanks for sharing. 🙂

    • Thanks Maggie for stopping by. Yes, it is quite classic and perhaps one of the most frequent dishes on my family table.

  6. it is very very good))) I’ve cooked it for several times already. From my personal point of view – i added a little more of soy sauce, but pribably it depends on potatoes you have (some of them have tpo rich structure and taste), cause for those i have i need them to stay in water for more than 10 minutes (it required more than half of an hour at least and to change water from 2 o 4 times tio get the state i need and to redcue the stickiness)
    But also i would advice not to use sunfloweк or corn oil (it adds non desirable flavour), soy oil worked for me the best, also it works ok with any vinegar quite well, i especcially liked it with an equal combination of rice and apple and vine vinegar and a lemon or lime juice – it adds different sourness))) And also i did it with fresh chillies – also it was very-very good, and from my personal point за view – cayenne pepper and a little amount of honey adds the whole new flavour))

    • Thanks Viktriya for so many creative ideas. You really made it so many times. Shredded potatoes have lots of version and all of yours sound creative and interesting. I will try the last one–cayenne and honey. Sounds so interesting. Happy cooking in the new year of 2016.

  7. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! Over here, I’m not sure where to get Sichuan peppercorns so I substituted it with chilli infused sesame oil. Works well too!

  8. Dear Elaine,
    I have just returned from my assignmet in China. I have lived there for a year and half. I am back in Europe and miss all the delicious food. I was very sad actually and i could say China homesick as this country became my second home. Your recipes made me at least happy again. Thank you so much for this web!

    Reply

    • Thanks Anna for such a lovely comment. I am devoted to bring real Chinese recipes to all of you. Happy cooking.

  9. Hi,

    I love your blog and recipe. However, I don’t know what went wrong with this recipe but it was too hot I could not eat it…and I am a big lover of spicy food! Maybe my chilis were too strong.

    Cheers!

    Reply

    • Hi,
      If you feel the dish is overwhelming spicy, instead of using red pepper flakes or shreds, use whole red peppers next time.

  10. Hello, I look at your recipes and I cant wait to go shopping.and enjoy My is Gwendolyn Richardson but can call me Mrs GIGI. Thank-you.p.s Keep cooking

  11. Yum yum yum yum yum! I can’t wait to try this! I am new to your blog and want to try absolutely everything!

    Quick question: which wok would you recommend someone buy? I used to have one (I accidentally broke it!)

    • Emily,
      I have two commonly used wok in my kitchen. A Hammered Carbon Steel, like this one on gas stove and a wok from Ikea on electric stove. Most of the wok can work perfectly fine on home cooking stoves.

  12. HI Elaine, This recipe promises a very tasty alternative to rice and noodles as the starch component of my meal. I was wondering what type of potato you recommend for the recipe; Red or Yukon Gold or Russet.

  13. Sounds delicious. Do you perhaps have a recipe for potatoes and Aubergines?
    I had that in China a couple of times, and cannot find a recipe that sounds right

  14. As a Chinese, I just want to tell you this recipe is really great, and it is similar to what my mum cooks at home. The pictures are appetitive. Thank you for sharing.

