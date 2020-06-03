This is one of the secret weapon of real Sichuan dishes, Sichuan sweetened soy sauce (复制酱油). In Sichuan cuisine, it is also known as combined soy sauce. The soy sauce is simmered with brown sugar and lots of other spices and thus can provide a very unique and profound aroma to cold dishes and noodles. It is almost unknown for people out of the particular area but I still want to introduce this to all Sichuan food lovers. With one bottle of this sweetened soy sauce, you can enhance your Sichuan style cold dishes to the next level.

We use traditional soy sauce which is something between light soy sauce and dark soy sauce originated from Cantonese cuisine. If no soy sauce found, use 1 and 1/2 cup light soy sauce and 1/2 cup of dark soy sauce.

The purpose of making sweetened soy sauce

Remove the raw flavors of soy sauce. Comparing with original soy sauce, this sweetened soy sauce has much stronger flavor bought by herbs and spices. Sweetened soy sauce has a better attaching capacity comparing than regular soy sauce and thus can give food much stronger flavor.

How to use sweetened soy sauce

Use it in Sichuan style salad like pork slices in garlic sauce, red oil pig ear and other Sichuan style cold dishes as an enhanced choice for regular soy sauce. Use in stock or soup bases for example in red oil wonton or red oil dumplings. Use in stewed or braised dishes.

Cook’s Note

Be careful at the end of the heating because the content can overflow very quickly. I recommend using a larger pot.

Let the spices soak in the soy sauce can make the combination even better. So if you are not in a hurry, pre-make the soy sauce in the previous day.

Instructions

1.Soak all of the spices with hot water for 30 minutes. Discard the water. On one hand, this helps to remove any medical flavors from the spices and on the other hand, this can speed up the release of the aroma from the spices.

2.Place soy sauce, sugar, water and spices in a pot, bring to a boil and then slow down the fire and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove from heat and let the spices soak in the soy sauce for 1 hour or overnight.

3.Stain to get the soy sauce and then place in an oil free air tight container for 1 month.