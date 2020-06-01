Eye appealing Sichuan style pork slices have a wonderful combined taste featured by garlic sauce and Sichuan style red oil. In the previous post, Elaine introduced a way of making super great taste Chinese red oil. I have been staying in my hometown with my family recently and get completely inspired by a family dinner in a local restaurant, which is famous for its Sichuan style cold dishes. Their most popular dishes include this one and the cold spicy fish fillet salad. If you have one jar of Chinese red oil, this dish can be quite quick in the following summer days.

What part of pork to use

The key point of this dish is to choose meat with both fat and lean meat. In China, we usually sue Ham leg (shown as part 7) to make Sichuan style pork slices in garlic sauce because it contains nearly a ratio of 3:7 (fat vs lean meat). Pork belly contains too much fat but it can work fine too. If you want to use pork belly, choose the leaner strip.

The Chinese name of this dish is “蒜(suàn)泥(ní)白(bái)肉(ròu)”; literally mean pork slices in garlic sauce. In Sichuan area, restaurants usually use the hind leg meat. But it is ok to use pork belly or other part as long as there are both lean meat and fat.

Instructions

Firstly place the pork belly or hind leg in cold water, add ginger slices, green onion and Sichuan peppercorn and then heat to boil. Slightly slow the fire to medium and cook for around 30 minutes to 40 minutes.

Transfer out and cool down to warm. Cut the pork into slices, as thin as possible. Place smashed cucumber in the bottom of the serving plate and then lay the pork slices.

During the cooking time, smash the garlic and let the garlic set for a while. Then add black vinegar (not for sour taste, but to remove the oily feeling), sesame oil, ginger and spring onion, sweetened soy sauce, low salt soy sauce and chili oil. Mix well.

Spread the sauce evenly over the dish. You can assemble two plates of pork slices with this batch. Save the sauce for the remaining half.

1 tbsp. sesame oil Instructions Firstly place the pork belly or hind leg in cold water, add ginger slices, green onion and Sichuan peppercorn and then heat to boil. Slightly slow the fire to medium and cook for around 30 minutes to 40 minutes. Transfer out and cool down to warm. Cut the pork into slices, as thin as possible. Place smashed cucumber in the bottom of the serving plate and then lay the pork slices. During the cooking time, smash the garlic and let the garlic set for a while. Then add black vinegar (not for sour taste, but to remove the oily feeling), sesame oil, ginger and spring onion, sweetened soy sauce, low salt soy sauce and chili oil. Mix well. Spread the sauce evenly over the dish. You can assemble two plates of pork slices with this batch. Save the sauce for the remaining half. Nutrition Facts Sichuan Style Pork Slices Amount Per Serving Calories 1524 Calories from Fat 1377 % Daily Value* Total Fat 153g 235% Saturated Fat 51g 255% Cholesterol 180mg 60% Sodium 1559mg 65% Potassium 607mg 17% Total Carbohydrates 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugars 1g Protein 25g 50% Vitamin A 1% Vitamin C 8.9% Calcium 3.5% Iron 10.8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

It can be also made with pork belly.