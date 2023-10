Sui Mai shao mai or shu mai is a lovely flower-like steamed dim sum dessert. It is a must-order for me in a Cantonese restaurant. The Cantonese sui mai wrappers are light yellow because it contains egg inside. It is quite funny and enjoyable to make Siu mai wrappers at home. All you need is flour, salt, and egg.

Why you should try siu mai wrappers at home

I used to use dumpling wrappers as a substitute for siu mai wrappers for most of my other siu mai wrappers because it is the easiest way. Many of you may think it is super time-consuming.

However, it only needs several basic ingredients and a few new steps. Homemade sui mai wrapper can be much fresher than store bought version making your siu mai more delicious.

What’s the shape of siu mai wrappers

Siu mai wrappers are round in shape. So if you plan to use wonton wrappers that share a very similar dough with siu mai wrappers, you can use wonton wrappers and cut them wonton wrappers into round wrappers.

Siu Mai wrappers VS. dumpling wrappers

Siu mai wrapper has some significant differences from dumpling wrappers in terms of shape, thickness, and ingredients. Let's go through the differences one by one.

Shape - Siu mai wrappers are round whereas dumpling wrappers are usually square or circular. The round shape allows siu mai to be pleated and formed into an open-top dumpling.

Thickness - Siu mai wrappers are thinner and more delicate than dumpling wrappers. Dumpling wrappers are thicker to allow for more substantial fillings.

Ingredients - Siu mai dough usually contains egg while dumpling dough is egg-free.

Since siu mai wrappers are much thinner, siu mai is always steamed rather than boiled or pan-fried.

Siu Mai wrapper dough

To make the Siu Mai wrapper dough, you will need the following ingredients. You can also use the dough to make handmade egg noodles.

2 cups all-purpose flour- use regular all-purpose flour, which has enough gluten to make the wrappers pliable but not tough.

60ml water

2 egg

¼ tsp. salt

cornstarch for dusting

The reason why we use cornstarch for dusting instead of flour is that it will not stick to the wrapper and make it become thicker and thicker.

Instructions

Firstly, mix salt with flour in a bowl. Add egg and water. Mix well.

Grab everything well until they get dough. Then cover it with a damp cloth and plastic wrapper and let it rest for 10 minutes. Resting can make the gluten soften so you can knead the dough easily after that.

Continue kneading until the surface of the dough becomes quite smooth. Rest again for 2 hours. The longer resting time will make the rolling out process much easier because the gluten is well relaxed.

Take the dough out, and cut it into halves. Take one portion out and roll it into a larger wrapper square around 30cm in size.

Use a round mold to cut a round wrapper out. Then we need to re-roll the wrapper once again because it is thin enough. I highly suggest you use this step to ensure the best result.

Depending on how thin you can roll out the dough, you may end up with thicker or thinner siu mai wrappers at this stage. Don't worry if the wrappers are too thick.

Next, roll out the well-circled wrapper in the previous step, and then re-cut with a round mold.

You can use the cut ring belts as egg noodles. Now the wrappers are thin enough.

How to use homemade siu mai wrappers

Firstly, you can use it to make Cantonese steamed siu mai.

Secondly, you can use it to wrap wontons. Although the shape is slightly different, they share similar taste.

If you have leftovers, you can cook them as egg noodles.

Siu Mai Wrappers Homemade Siu Mai Wrappers with flour, egg, salt and water. 5 from 1 vote Print Pin Servings: 8 Calories: 129 kcal Ingredients 2 cups of flour- all purpose flour

60 ml of water

2 egg

¼ tsp. salt

cornstarch for dusting Instructions Siu Mao Dough and resting Firstly, mix salt with flour in a bowl. Add egg and water. Mix well.

Grab everything well until they get dough. Then cover it with a damp cloth and plastic wrapper and let it rest for 10 minutes. Resting can make the gluten softened so you can knead the dough easily after that.

Continue kneading until the surface of the dough becomes quite smooth. Rest again for 2 hours. The longer resting time will make the rolling out process much easier because the gluten is well relaxed. Rolling out Take the dough out, and cut it into halves. Take one portion out and roll it into a larger wrapper square around 30cm in size. Try to make it as thin as possible, so you can get more siu mai wrapper cut later.

Use a round mold to cut a round wrapper out. Then we need to re-roll the wrapper once again because it is thin enough. I highly suggest you use this step to ensure the best result. Depending on how thin you can roll out the dough, you may end up with thicker or thinner siu mai wrappers at this stage. Don't worry if the wrappers are too thick. Make it even thinner Next, roll out the well-circled wrapper in the previous step, and then re-cut with a round mold. Video Nutrition Calories: 129 kcal | Carbohydrates: 24 g | Protein: 5 g | Fat: 1 g | Saturated Fat: 0.4 g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.4 g | Trans Fat: 0.004 g | Cholesterol: 41 mg | Sodium: 76 mg | Potassium: 49 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 0.1 g | Vitamin A: 59 IU | Calcium: 11 mg | Iron: 2 mg

How to Store Homemade Siu Mai Wrappers

Unused siu mai wrappers can be stored for future use. Here are some storage tips:

Short-term: Dust the wrapper with cornstarch to avoid stickiness and then seal in a zip-top bag, and refrigerate for up to 1 day. It will turn super soft to handle after that.

Dust the wrapper with cornstarch to avoid stickiness and then seal in a zip-top bag, and refrigerate for up to 1 day. It will turn super soft to handle after that. Long-term: Freeze extra wrappers for up to 3 months.

Freeze extra wrappers for up to 3 months. Store it after assembly with filling- the most recommended way is to freeze siu mai after assembly. Steam directly next time before serving.

Proper storage keeps homemade wrappers fresh until you're ready to make siu mai.

We have several wonderful siu mai recipes and check to find your favorite fillings.

Sticky rice siu mai - this version uses sticky rice and shiitake mushrooms. It can be vegan if you skip lard in the ingredient list.

Cantonese shrimp siu mai - this is a dim sum version with shrimp as the filling.

FAQ

Do I need a pasta maker or other special equipment?

Nope! You can easily make siu mai wrappers using basic kitchen tools like a mixing bowl, rolling pin, and cookie cutters. No special equipment is required.

What type of flour works best for siu mai wrappers

Regular all-purpose flour gives the best texture. Bread flour can make the dough too chewy and tough to pleat.

How thin should I roll the wrappers?

Aim for around ⅛ inch thick. Thinner than that will tear too easily. Any thicker may lack flexibility when pleating.

Do siu mai wrappers require eggs as an ingredient?

Commonly, yes. Eggs can help strengthen the wrapper and prevent it from breaking even when the wrappers are super thin. It also has a lovely yellow color.

If you want to make it vegan, skip the egg but make sure you knead the dough well.