Sichuan Style Pork Slices in Garlic Sauce

Eye appealing Sichuan style pork slices have a wonderful combined taste featured by garlic sauce and Sichuan style red oil. In the previous post, Elaine introduced a way of making super great taste Chinese red oil. I have been staying in my hometown with my family recently and get completely inspired by a family dinner in a local restaurant, which is famous for its Sichuan style cold dishes. Their most popular dishes include this one and the cold spicy fish fillet salad. If you have one jar of Chinese red oil, this dish can be quite quick in the following summer days. 

What part of pork to use

The key point of this dish is to choose meat with both fat and lean meat. In China, we usually sue Ham leg (shown as part 7) to make Sichuan style pork slices in garlic sauce because it contains nearly a ratio of 3:7 (fat vs lean meat). Pork belly contains too much fat but it can work fine too.  If you want to use pork belly, choose the leaner strip. 

The Chinese name of this dish is “蒜(suàn)泥(ní)白(bái)肉(ròu)”; literally mean pork slices in garlic sauce. In Sichuan area, restaurants usually use the hind leg meat. But it is ok to use pork belly or other part as long as there are both lean meat and fat.

Instructions

Firstly place the pork belly or hind leg in cold water, add ginger slices, green onion and Sichuan peppercorn and then heat to boil. Slightly slow the fire to medium and cook for around 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

Transfer out and cool down to warm. Cut the pork into slices, as thin as possible. Place smashed cucumber in the bottom of the serving plate and then lay the pork slices.

During the cooking time, smash the garlic and let the garlic set for a while. Then add black vinegar (not for sour taste, but to remove the oily feeling), sesame oil, ginger and spring onion, sweetened soy sauce, low salt soy sauce and chili oil. Mix well. pork slices in garlic sauce|chinasichuanfood.com

Spread the sauce evenly over the dish.  You can assemble two plates of pork slices with this batch.  Save the sauce for the remaining half. 

Sichuan Style Pork Slices
Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
50 mins
 
Sichuan style pork slices in hot garlic sauce
Course: Salad, Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: pork
Servings: 2
Calories: 1524 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 500 g pork hind leg or pork belly
  • 1 thumb ginger , smashed
  • 2 large onion sections or spring onion sections , smashed
  • 1 tbsp. Shaoxing cooking wine
  • 1/2 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 Long cucumber , hard skin removed and smashed
garlic sauce
  • 5-8 garlic cloves , smashed
  • 1 tsp. green onion , minced
  • 1 tsp. minced ginger
  • 2 tbsp. sweetened soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. low sodium soy sauce or water for boiling the pork , I recommend using Lee Kum Lee low sodium soy sauce.
  • 1-3 tbsp. Chinese red oil , divided. Some of chili oil mixed with the sauce and the remaining for drizzling.
  • 1 tsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Firstly place the pork belly or hind leg in cold water, add ginger slices, green onion and Sichuan peppercorn and then heat to boil. Slightly slow the fire to medium and cook for around 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

  2. Transfer out and cool down to warm. Cut the pork into slices, as thin as possible. Place smashed cucumber in the bottom of the serving plate and then lay the pork slices.

  3. During the cooking time, smash the garlic and let the garlic set for a while. Then add black vinegar (not for sour taste, but to remove the oily feeling), sesame oil, ginger and spring onion, sweetened soy sauce, low salt soy sauce and chili oil. Mix well.

  4. Spread the sauce evenly over the dish.  You can assemble two plates of pork slices with this batch.  Save the sauce for the remaining half. 

Nutrition Facts
Sichuan Style Pork Slices
Amount Per Serving
Calories 1524 Calories from Fat 1377
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 153g 235%
Saturated Fat 51g 255%
Cholesterol 180mg 60%
Sodium 1559mg 65%
Potassium 607mg 17%
Total Carbohydrates 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Sugars 1g
Protein 25g 50%
Vitamin A 1%
Vitamin C 8.9%
Calcium 3.5%
Iron 10.8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

It can be also made with pork belly.

Comments

  1. This looks delicious, and I made some of your ‘red oil’ a few days ago (will try Dan Dan noodles this week).

    How does ‘Sichuan Style Pork Slices’ fit into a meal?

    What other dishes would be added to make a complete meal for 2-4 people?

  2. Your dishes always look delicious and this is no exception. Thanks for publishing these great recipes!

  4. Could I make this with pre sliced pork belly? If so how would I adjust the boiling time in the first step?

    • I don’t recommend using pre-sliced pork belly. It is very hard to control the time. By the way, the sliced pork belly will be cured after cooking.

